Rank Area Province Neighbourhood Area average price 2019 Value Momentum Average price vs. area Average price vs. metro district Average price vs. greater city area 1-Year price change 5-Year price change Final star rating 1 Aurora ON Hills of St Andrew $877,910 71.46 74.77 174.9% 160.6% 121.0% 27.7% 93.8% ★★★★ 2 Richmond Hill ON South Richvale $1,101,157 72.84 64.97 176.8% 203.8% 153.5% 28.5% 88.5% ★★★★★ 3 Vaughan ON Islington Woods $1,035,829 70.29 62.57 149.8% 162.4% 122.3% 7.5% 89.2% ★★★★ 4 Richmond Hill ON Harding $1,101,157 60.14 65.71 115.0% 132.5% 99.8% 9.1% 85.4% ★★★★ 5 Markham ON Bullock $1,049,260 60.72 71.07 117.6% 129.2% 97.3% 16.7% 89.5% ★★★★ 6 Markham ON Markville $1,049,260 64.48 67.96 129.0% 141.7% 106.8% 17.5% 91.8% ★★★★ 7 Richmond Hill ON Bayview Hill $1,101,157 58.60 68.35 195.6% 225.4% 169.8% 22.7% 92.6% ★★★★★ 8 Markham ON Unionville $1,049,260 69.62 50.17 146.5% 160.9% 121.2% -1.3% 28.5% ★★★★★ 9 Markham ON Old Markham Village $1,049,260 59.14 68.94 113.9% 125.1% 94.3% 1.2% 85.1% ★★★★ 10 Markham ON Bayview Glen $1,049,260 54.64 56.45 225.8% 247.9% 186.8% 9.6% 95.4% ★★★★ 11 Richmond Hill ON Observatory $1,101,157 64.02 55.77 124.6% 143.6% 108.2% 1.7% 80.0% ★★★★ 12 Whitchurch-Stouffville ON Rural Whitchurch-Stouffville $826,307 68.94 63.10 160.8% 139.0% 104.8% 25.2% 94.1% ★★★★ 13 Vaughan ON Beverley Glen $1,035,829 67.99 50.02 140.0% 151.8% 114.3% 22.0% 27.2% ★★★★ 14 Richmond Hill ON Doncrest $1,101,157 68.04 40.52 137.1% 158.0% 119.1% 1.5% 29.5% ★★★★ 15 Aurora ON Aurora Village $877,910 53.29 61.08 113.4% 104.2% 78.5% 6.8% 55.4% ★★★★ 16 Newmarket ON Armitage $746,756 53.72 50.36 122.7% 95.9% 72.3% -15.4% 61.3% ★★★★★ 17 Richmond Hill ON Devonsleigh $1,101,157 56.47 56.27 108.0% 124.5% 93.8% 8.5% 50.3% ★★★★ 18 Markham ON Thornhill $1,049,260 68.64 34.48 142.4% 156.4% 117.8% 3.1% 18.2% ★★★★ 19 Markham ON Thornlea $1,049,260 68.17 40.62 140.2% 154.0% 116.0% -1.4% 32.1% ★★★★ 20 Richmond Hill ON Langstaff $1,101,157 62.41 43.99 121.0% 139.5% 105.1% 14.5% 12.8% ★★★★ 21 Vaughan ON Rural Vaughan $1,035,829 67.77 77.71 139.0% 150.6% 113.5% 28.9% 68.5% ★★ 22 Markham ON Victoria Square $1,049,260 66.80 49.52 135.6% 148.9% 112.2% -18.1% 83.3% ★★★★ 23 Markham ON Milliken Mills East $1,049,260 58.61 57.69 113.5% 124.6% 93.9% 7.9% 72.8% ★★★ 24 King ON Nobleton $911,416 69.81 47.44 156.4% 149.2% 112.4% -0.1% 39.7% ★★★★ 25 Markham ON Grandview $1,049,260 65.02 25.61 130.4% 143.1% 107.9% -5.4% 41.3% ★★★★ 26 Aurora ON Aurora Estates $877,910 73.62 13.39 210.4% 193.2% 145.6% -34.9% 13.3% ★★★★ 27 Newmarket ON Stonehaven-Wyndham $746,756 52.24 55.70 120.9% 94.5% 71.2% 14.5% 56.7% ★★★★ 28 Vaughan ON Kleinburg $1,035,829 54.98 44.20 107.6% 116.6% 87.9% 19.7% 15.4% ★★★★★ 29 Markham ON Cachet $1,049,260 64.17 43.14 128.8% 141.5% 106.6% 3.9% 14.1% ★★★★ 30 Aurora ON Bayview Northeast $877,910 59.33 44.56 123.3% 113.3% 85.3% -2.9% 71.8% ★★★★ 31 Markham ON Buttonville $1,049,260 64.71 40.74 129.5% 142.2% 107.2% -8.7% 88.2% ★★★★ 32 Markham ON Angus Glen $1,049,260 66.07 40.41 133.1% 146.1% 110.1% 10.8% 22.6% ★★★★ 33 Markham ON Cedarwood $1,049,260 41.26 67.27 94.7% 104.0% 78.4% 25.5% 50.5% ★★★ 34 Vaughan ON Vaughan Grove $1,035,829 53.47 54.37 105.7% 114.6% 86.3% -3.9% 94.9% ★★★★ 35 Richmond Hill ON Jefferson $1,101,157 63.07 39.43 122.7% 141.4% 106.5% -19.4% 78.5% ★★★★ 36 King ON Rural King $911,416 73.65 58.25 209.0% 199.4% 150.2% 23.1% 56.4% ★★ 37 Richmond Hill ON North Richvale $1,101,157 54.13 39.12 105.4% 121.4% 91.5% -3.9% 61.5% ★★★★★ 38 Aurora ON Aurora Grove $877,910 43.85 54.19 102.2% 93.9% 70.8% 4.7% 58.7% ★★★★ 39 Markham ON Markham Village $1,049,260 45.50 47.40 98.3% 107.9% 81.3% -2.5% 33.3% ★★★★ 40 Richmond Hill ON Headford Business Park $1,101,157 56.44 39.36 203.9% 235.0% 177.0% 63.6% 0.0% ★★★★ 41 Aurora ON Aurora Heights $877,910 38.10 51.95 97.0% 89.1% 67.1% -5.6% 73.1% ★★★★ 42 Richmond Hill ON Mill Pond $1,101,157 55.85 31.11 107.4% 123.8% 93.2% -7.1% 66.7% ★★★★★ 43 Markham ON Royal Orchard $1,049,260 58.76 26.99 113.5% 124.7% 93.9% -8.8% 31.0% ★★★★ 44 Markham ON Berczy $1,049,260 51.36 41.33 103.4% 113.5% 85.5% -2.1% 41.5% ★★★★ 45 Richmond Hill ON Rural Richmond Hill $1,101,157 72.09 10.73 165.8% 191.0% 143.9% -22.0% 9.7% ★★★★ 46 Vaughan ON Elder Mills $1,035,829 45.31 58.45 98.5% 106.8% 80.5% 13.1% 30.8% ★★★ 47 Markham ON Sherwood-Amberglen $1,049,260 48.16 44.87 100.2% 110.1% 82.9% 4.0% 39.2% ★★★★ 48 Vaughan ON Uplands $1,035,829 70.64 25.22 151.0% 163.6% 123.3% -25.0% 73.3% ★★★ 49 Vaughan ON Glen Shields $1,035,829 47.79 50.21 100.4% 108.8% 82.0% -22.9% 67.7% ★★★ 50 King ON King City $911,416 66.45 21.71 141.6% 135.0% 101.7% -5.2% 16.2% ★★★★★ 51 Markham ON Wismer $1,049,260 44.46 39.34 97.5% 107.1% 80.7% 0.1% 21.3% ★★★★ 52 Newmarket ON Central Newmarket $746,756 32.92 47.10 97.2% 76.0% 57.2% -4.6% 76.2% ★★★★ 53 Vaughan ON Patterson $1,035,829 52.17 27.88 104.7% 113.5% 85.5% -9.7% 16.4% ★★★★★ 54 Richmond Hill ON Rouge Woods $1,101,157 60.71 34.26 116.6% 134.4% 101.3% -44.2% 25.6% ★★★ 55 Newmarket ON Glenway Estates $746,756 50.28 34.53 116.9% 91.3% 68.8% 4.6% 25.4% ★★★★ 56 Georgina ON Keswick North $497,543 39.99 50.78 116.6% 60.7% 45.8% 3.3% 49.5% ★★★ 57 East Gwillimbury ON Holland Landing $744,301 42.85 59.15 106.6% 83.0% 62.6% 7.4% 45.1% ★★★ 58 Markham ON Village Green-South Unionville $1,049,260 51.98 24.20 104.0% 114.1% 86.0% -24.2% 20.3% ★★★★ 59 Newmarket ON Woodland Hill $746,756 40.02 39.86 103.6% 81.0% 61.0% 1.9% 36.4% ★★★★ 60 Vaughan ON Lakeview Estates $1,035,829 44.71 51.07 98.2% 106.5% 80.2% 3.5% 74.9% ★★★★ 61 Vaughan ON Brownridge $1,035,829 45.65 37.78 98.8% 107.1% 80.7% -7.2% 77.2% ★★★ 62 Markham ON Victoria Manor-Jennings Gate $1,049,260 62.23 25.04 122.3% 134.3% 101.2% -30.8% 50.8% ★★★★ 63 Markham ON Commerce Valley $1,049,260 62.08 19.33 121.5% 133.4% 100.5% 0 96.7% ★★★★ 64 Aurora ON Bayview Wellington $877,910 31.42 35.57 90.5% 83.1% 62.6% -0.4% 32.8% ★★★★ 65 Markham ON Rouge Fairways $1,049,260 57.75 32.40 111.8% 122.7% 92.5% -4.2% 36.7% ★★★ 66 Newmarket ON Gorham-College Manor $746,756 36.61 33.45 100.1% 78.3% 59.0% -14.8% 80.3% ★★★★★ 67 Georgina ON Historic Lakeshore Communities $497,543 43.90 56.08 128.8% 67.1% 50.5% 2.8% 68.7% ★★★ 68 Whitchurch-Stouffville ON Stouffville $826,307 37.30 28.58 98.0% 84.8% 63.9% -11.4% 13.8% ★★★★★ 69 Richmond Hill ON Westbrook $1,101,157 45.10 21.59 96.3% 110.9% 83.6% -21.9% 17.9% ★★★★ 70 Markham ON Aileen-Willowbrook $1,049,260 47.17 26.38 99.5% 109.3% 82.3% -10.7% 15.9% ★★★★ 71 Richmond Hill ON Oak Ridges $1,101,157 40.04 30.94 91.4% 105.3% 79.3% -13.5% 35.6% ★★★★ 72 Georgina ON Baldwin $497,543 47.23 64.89 136.7% 71.2% 53.6% 4.2% 87.4% ★★ 73 Vaughan ON West Woodbridge $1,035,829 33.53 48.37 85.0% 92.1% 69.4% 4.7% 35.9% ★★★★ 74 Markham ON Greensborough $1,049,260 35.80 44.05 87.3% 95.8% 72.2% 1.7% 39.0% ★★★★ 75 Vaughan ON East Woodbridge $1,035,829 38.42 31.46 91.4% 99.0% 74.6% 1.4% 23.3% ★★★★ 76 Aurora ON Aurora Highlands $877,910 33.43 37.12 92.2% 84.7% 63.8% 0.6% 37.4% ★★★★ 77 Vaughan ON Crestwood-Springfarm-Yorkhill $1,035,829 49.52 28.76 102.2% 110.8% 83.5% -2.8% 30.0% ★★★ 78 Markham ON Cathedraltown $1,049,260 53.60 27.93 105.6% 116.0% 87.4% -6.8% 30.5% ★★★ 79 Markham ON Bayview Fairway-Bayview Country Club Estates $1,049,260 47.58 17.47 100.0% 109.9% 82.8% -12.9% 14.6% ★★★★★ 80 Vaughan ON Maple $1,035,829 36.58 34.57 89.1% 96.6% 72.8% -11.4% 34.4% ★★★★ 81 Markham ON Cornell $1,049,260 33.98 47.08 85.0% 93.4% 70.4% 2.9% 40.8% ★★★ 82 King ON Schomberg $911,416 46.07 28.80 102.6% 97.9% 73.8% -7.4% 26.9% ★★★★ 83 Markham ON Raymerville $1,049,260 45.19 35.05 98.2% 107.8% 81.2% -2.0% 33.1% ★★★★ 84 Richmond Hill ON Crosby $1,101,157 29.99 35.86 77.0% 88.7% 66.8% -2.4% 37.7% ★★★★ 85 Markham ON Middlefield $1,049,260 43.71 35.19 97.1% 106.7% 80.4% -17.7% 26.2% ★★★ 86 Newmarket ON Huron Heights-Leslie Valley $746,756 25.24 36.07 86.8% 67.9% 51.1% -1.8% 26.4% ★★★★ 87 Markham ON Devil's Elbow $1,049,260 73.15 13.29 186.0% 204.2% 153.9% -11.4% 11.3% ★★★★ 88 Markham ON Box Grove $1,049,260 39.41 38.48 91.9% 101.0% 76.1% -0.7% 27.7% ★★★ 89 Vaughan ON Vellore Village $1,035,829 38.19 38.57 91.1% 98.8% 74.4% 2.5% 28.2% ★★★ 90 Georgina ON Keswick South $497,543 25.23 49.18 110.2% 57.4% 43.2% 4.0% 43.1% ★★★ 91 Richmond Hill ON Oak Ridges Lake Wilcox $1,101,157 39.65 31.07 91.0% 104.8% 79.0% -5.8% 19.2% ★★★ 92 Newmarket ON Summerhill Estates $746,756 36.46 25.13 100.1% 78.2% 59.0% -24.1% 33.8% ★★★★ 93 Markham ON German Mills $1,049,260 50.38 10.79 102.4% 112.4% 84.7% -27.2% 12.3% ★★★★ 94 Markham ON Legacy $1,049,260 47.02 16.60 99.5% 109.3% 82.3% 0 30.3% ★★★★ 95 Vaughan ON Sonoma Heights $1,035,829 37.86 28.98 90.8% 98.4% 74.1% -21.2% 23.8% ★★★★ 96 Markham ON Rouge River Estates $1,049,260 49.55 27.70 102.0% 112.0% 84.4% -4.2% 15.6% ★★★ 97 Newmarket ON Bristol-London $746,756 24.60 33.74 86.0% 67.2% 50.6% -4.1% 24.6% ★★★★ 98 Vaughan ON Concord $1,035,829 39.17 22.81 92.1% 99.8% 75.2% -28.6% 38.7% ★★★★ 99 Markham ON Milliken Mills West $1,049,260 32.40 18.16 83.1% 91.2% 68.8% -19.8% 14.9% ★★★ 100 Georgina ON Sutton & Jackson's Point $497,543 25.08 41.12 110.0% 57.3% 43.1% -0.7% 72.1% ★★★ 101 Georgina ON Pefferlaw $497,543 24.47 41.92 108.3% 56.4% 42.5% -5.8% 47.2% ★★★ 102 East Gwillimbury ON Mt Albert $744,301 29.62 35.19 93.4% 72.7% 54.8% -1.6% 42.6% ★★★ 103 Richmond Hill ON Beaver Creek Business Park $1,101,157 37.67 24.78 87.5% 100.8% 76.0% -47.2% 0.0% ★★ 104 Aurora ON Rural Aurora $877,910 56.20 11.40 117.9% 108.3% 81.6% -10.4% 0.0% ★★ 105 East Gwillimbury ON Sharon $744,301 46.71 20.08 111.6% 86.9% 65.5% -2.8% 14.4% ★★ 106 East Gwillimbury ON Rural East Gwillimbury $744,301 43.63 25.88 107.4% 83.7% 63.0% -7.1% 19.0% ★★ 107 King ON Pottageville $911,416 46.84 23.26 103.5% 98.7% 74.4% -9.1% 31.5% ★★ 108 Vaughan ON Ballantrae $1,035,829 42.65 16.72 96.3% 104.4% 78.7% -17.2% 19.5% ★★★ 109 East Gwillimbury ON Queensville $744,301 48.77 23.54 114.2% 89.0% 67.0% -0.7% 13.6% ★★ 110 Georgina ON Virginia $497,543 5.81 31.07 82.8% 43.1% 32.5% 1.5% 24.4% ★★★ 111 Markham ON Rural Markham $1,049,260 (22.35) 0.26 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -100.0% 0.3% ★★★ 112 Aurora ON Bayview Southeast $877,910 (22.35) 0.16 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.3% ★★★★★ 113 Markham ON Vinegar Hill $1,049,260 (22.35) 0.22 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -100.0% 0.3% ★★★ 114 Markham ON Cedar Grove $1,049,260 (22.35) 0.05 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.3% ★★★ 115 Georgina ON Belhaven $497,543 (22.35) 0.16 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.3% ★★

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

York’s top three neighbourhoods to buy in 2020:

1. Hills of St. Andrew, Aurora

Want to live in a fiercely loyal, fiercely proud neighbourhood? Check out the Hills of St. Andrew in Aurora. “This neighbourhood boasts ample, upscale amenities beloved by its residents,” explains Zolo agent and REMS broker, Steve Liu. It’s also the home of the famous St. Andrew’s College, one of the most prestigious private boarding schools for boys.

Turns out this pride could be fuelled by a little bit of international and hometown competition. Its twin city is the city of Leksand, Sweden—and the two communities have certainly bonded over their love of hockey. Hills of St. Andrew is also in close proximity to Newmarket and a long-time rival of nearby King City, another affluent community north of Metro Toronto. Homes in this community often boast space, with some offering acres of land and multiple-attached garages for work and play.

“It’s a neighbourhood where residents are known to take pride in their homes, cars and even their horses,” explains Liu. It makes sense, given the neighbourhood’s access to the Oak Ridges Moraine, a massive green space area that is considered sensitive and protected by government environmental watchdogs.

“It’s an understatement that Hills of St. Andrew is the Forest Hill of Aurora,” says Liu. “Many residents will tell you they’ll happily commute three hours to work each day rather than live anywhere else in the world.”

Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 27 days in Hills of St. Andrew, Aurora.