The logical explanation is that our country is vast—think: You can fly from Paris to Rome in just over two hours, but flying from Vancouver to Halifax will take just short of six. But, as I mentioned, you also can fly to Asia for about the same price—and a flight from Vancouver to Hong Kong takes over 13 hours. So, it’s clearly not just about distance.

Some of the high costs can be attributed to airport improvement fees which are charged each way. Plus, there are only two major carriers in Canada (Air Canada and WestJet) and that lack of competition can increase prices. So, what can you do if you need to get somewhere—and don’t want to take a 50-hour drive? There are still ways to save, if you do some research before your departure date and resolve to be resourceful.

Comparison shopping: The cost of domestic flights in Canada

The first thing to understand is how airfare prices work. Airfare fluctuates like the stock market. The price is determined based on historical data (think Christmas and March Break bookings), search volume (supply vs. demand), and other algorithms. In other words, the price you see one day may not be the same as the next. When you plan to fly counts, too. Try to fly midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday) or at less popular times like early morning and late evening (yes, the savings can sometimes be worth getting up that early).

Generally, you can snag the cheapest fares by booking either well in advance or the opposite—by getting a last-minute seat on a charter. Still, that doesn’t mean you should spend 10 hours researching to save $100 (your time is worth more than that).

Next, you need a rough idea of what a reasonable baseline fare is to your destination. For context, let’s take a look at what a round-trip flight from Toronto costs between November 12 and 19, 2021, assuming you book in early September.

St. Johns – $586 – $630

Charlottetown – $98 – $451

Montreal – $98 – $180

Winnipeg – $522

Saskatoon – $142 – $210

Calgary – $172 – $319

Vancouver – $193 – $354

As you can see, the price ranges can vary quite a bit. The lower costs are usually on ultra low cost carriers (ULCC), while the higher prices are almost always on Air Canada.

Based on my own experience, the typical cost of a round-trip flight from Toronto to Vancouver is around $500. If you’re travelling to a neighbouring province (e.g. Vancouver to Calgary), budget about $250. If you need to travel to more remote locations (Whitehorse, Gander, Saguenay), you’re looking at over $500.

So, now that you know the general factors that affect price and have an idea of what your flight should cost, let’s dig into how to keep your flight costs down.