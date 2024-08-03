Advertisement

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: August 4, 2024

The U.S. Fed stands pat, big tech sags despite strength from Apple and Meta, consumer discretionary stocks wither, but...

Ask MoneySense

Is now the time for retirees to sell stocks and buy GICs?

Many people near or in retirement are worried about stock market volatility. Does it ever make sense to put...

Columns

Can I sell my cottage tax-free?

Is there a tax exemption for capital gains? No, but find out how to allocate your principal residence exemption...

Columns

Inheriting cottage and the capital gains implications

Jill's late husband left her a cottage. What happens if she transfers ownership to her stepchildren?

Columns

Reducing capital gains on a cottage

With planning and the right documents, the capital gains tax owing on a family cottage can be lowered. Here...

Ask a Planner

What happens when you can’t manage your investments anymore?

Your kids believe it’s time for someone else to manage your money, but you’re used to doing it on...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: July 28, 2024

Biden’s step-aside reassures the bond market, Canadian rates drop again, Mag 7 stocks head in opposite directions, and Loblaw’s...

Ask a Planner

Capital gains tax when renting out your former principal residence

There may be tax implications to renting out your home after moving out of it. There are also some...

My MoneySense

Hina Khan on how to escape habits that get in the way of success

The Toronto executive coach used to think that money was a source of conflict, but she transformed her thinking...

Columns

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 24, 2024

