Who are your money heroes?

My money hero is my dear friend Bob Proctor. I met him in 2014, and—because we lived in the same city—we became friends. He became one of my greatest mentors. The celebrated self-help author and lecturer, who had only one month of high-school education, taught me so much about money. I understood what money truly is, the law of compensation and so much more.

The law of compensation has three parts: the need for what you do, your ability to do it and the difficulty there is in replacing you. The part that an individual needs to focus on is the second part: your ability to do it, and getting better at what you do. This is why I tell people it is important to get your reps in. I am forever learning and growing and getting more effective at what I do.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I have changed my relationship to time and I don’t think of having “free time.” I think in terms of activities and being present. For example, I love writing on the weekend. Some may look at that and say I should not be working on the weekend. But for me, it doesn’t feel like that. It is simply time. We all get the same amount, and it can’t be managed. We can manage our activities, and that is what I focus on. I have a lot of space in my calendar that might be considered free time but I don’t look at it that way. So, I have no need to fill it.

Perhaps it is like this: All of my time is free time. I have the freedom to choose how I will spend the time.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I am so grateful to say I would be doing exactly what I am doing now. Every week, Monday to Friday, I run The Rise calls. These calls are from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. EST. We start with writing our goal and then some teaching. These calls create a peak state for my clients, which they then carry with them throughout the day.

When I talk about a peak state, I mean they are connected to their goal and what they want to create. It is not about working hard; it is the opposite. They are focused to they can create their day based on the clarity of their goal and it fuels them for the day. They have order in their mind. They are not starting the day in a reactive state.

I often say my clients get more done by 10 a.m. than most people do in an eight-hour day. When you control your mornings, you control your day. And that is one of the reasons our clients are incredibly successful. Regardless of my finances, I would be setting my alarm to do these calls.

What was your first memory about money?

This is such a great question. I think my early memories around money were that it caused tension. It was a source of conflict in our home. I think that created a belief that money was not good, that it led to conflict, that it created complications and could damage relationships. The impact that had was in my revenue. Raising prices and receiving money used to be difficult for me. And that is not a great thing when you are an entrepreneur.