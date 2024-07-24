Hina Khan on how to escape habits that get in the way of success
The Toronto executive coach used to think that money was a source of conflict, but she transformed her thinking and teaches others to do so, too.
The Toronto executive coach used to think that money was a source of conflict, but she transformed her thinking and teaches others to do so, too.
Being successful starts with waking up early every day, says Hina Khan. The Peak Performance Mindset Coach and former psychotherapist is devoted to showing people how to unlock their potential. A graduate of the Centre for Training in Psychotherapy in Toronto, Khan is among the top 1% of executive coaches recognized within the Proctor Gallagher Institute. She’s helped thousands of clients and seminar attendees reprogram their subconscious minds to achieve and exceed their goals. She lives in Toronto with her husband, two sons and two rescue dogs.
My money hero is my dear friend Bob Proctor. I met him in 2014, and—because we lived in the same city—we became friends. He became one of my greatest mentors. The celebrated self-help author and lecturer, who had only one month of high-school education, taught me so much about money. I understood what money truly is, the law of compensation and so much more.
The law of compensation has three parts: the need for what you do, your ability to do it and the difficulty there is in replacing you. The part that an individual needs to focus on is the second part: your ability to do it, and getting better at what you do. This is why I tell people it is important to get your reps in. I am forever learning and growing and getting more effective at what I do.
I have changed my relationship to time and I don’t think of having “free time.” I think in terms of activities and being present. For example, I love writing on the weekend. Some may look at that and say I should not be working on the weekend. But for me, it doesn’t feel like that. It is simply time. We all get the same amount, and it can’t be managed. We can manage our activities, and that is what I focus on. I have a lot of space in my calendar that might be considered free time but I don’t look at it that way. So, I have no need to fill it.
Perhaps it is like this: All of my time is free time. I have the freedom to choose how I will spend the time.
I am so grateful to say I would be doing exactly what I am doing now. Every week, Monday to Friday, I run The Rise calls. These calls are from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. EST. We start with writing our goal and then some teaching. These calls create a peak state for my clients, which they then carry with them throughout the day.
When I talk about a peak state, I mean they are connected to their goal and what they want to create. It is not about working hard; it is the opposite. They are focused to they can create their day based on the clarity of their goal and it fuels them for the day. They have order in their mind. They are not starting the day in a reactive state.
I often say my clients get more done by 10 a.m. than most people do in an eight-hour day. When you control your mornings, you control your day. And that is one of the reasons our clients are incredibly successful. Regardless of my finances, I would be setting my alarm to do these calls.
This is such a great question. I think my early memories around money were that it caused tension. It was a source of conflict in our home. I think that created a belief that money was not good, that it led to conflict, that it created complications and could damage relationships. The impact that had was in my revenue. Raising prices and receiving money used to be difficult for me. And that is not a great thing when you are an entrepreneur.
I now have a great relationship with money. I understand that it is a tool that amplifies who you are. As an entrepreneur it has helped me because I have no negative feelings about selling my services.
I think the first thing I bought with my own money must have been records or Duran Duran posters. I was obsessed with that band, so I imagine it was something to do with them.
My first job was asking people if they wanted a Hudson Bay credit card. I guess that was my first sales job, too. I cannot remember what I did with my first paycheque but I imagine it was to buy clothes.
The biggest money lesson I learned was around trusting my gut. I wasn’t sure about one investment. It didn’t feel right, but I did it anyway. I felt a lot of guilt and shame around it. It was a great lesson to lead with my intuition. It will never steer me wrong.
The best money advice is that money is energy, and money goes where it is welcomed and stays where it is invited. Money is neutral and amplifies who you are. Also, to focus on building wealth.
That it’s hard to make money. This was not helpful advice because it created the beliefs that making money is a struggle, and if you receive money in a way without struggle then you haven’t truly earned it. If you don’t feel you earned it, you cannot keep it. I now understand that you can generate revenue through grind and struggle or ease and joy. I prefer the latter.
I am available for both. I don’t put any limits on receiving money. It can come in all ways, some which are expected and others that are unexpected. I am always available and open to receiving.
The most underrated tip would be to look at your beliefs around money. Our self-image directly affects our finances and you cannot outperform your self-image. You can want more money but if you don’t feel worthy of it, it will be a very frustrating process with a lot of self-sabotage along the way.
The biggest misconception is that you have to work hard to grow money. It comes from an old paradigm of hustle, grind and struggle. Many of my clients come to me with this paradigm but we shift that quickly. We do this through understanding that money doesn’t come from your employer, your clients or your customers. It comes through them and it can come through many different avenues. My clients also come to understand that all the money they require is already here and as we do work on their self-image and self-worth it changes their net worth.
I have no money regrets, however I do have money lessons. After investing in something that didn’t feel right, I learned that my intuition is always right and I now trust my gut when it comes to investments. The investment was a course. A few months in, I realized it was not what I had expected and my gut was right. I completed it and made the best of it, but learned to trust myself. Because of that learning it was worth the investment.
When I think of value, I think of psychic income, which is [rewards] beyond money. I always fly in the front of the plane. I value the ease it provides with the priority security line, the lounge and priority boarding, and so on. I value that and will invest in it.
Definitely my husband’s and my first home. You would think that may have taken a lot of time to decide but it didn’t. A major purchase that took some time to decide would be in investing in professional development and four first-class tickets to Australia. Those stand out for me.
I am neutral about debt. It is simply a decision to pay something off over time.
This is a hard question to answer because I don’t think of things as splurges anymore. I am very value-neutral with money, so things that may be classified as a splurge or natural to me. I don’t make it “big” in my mind. I think of it as my normal.
The last book I read related to money was 10x Is Easier than 2x (Hay House, 2023) by Dr. Benjamin Hardy and Dan Sullivan. I loved it and have purchased it for many of my clients. My biggest takeaway from the book was the reinforcement that the work always comes down to identity. To grow we must let go of a previous identity—even ones that have served us—which includes our relationship to money.
My driver’s license.
I am not attached to possessions but I love experiences. One of my favourites was taking 10 family members to Jamaica and staying in a luxury villa. That was so much fun.
To have $1 million a month in sales.
Depends.
Depends.
Both.
Generally not.
