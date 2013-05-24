Timeshares: What you need to know

A couple of weeks ago I spoke to a reader who was more than a little concerned over the tactics used by the salespeople at a St. Maarten resort. After a 90-minute tour—and a promise of either a free massage or free dinner—he and his wife were barraged with personal questions regarding their finances and their vacation goals. Throwing out costs and savings—with nothing to back up the assertions—these “hard-nosed” salespeople were trying to convince this reader to buy a $50,000 resort timeshare.
Often, it’s these encounters—followed by less than desirable vacation experiences— that give timeshare ownership such a horrible reputation. But the reputation is unwarranted. In fact, a timeshare can be an excellent budget option for vacations, as long as you do your homework.
“Nothing matches the value of a timeshare,” says DG Southen, an experienced real estate investor from London, Ont. For the last decade Southen has bought, sold and used timeshares. Southen, and thousands like him, has found ways to make timeshares work as cost effective vacation options.
In the current issue of MoneySense magazine (“Own A Piece of Paradise,” June 2013), I touch on the effective use of timeshares, but I want to expand on my coverage. Partly because timeshares are a misrepresented vacation option, and partly to help those interested in purchasing timeshares to make more informed decisions.
What, exactly, is a timeshare?
The idea behind a timeshare is relatively simple. It’s an agreement where you share the costs and use of a home, cabin or condo with other people. When you buy a timeshare you are buying the right to use these shared facilities and paying the costs for such rights.
Unlike hotel rooms, and much like resorts, timeshare units offer more than just a place to sleep. Typically they come with full kitchens, are completely furnished, have quick access to indoor and outdoor pools, as well as other resort amenities, such as restaurants, night clubs and even babysitting services.
How do timeshares work?
There are three basic types of timeshares: right-to-use, fee simple, and a point system or vacation club timeshare. The rules are different for each one—and this can dramatically impact the price and resale value of the timeshare (along with other factors that I’ll get into later).
Right-to-use timeshares are contracts to lease a property, usually for one or two weeks each year, over a set period of time. During this time you are responsible for all maintenance fees and any special assessment fees, should they arise. (Like a condo, timeshare resorts must maintain a property. At times significant repairs are required and to pay for these repairs, the resort will levy a one-time special assessment fee that is shared by all owners of the timeshare resort.) At any time you can rent, give away, or sell your right-to-use ownership of the timeshare.
A fee-simple timeshare, also known as a deeded timeshare, is essentially like buying the property for a specific period of time each year. You will be responsible for the purchase price, as well as annual maintenance fees or special assessment fees, should they arise. You may also need to pay property taxes or other fees although many timeshares now roll these costs into their annual maintenance fees.
Timeshare point systems or vacation clubs allows you to buy points within a resort network. You can then use these points to “purchase” the vacations available within the specific network. The benefit of a point system is that it doesn’t lock you in to a specific property and time each year. Instead these points give you access to multiple properties worldwide and some even allow you to purchase flights, cruises or other types of vacations offered within the system.
What will my timeshare actually cost (resale vs. retail)?
According to industry statistics, 50% to 70% of a timeshare’s retail price—the price you pay at the resort after listening to a timeshare sales presentation—goes towards marketing. For instance, if, during one of those presentations, you purchased a timeshare for $20,000 as soon as you walked out of the room, the value of that timeshare would drop to between $6,000 and $10,000, if that.
The easiest way to save money, then, is to buy resale not retail. This is how Southen has kept his vacation costs down and his timeshare value up. There are a number of websites that offer resale timeshares, such as Ebay, Tug2.net and Redweek.com.
Next, you’ll need to calculate one-time costs and ongoing fees associated with timeshare ownership. For instance, just to finish the transfer transaction you’ll pay between $300 and $500 in closing legal costs, plus another $50 to $300 to the resort. Factor in the annual maintenance fee—fees that cover the operation of the timeshare resort—fees you must pay even if you don’t end up using your timeshare. These fees range from $300 to $2,000 (or more) per year depending on the resort, destination and luxury level you’ve bought into.
You should also be aware of special assessments. Southen went through this with a timeshare he owned in Whistler, B.C. The resort required additional structural repairs and, like a condo, each timeshare owner had to foot the bill. Southen got off lucky. He, and all the other owners, only had to pay $1,000 each to cover the repairs, but it could’ve been worse. To avoid these unexpected costs call the resort property manager and ask when the last assessment took place and when the next one is scheduled to take place. If the resort waits too long between assessments—more than five years—then, you as an owner, may end up with a hefty one-time maintenance bill.
Where do I start my research?
Start with a pen and paper and make a list of all the amenities and destinations that would suit your family best, along with your ideal times for taking these vacations.
Then start checking the online auctions to see what prices your ideal choices are selling for in the current resale marketplace. “Don’t bid on anything, just watch,” advises Southen. “You won’t miss anything, because there’s always another good deal.”
At this time also watch and learn how specific auction sites work. For instance, sellers on Ebay can choose to end an auction early, and sell to the highest bidder, once they’ve achieved a set bid price. Other auction sites won’t allow “snipe” bids—bids made in the last minute or so. For instance, Redweek.com will add another 30 minutes to the clock for every “snipe” bid made within the last 10 minutes of the auction.
As you research you may find that some of your top choices are just too expensive for your budget. For example, a two-bedroom, ocean front villa in Myrtle Beach you have your eye on will start at $14,000. Despite the sticker price, any veteran timeshare owner will tell you this is an excellent deal—it’s a vacation area that’s always in demand and retains its value. But it may be a bit pricey for the budget conscious vacationer. Instead, you could pick up a great two-bedroom at the Sheraton Desert Oasis in Scottsdale, Arizona (which recently sold on Ebay for US$2,000), or a two-bedroom, ocean front, every-other-year timeshare at the Pahio Kauai Beach Villas in Hawaii (which recently sold on Ebay for US$1,300).
The key to getting a good deal is to watch the auctions, learn the system, and do your homework, says Southen. Then match what you’ve learned with what your family needs and wants and you won’t end up overpaying.
Part 2: Get to know the lingo
The timeshare business has tainted a couple of wonderful family vacations for us. The reason we go to resorts is to avoid the hustle of daily life but then we are accosted by these sales pitches. Bad business.
I agree with you Keith. You have said totally right and I supported your opinion. We should think about this issue. Thanks
What the only thing you need to know about timeshare: Get far away from that business!
Exactly it's a crime of persuasion
Stay away from timeshare. Special assessments have to be written in the leases in order for them to levy this cost. There is lots of fraud and scam with timeshare and a good example of this is sunchaser resort owned buy Northwynd trust at Fairmont BC.
It was really impressive published article. I do personally learn in the post and also I will share it to my friends later after reviewing. Really interesting post indeed. Thanks.
I would recommend that before buying a timeshare, calculate the total cost of the timeshare, including mortgage payments and expenses, like travel costs, annual timeshare fees and taxes, closing costs, broker commissions, and finance charges. Then compare these costs with the cost of renting similar accommodations with similar amenities in the same location for the same time period. And remember, a timeshare is not an investment for profit or an interest in real estate that will likely appreciate over time. And if you try to resell your timeshare, it is unlikely you will get any way near what you paid for it.
Defiantly buy a timeshare by resale. It will save you thousands of dollars! And you will not have to attend a meeting with agents working on commission!
You fail to mention the fact that the contracts for these purchases are completely one sided. The maintenance fees go up every year and the cost of travel/vacation goes down. Its an idiotic investment. You ought to find out what people who were coerced into buying them do to get out…..if they can.
STAY AWAY FROM TIMESHARES
I am a happy timeshare owner for over 5 years now. It really changed the way I think of vacations. Before I purchased it, I was always postponing my vacations such that I did not go on vacations for years. I am a single mother and I like to travel with other members of the family and this way of travelling allows us to each have our room in the same unit. My father just loves it. I did not pay more than my budget allowed (less than 10 000 $), paid without interest, and use thoroughly including with the many special offers we always get for last-minute vacations, including withing reasonable travelling distance by car.
Very informative post, actually a very common problem of scams is that people do not know anything about timeshares.
The first thing you need to watch out is the sales pitch. If the timeshare salespeople are overly aggressive, they are probably trying to scam you. They might also give you many promises, but without any written confirmation, therefore, do not believe everything you hear. Also, keep in mind that purchasing timeshares under construction might be a risky business. Before you buy, you need to be sure you are going to be able to use your timeshare every year. It is also very important that you take your time to do a thorough research on the company.
Importantly, these memberships are not an investment because they are not real estate; you are buying a service to enjoy leisure time with family and not to do business, and it is how it should be seen. In some countries, these types of memberships are for life (deeded) and can be inherited to the relatives of the owner of the membership.
Timeshare is not for those with disposable income. I couldn’t agree more, it’s indeed a bad business. I’ve also read from this site http://sellingatimeshare.net/ that selling timeshare is a long process and often times impossible unless you find a good realtor. Stay away from this business. nice article though
I purchased my timeshare at Occidental Grand Xcaret , in Mexico just south of Playa De Carmen .My ex and I were having troubles with our marriage, and I thought that going to some where else than Canada for a holiday was a good idea. First day there we were pressured into buying the timeshare, that was the fall of 2006 .NOT A GOOD IDEA ,when your trying to work out your life,needless to say we split in 2010 ,divorced in 2012 As early as 2009 I’ve tried to sell the timeshare . I have had 5 or 6 timeshare resale company’s in Florida which I have paid 600 to 900 dollars to sell for me,after the money is paid you never hear from them again. That’s a SCAM, I’ve also tried to rent it out through Resort Timeshare Resales in 2014 ,after I paid the 799.00 I never heard from them again. Another Scam . The best one was from a company in California called Timeshare Resales Worldwide,which the people setting up the scam were using. [I got a hold of the owner to let him know they were using his Company’s name] That one cost me 3000.00 they were so good they even had letter heads from my timeshare , Timeshare Resales , Customs and Verifications , and Homeland Security .. I have reported all this to the proper agencies . But needless to say after paying my ex 10,000.00 for sole ownership , I would have to say I’m in to about $50,000.00 . STAY AWAY FROM TIMESHARE’S..
My agreement says nothing about special assessments that has to be written in the agreements or this can be abused .Our agreement shows us how they calculate the next year maintenance fees. Never agree with huge assessments that will be abused buy the owner just like it is at the Sunchaser resort at Fairmont BC. This Northwynd are Crooks. Can you imagine being a senior and have a huge assessment to pay, that is what maintenance payments are for which can be controlled. Stay away from timeshare, there is not enough control and protection buy our Governments.
