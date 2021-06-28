ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results. Scroll to see the full table.

South of the Fraser River in B.C. are the municipalities of Delta and Surrey. These two neighbouring cities are known for their diverse array of landscapes, communities, and people. Surrounded by west coast beauty, locals enjoy breathtaking scenery, mild temperatures and an abundance of outdoor recreation to choose from—both cities are highly covetable by families, retirees and new Canadians.

Why we’re watching Delta and Surrey

At the very southern point of British Columbia, and jutting out into the Strait of Georgia, the municipality of Delta is comprised of the geographically distinct communities of North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen, and is home to a population of 11,281 residents. It’s known for being a safe, clean and quiet city with good access to the City of Vancouver and surrounding areas, with local household incomes roughly 30% higher than the Metro Vancouver average. Vancouver’s International Airport is just 20 minutes away in neighbouring Richmond, and commuters can reach Vancouver’s downtown core via the SkyTrain’s Canada line. It is also the location of the BC Ferries Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal, which provides service to Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast and the Gulf Islands.

Delta’s downtown includes a number of suburban amenities including a hospital, museum, libraries and a sports and recreation centre. Delta is also known for Burns Bog, a 3,000-hectare section of the Fraser River Delta, which remains the largest undeveloped landmass in North America.

It is considered one of B.C.’s most important agricultural centres due to its rich soil, in fact, farming contributes $170 million annually to the local economy. It’s also a fishery and cannery hub due to its location on the Strait, Fraser River and Boundary Bay. Delta’s economy is supported by the manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, tourism and retail industries. Manufacturing employs 27% of locals, with a focus on wood products, food processing, tech and construction products, while 10% of local jobs are provided by the transportation sector.

Surrey is the third-largest city in the Metro Vancouver region by land size and second by population, home to 527,000 residents. One of the fastest-growing and ethnically diverse city’s in the province, it’s popular with new Canadians. While it was originally supported by agriculture, Surrey is now known for investing heavily in its infrastructure and tech industries. It neighbours Langley Township to the west, Delta to the east, and lies south of the Fraser River, which separates it from the municipalities of Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, Port Coquitlam, Burnaby and New Westminster. However, the city is easily accessible, serviced by the Expo SkyTrain Line, and with the TransCanada and 1A Highways running through it.



Its suburban mass is spread among seven main neighbourhoods: Cloverdale, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, South Surrey and Whalley. The city is a major manufacturing centre within Metro Vancouver, home to many thriving sectors; in fact, 38% of the region’s industrial land is within its borders. Clean technology is a major sector, making Surrey globally recognized for its technological innovation, as well as its vibrant, sustainable communities. Other primary employers include advanced manufacturing, agri-innovation, health sciences and technology, education and the creative economy.

It also boasts the largest public school district in B.C., with over 100 public elementary schools and 21 public high schools, and two university satellite campuses—Simon Fraser University and the Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Surrey’s historic downtown neighbourhood, Whalley, is the site of its City Hall, the university campuses, and multiple performance-art and cultural centres. The city hosts a number of festivals annually including WinterFest, which draws crowds of over 120,000 people in February, and the Cloverdale Rodeo and County Fair. Locals can also enjoy majestic mountain views and beaches to the south of the city, and even visit the boundary arch marking the U.S-Canada border in Peace Arch Provincial Park.