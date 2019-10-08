Give yourself some credit

It’s always difficult to find work-life balance—and when your career demands long hours and 24/7 availability (thanks a lot, Slack), it becomes nearly impossible. Add in a side hustle—you’ll need the extra cash for housing or getting that business off the ground—and you’re left with little time to shop for groceries, let alone work out and still see friends.

Because time is money, choosing a credit card that suits your lifestyle is just as important as choosing one that suits your finances. The Scotiabank Gold American Express card gets that, offering up to five times the rewards points per dollar on eligible purchases that make life more manageable, like fast food and restaurants, food delivery and food subscriptions, movies, theatre, ticket agencies and more. (Hot tip: Sign up before December 30, 2019, and you could earn up to 30,000 bonus Scotia Rewards in your first year.) Then cash in your points for rewards, including tech, gift cards, accessories and even travel. Here’s how the Gold AMEX can work for you:

Driving force

Many people are finding their workday stretching beyond the average eight hours. If you’re beat after a long day at the office or you’re running late for a networking event, ridesharing companies, such as Uber and Lyft are safe and reliable ways to get from Point A to Point B without delay. If you insist on rolling old-school, taxi, subway and bus rides reward cardholders just as richly. Payoff: 3x the rewards for every $1 spent on eligible daily transit purchases.

Simmer down

Weekly meal planning is a great way to stick to a budget and enjoy healthy, homemade fare. But even the most stoic saver will get bored of the same slow-cooker chili after a while. If you don’t have the time to research new recipes and shop for groceries, companies such as Chefs Plate and Hello Fresh will do the work for you. Choose your menu, and all the pre-measured, locally-sourced ingredients you need will be delivered to your door. All you have to do is follow the step-by-step directions to cook up a delicious meal in 30 minutes or less.

Payoff: 5x the rewards for every $1 spent on eligible food subscriptions.

Chew on this

Forgot to bring your lunch or getting home too late to make dinner? Food delivery services (think Skip the Dishes and Foodora) allow you to quell your hunger at the touch of a button. Just enter your address and browse the vast offering of meals available to you. You’ll find everything from local grills to chain restaurants. Some areas even offer ice cream delivery so you can end your meal with a cherry on top.

Payoff: 5x the rewards for every $1 spent on eligible food delivery services.

Zone out

Training for you next charity 10K takes work and commitment, but it should never be boring. Stream a popular workout playlist from Spotify that’ll get you pumped; with millions of songs and podcasts available, you’re guaranteed to find something that motivates you to move. Bibliophiles may also want to check out Audible to catch up with the latest bestsellers while on the go. (Trevor Noah reading his memoir Born a Crime is a must!)

Payoff: 3x the rewards for every $1 spent on select streaming services.

Take five

All work and no play is a surefire path to burnout. Get together with friends and check out the latest blockbuster at Cineplex—don’t forget the popcorn. Or enjoy a quiet night in curled up with tea and the latest season of Stranger Things on Netflix.

Payoff: 5x the rewards for every $1 spent on movie tickets and 3x the rewards for every $1 spent on eligible streaming services.

(Looking for other ways to unwind? As AMEX members, cardholders receive other great perks, too. Get access to ticket presales, advance movie screenings, deals on weekend getaways, and concierge service when booking restaurants and shows.)

Step outside (the country)

The costs of travel can really add up: There’s food, transport, accommodation—and of course, shopping. The one thing you shouldn’t have to spend on? Foreign transaction fees. The Scotiabank Gold AMEX saves you the 2.5% expense most cards charge on purchases you make while travelling abroad or online in a foreign currency. As a cardholder, you also get great insurance offers, such as medical coverage, trip cancellation, delayed and lost baggage and more—so you can be stress-free while soaking up the sun.

For full information on the Scotiabank Gold American Express card, including legal details, click here.