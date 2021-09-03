How much does it cost to fly in Canada?
We explore the factors that affect the cost of air travel in Canada. Plus, strategies to help you save.
I’ve flown to the Caribbean, Europe, and even South America, for cheaper than what it costs to fly within Canada. Comparison shopping for flights from Toronto to Vancouver, the lowest price I could find for my selected dates was $1,100. I laughed as I thought of all the destinations I could visit with the same fare—even flights to Hong Kong and Tokyo are only slightly more expensive (typically $1,200 to $1,300). So, why does it cost so much to fly in Canada?
The logical explanation is that our country is vast—think: You can fly from Paris to Rome in just over two hours, but flying from Vancouver to Halifax will take just short of six. But, as I mentioned, you also can fly to Asia for about the same price—and a flight from Vancouver to Hong Kong takes over 13 hours. So, it’s clearly not just about distance.
Some of the high costs can be attributed to airport improvement fees which are charged each way. Plus, there are only two major carriers in Canada (Air Canada and WestJet) and that lack of competition can increase prices. So, what can you do if you need to get somewhere—and don’t want to take a 50-hour drive? There are still ways to save, if you do some research before your departure date and resolve to be resourceful.
The first thing to understand is how airfare prices work. Airfare fluctuates like the stock market. The price is determined based on historical data (think Christmas and March Break bookings), search volume (supply vs. demand), and other algorithms. In other words, the price you see one day may not be the same as the next. When you plan to fly counts, too. Try to fly midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday) or at less popular times like early morning and late evening (yes, the savings can sometimes be worth getting up that early).
Generally, you can snag the cheapest fares by booking either well in advance or the opposite—by getting a last-minute seat on a charter. Still, that doesn’t mean you should spend 10 hours researching to save $100 (your time is worth more than that).
Next, you need a rough idea of what a reasonable baseline fare is to your destination. For context, let’s take a look at what a round-trip flight from Toronto costs between November 12 and 19, 2021, assuming you book in early September.
As you can see, the price ranges can vary quite a bit. The lower costs are usually on ultra low cost carriers (ULCC), while the higher prices are almost always on Air Canada.
Based on my own experience, the typical cost of a round-trip flight from Toronto to Vancouver is around $500. If you’re travelling to a neighbouring province (e.g. Vancouver to Calgary), budget about $250. If you need to travel to more remote locations (Whitehorse, Gander, Saguenay), you’re looking at over $500.
So, now that you know the general factors that affect price and have an idea of what your flight should cost, let’s dig into how to keep your flight costs down.
Canada’s two major carriers, Air Canada and WestJet, are usually the most expensive. Porter airlines is a good alternative if you’re willing to fly out of Toronto’s island airport, but they only service a handful of destinations.
In recent years, a few ULCCs have entered the Canadian market. They’re not as cheap as some budget airlines in Europe and Asia, but they can still save you some money. Swoop, who’s owned by WestJet, has some incredible prices. Then there’s Flair, a private company that typically has very competitive prices for their routes.
In late August, I searched for one-way flights from Vancouver to Toronto on September 28, 2021. The following options were presented to me:
ULCCs have their setbacks though. For instance, the cheapest ULCC for this flight was Swoop. While that $70 fare looks amazing, they actually fly out of Abbotsford, over an hour drive from downtown Vancouver, so you’ll need to factor in the extra time and cost of additional transportation to and from that airport. Also, carry-on luggage will cost you $53. (Note: Luggage fees change based on travel distance).
Swoop isn’t the only ULCC to lay on the extra charges. Flair is another carrier with cheap fares, but they charge $39 to $59 for carry-on bags when you book in advance, or $59 to $79 at the airport. You’ll also need to pay for your seat selection. The later you wait to pay for these extras, the more you’ll pay, too. Don’t expect any complimentary food either (but it’s the same situation with Air Canada and WestJet, too).
Both Air Canada and WestJet have the exact same fare price and both give you one free carry-on bag. However, that $113 base fare price is only for select flights. Some flights with more desirable times are priced at about $200.
If you’re planning to fly on a ULCC, make sure you’re prepared ahead of time. Factoring in these extra costs will help give a more accurate picture of how much you’re actually saving and determine if it’s truly worth it.
Before you take off, there are a few things to do to ensure your flight goes smoothly and you save some money.
And don’t forget you have a travel rewards credit card, you can use your earned points to offset your costs. Flying in Canada can be expensive, but there are ways to be resourceful and say bon voyage to those high fares while still exploring this scenic country.
