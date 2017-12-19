2018 Charity 100: Full list

Aga Khan Foundation Canada International Aid and Development www.akfc.ca 0.96 A A 2 A+ A+ 8 A A B+ B+ A- A- AKFC is a non-profit international development agency, working in Asia and Africa to find sustainable solutions to the complex problems causing poverty. In Canada, AKFC mobilizes financial, technical and moral support for development, builds partnerships with Canadian institutions, and promotes discussion and learning on global development issues. AKFC currently has 17 programs, undertaken with the Canadian government and Canadian institutions, focused on health (esp. maternal & child health), education, rural development and civil society. The Partnership for Advancing Human Development in Africa and Asia is our largest initiative. Over 5 years it will benefit 1 million people through strengthening health and education systems and supporting civil society. In Canada, we undertake public engagement and professional learning activities.

Alberta Cancer Foundation Health/Health Services www.albertacancer.ca 0.51 D D 44 D D 3 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.childrenshospital.ab.ca 0.78 B+ B+ 14 A A 24 A A A+ A+ A- A- The Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation inspires our community to invest in excellence in child health, research and family centred care. Brain Health is one of our top priorities. Community donations are being invested in advancing care and research in Traumatic Brain Injury (including concussion, stroke and Neurocritical Care), Epilepsy (including brain surgery), Pain and Rehabilitation, Neurodevelopmental Disorders (including autism and ADHD) and Mental Health and Wellness. Whether they are neurologic or mental health in nature, brain disorders in children can have serious life-long effects.

Aqueduct Foundation Fundraising Organizations www.aqueductfoundation.ca 0.91 A- A- N.A. N.A. N.A. 56 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Arthur L. Irving Family Foundation Private Foundation N.A. N.A. 0.9 A+ A+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 213 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Audain Foundation Private Foundation www.artsbc.com/connections/audain-foundation-for-the-visual-arts-in-british-columbia/ 1 A+ A+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 61 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

BC Cancer Foundation Health/Health Services www.bccancerfoundation.com 0.54 D D 35 C- C- 37 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Brain Canada Foundation Fundraising Organizations braincanada.ca http://braincanada.ca 1.37 A+ A+ 0 A+ A+ 33 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Breakfast Club Of Canada Social Services www.breakfastclubcanada.org 0.81 B- B- 11 B+ B+ 4 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

British Columbia's Children's Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.bcchf.ca 0.65 C C 31 C+ C+ 42 B B A A B- B- To be a catalyst for transformative child health through excellence in philanthropy, collaboration and advocacy Fundraising programs in support of BC Children's Hospital's and Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children's research, education and clinical programs.

British Columbia Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Other www.spca.bc.ca 0.74 C C 16 B B 11 A A A+ A+ B B To protect and enhance the quality of life for domestic, farm and wild animals in British Columbia sheltering, cruelty investigations, humane education

The Calgary Foundation Fundraising Organizations www.thecalgaryfoundation.org 0.9 A+ A+ 1 A+ A+ 183 D D A+ A+ A A The Calgary Foundation exists to nurture a healthy, vibrant, giving and caring community that values diversity and supports all people, a community where citizens are engaged, and where a strong and sustainable charitable sector serves the current and emerging needs of the community. Community Knowledge Centre supporting our 360 degree granting mandate in all parts of community the Calgary Foundation has identified five vital priority areas that require increased

Calgary Inter-Faith Food Bank Society Social Services www.calgaryfoodbank.com 0.66 D D 0 A+ A+ 7 A A A+ A+ B+ B+ Together, we fight hunger and its root causes because no one should go hungry. Emergency Food Hamper Program (including Renal, Vegetarian, and Celiac Hampers), Food Link, Milk Program, Hampers for the Homeless, Pantry/Welcome Home Hampers, Regional Share.

The Canadian Red Cross Society Health/Health Services www.redcross.ca 0.8 A- A- 21 B+ B+ 8 A A A- A- B+ B+ Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement - the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity in Canada and throughout the world. Working closely with communities in Canada and around the world, the Canadian Red Cross provides preparedness, recovery and health programming. Activities may include first-aid training, psychosocial support, basic health services, recovering lost livelihoods or emergency preparedness activities. We work closely with beneficiaries, local government partners and other humanitarian actors to identify where our help is needed most.

Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation Health/Health Services www.cbcf.org 0.57 D D 36 D D 14 A A A+ A+ C+ C+ The Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) is Canada's leading community-driven breast cancer charity dedicated to: Funding relevant and innovative research, supporting and advocating for the breast cancer community, and providing credible, unbiased support and information to help empower those affected by breast cancer or at increased genetic risk of developing the disease. Since our inception in 1986, CBCF has invested over $360 million in breast cancer research, funding more than 1,400 scientific grants. Since the merger of CBCF with Willow Breast & Hereditary Cancer Support in 2016, the Foundation also offers vital support and information programs for people affected by breast cancer or at increased genetic risk of developing the disease. These programs directly impact quality of life and well-being of anyone affected by breast cancer.

Canadian Catholic Organization For Development And Peace International Aid and Development www.devp.org 0.8 A- A- 5 A+ A+ 52 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Canadian Diabetes Association Health/Health Services www.diabetes.ca 0.62 D D 30 C- C- 4 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Canadian National Institute For The Blind Health/Health Services www.cnib.ca 0.7 C- C- 53 D D 6 A A B B C C CNIB's mission is to ensure all Canadians who are blind or partially sighted have the confidence, skills and opportunity to fully participate in life and no Canadian loses their sight due to preventable causes. Current programs include: Post Vision-Loss Rehabilitation Therapy, Community-Based programs, Public Education and Advocacy, and Literacy and Accessible Publishing.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities Social Services www.canadiantire.ca/jumpstart 0.87 A A 6 A+ A+ 1 B B B+ B+ A- A- Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity that helps kids aged 4-18 from financially disadvantaged families participate in organized sport and physical activity by helping to cover the costs of registration, equipment and/or transportation. Jumpstart's mandate is to give all kids an equal opportunity to play - we continue to break down barriers and expand our reach to help in-need kids get in the game. Playing sports and participating in physical activity helps equip kids for life with essential skills such as self-esteem, leadership and teamwork. Jumpstart has more than 300 Chapters across Canada, made up of volunteers from Canadian Tire and local community groups and works with a network of 2,000+ Community Partners.

Canadian Unicef Committee International Aid and Development www.unicef.ca 0.67 C+ C+ 29 B- B- 3 B B A+ A+ B B UNICEF's mission is to reach every child and ensure their well-being, no matter where they are in the world. We are committed to take action, save, rehabilitate and watch over children, especially the most vulnerable. As part of the UN, we're active in more countries and have saved more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization. UNICEF is the only organization listed in the Convention on the Rights of the Child as the global leader for children. With a focus on child survival and well-being, UNICEF has health, education and protection programs across the globe reaching vulnerable and marginalized children, including hundreds of millions in conflict zones. We provide 45% of the world's children with vaccinations, promote education and child protection activities and policies to ensure every child is healthy, safe, educated and has opportunities to thrive. UNICEF has saved more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization.

Cancer Research Society Health/Health Services www.src-crs.ca 0.65 D D 32 D D 18 A A B B C C The Cancer Research Society is a national not-for-profit organization whose sole mission is to fund research on all types of cancer, thereby contributing to the advancement of science aimed at preventing, detecting, and treating this disease. The Cancer Research Society ("the Society") is 100% dedicated to cancer research and, as such, supports the efforts of the country's best scientists, who make every effort to acquire the necessary knowledge to prevent, detect and treat cancer. To achieve its objectives, the Society is funding projects in two main areas : basic and environment cancer research. Over the last five years, the Society has invested over $62.3 Million in research and has funded over 300 new cancer research initiatives.

Centraide Of Greater Montreal Fundraising Organizations www.centraide-mtl.org 0.85 B B 12 B+ B+ 10 A A A+ A+ B+ B+ To maximize financial and volunteer resources, so that Centraide, particularly by funding community agencies and working in partnership with them, can promote caring and social involvement in order to improve the quality of life in our community and empower its most vulnerable members to take charge of their lives. In 2010, Centraide of Greater Montreal adopted a strategy to fight poverty and social exclusion that was firmly grounded in a territorial approach. Five years later, an evaluation was conducted in six communities to observe changes and draw lessons from this approach. Instead of just increasing resources so that agencies can do more, the territorial approach helped Centraide create a plan for each neighbourhood and use available vectors to support the desired improvements.

The Centre For International Governance Innovation Other www.cigionline.org 0.87 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. 104 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Chalice (Canada) International Aid and Development www.chalice.ca 0.91 A+ A+ 4 A+ A+ 6 A A A- A- A A To bring Christ to the poor and the poor to Christ. Inspired by Christ's love and compassion, Chalice works with local groups to create, support, and increase access to education, health, and family livelihood. Child & Family Sponsorship, Human Development Programs, Capital Projects, and Urgency Funding which enable local organizations in 15 developing countries to facilitate sustainable solutions within their communities in Chalice's Five Impact Areas: Education, Nutrition, Health & Hygiene, Family Development, and Community Development.

Children's Hospital Of Eastern Ontario Foundation Hospital Foundation www.cheofoundation.com 0.73 C- C- 52 D D 37 B B A+ A+ C+ C+ To further the physical and social well-being of children and their families in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec by raising, managing and disbursing funds. Conducting a Major Lottery, overseeing 300 Special Events per year including CHEO Telethon, Direct Mail, Major Gift Solicitation, Planned Giving.

Children's Hospital Of Eastern Ontario Research Institute Inc. Hospital Foundation www.cheori.org 0.79 C+ C+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 10 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Children's Wish Foundation Of Canada Social Services www.childrenswish.ca 0.53 D D 36 D D 18 A A A+ A+ C+ C+ To grant the heartfelt wish of Canadian children diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. wish granting, fundraising events, school program, major giving, direct mail, individual and corporate donor development, wills and estates giving

The Christian And Missionary Alliance In Canada Religion www.cmacan.org 0.9 A+ A+ 4 A+ A+ 5 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Christian Blind Mission International International Aid and Development www.cbmcanada.org 0.85 B B 10 A- A- 20 A A B+ B+ B+ B+ cbm Canada serves as the hands joining Canadians and people living with or affected by disability in the poorest communities - working together for the benefit of all. We ensure Persons with Disabilities living in low HDI communities have improved access to healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities. In order of investment priorities, our program sectors include activities in 1) ophthalmology, 2) orthopedics and plastics, 3) community-based inclusive development, 4) disabling disease prevention, 5) inclusive shelter, 6) obstetrics-gynecology and 7) livelihood. The majority of our programming is child-focused to provide the longest term impact.

Christian Children's Fund Of Canada International Aid and Development www.ccfcanada.ca 0.77 C+ C+ 16 B B 2 B B A A B B Christian Children's Fund of Canada creates a future of hope for children, families and communities by helping them develop the skills and resources to overcome proverty and pursue justice. For more than 50 years, we have followed the example of Christ by serving the poor regardless of their faith, cultural and ethnic background. We partner with communities to improve access to health care, nutritious food and clean water; eliminate barriers to education; create new sources of income; and empower local community groups to lead their own positive change. We focus on five priorities: health and nutrition; education; water, sanitation and hygiene; sustainable economic growth; and strengthening community organizations. Throughout all of our program sectors we emphasize Child Protection, Gender Equality, and Environment.

Compassion Canada International Aid and Development www.compassion.ca 0.85 B B 10 A- A- 2 B B A A B+ B+ Compassion partners with churches in 26 countries to end poverty in the lives of children and their families and share the good news of Jesus. Compassion helps individual children grow in all aspects of life: physical, mental, social and spiritual. We bring practical care to babies and their moms before and after birth. Young children attend a local church weekly, where they learn important life lessons and receive health care, educational opportunities and Christian teaching. Older children work with a mentor to create a plan to achieve their life goals. Finally, complementary interventions meet larger needs; e.g., water projects.

Covenant House Toronto Social Services www.covenanthousetoronto.ca 0.66 D D 36 D D 7 A A A+ A+ C+ C+ ...is to serve suffering children of the street, and protect and safeguard all children...with absolute respect and unconditional love (see full mission on web site) Our most important programs include: Residential services (shelter, transitional housing at CHT & in community) along with support services, including health clinic, school, jobs, and outreach. More recently, we have been involved in human trafficking programming and comprehensive training initiatives in the human trafficking area.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada Health/Health Services www.cysticfibrosis.ca 0.56 D D 32 D D 11 A A A- A- C+ C+ To end cystic fibrosis (CF). We will help all people living with CF by funding targeted world-class research, supporting and advocating for high-quality individualized CF care and raising and allocating funds for these purposes. We fund best-in-class, and peer reviewed research initiatives that focus on finding a cure and improving the lives of those with cystic fibrosis. Cystic Fibrosis Canada has a robust clinical care program that supports 42 centers across Canada. We have a quality improvement program for Cystic Fibrosis Clinics ensuring support for patients increasingly complex quality of life needs. We advocate for government funded access to life changing medications and for universal newborn screening.

The David Hofstedter Family Foundation Private Foundation N.A. N.A. 1 A+ A+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 0 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Doctors Without Borders Canada International Aid and Development www.msf.ca 0.83 A- A- 16 A- A- 3 A A C C B B Médecins Sans Frontières provides assistance to populations in distress, to victims of natural or man-made disasters and to victims of armed conflict. We do so irrespective of race, religion, creed or political convictions. We observe neutrality and impartiality in the name of universal medical ethics and the right to humanitarian assistance. We provide medical assistance to people affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters, disease epidemics, malnutrition crises & other emergencies. These situations require rapid deployment of specialized medical & logistical expertise & equipment , including: emergency healthcare, mass vaccination campaigns, water & sanitation, therapeutic & supplementary nutrition, distribution of medicines & medical supplies, training & health education and the organization/rehabilitation of health facilities

Ducks Unlimited Canada Environment www.ducks.ca 0.76 C C 26 C C 18 A A A A B- B- Our Missions is to "Conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for the benefit of North America's waterfowl. These habitats benefit other wildlife and people." Our core programs include the conservation/restoration of wetland habitats through direct acquisition, agreements with landowners, working with industry groups and advancing government programs and legislation. We also manage over 6.4 million acres of wetland habitat that we have active agreements on. To further advance our mission and evaluate our impact we are engaged in research to explore new conservation programs and to evaluate current initiatives.

The Edmonton Community Foundation Fundraising Organizations www.ecfoundation.org 0.79 B+ B+ 4 A+ A+ 210 D D A+ A+ A- A- Edmonton Community Foundation (ECF) exists to help the people of Edmonton and area by encouraging philanthropy and funding charitable activities. Through contributions from donors, the Foundation assembles and administers permanent pools of capital so the returns can be perpetually reinvested in our community. The Foundation complements and supports other charitable agencies. ECF is at its core an endowment entity. As a funder, we provide permanent ongoing support to the charitable sector by following a prudent endowment model. We discuss with each donor the charitable intents and purposes for which each fund is created by the donor and create a fund agreement to document how the fund is to operate. Core programs include: Vital Signs, Edmonton Shift Lab, Community Foundation Canada Fellowship Project and Wills Week. http://www.ecfoundation.org/initiatives

Federation CJA Fundraising Organizations www.federationcja.org 0.79 B+ B+ 8 A+ A+ 13 A A B+ B+ A- A- To preserve and strengthen the quality of Jewish life in Montreal, Israel and around the world. FCJA strives to secure and mobilize human and financial resources, to promote Jewish Values, and to exercise leadership in service of our mission and as an investment in our future. This is done through assessing needs and strategic priorities for the community on an ongoing basis and allocating funds to communal organizations that fill these needs. When an emerging need is identified, FCJA will either work with its communal partners to develop a response or do so internally.

Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine Fundraising Organizations www.fondation-sainte-justine.org 0.75 C C 27 C- C- 73 D D A+ A+ C+ C+ La Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine a pour mission de mobiliser la communauté et de soutenir le CHU Sainte-Justine dans sa mission d'excellence pour offrir aux enfants et aux mamans d'aujourd'hui et de demain un des meilleurs niveaux de santé au monde. Soins spécialisés, équipements de pointe, prise en charge exemplaire. Recherche : Chaque jour, comprendre, investiguer, aller plus loin. Enseignement : 80 % des pédiatres de la province doivent y passer et demeurer à la fin pointe.

Fondation De L'Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital Foundation www.fondationhmr.ca 0.59 D D 19 B- B- 48 B B A+ A+ B- B- The HMR Foundation has supported the hospital's development strategies since 1978, seeking to better meet patient needs. Deeply committed to making a difference, the Foundation supports projects focusing on the ongoing improvement of patient care, the development of teaching and the expansion of research. The Foundation solicits the Financial support of individuals, private foundations, partners and businesses. Together, they recognize the excellence of the care provided to patients at HMR. First, we created a dedicated gift program for 70 different programs in our hospital, plus an extensive sollicitation program (directmail, email, telemarketing and personnal sollicitations), a planned giving program, various fundraising events, substantial logistical support to third party events, a Policy encouraging the creation of Research Chairs we contribute $250 000. , several fellowship programs for students funded by companies or private foundations, etc..

La Fondation Emmanuelle Gattuso Fundraising Organizations N.A. N.A. 0.97 A+ A+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 122 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Food Banks Canada Social Services www.foodbankscanada.ca 0.97 A+ A+ 2 A+ A+ 4 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Habitat For Humanity Canada Social Services www.habitat.ca 0.85 B B 11 B+ B+ 3 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation Health/Health Services www.hamiltonhealth.ca 0.68 D D 28 C- C- 62 D D A+ A+ C+ C+ Our mission is to raise funds and manage donor gifts for the purpose of supporting outstanding clinical care and research for the communities served by Hamilton Health Sciences. Campaign fundraising to support purchases of essential medical equipment and patient amenities; signature events where proceeds provide seed funding for medical research so that researchers can leverage larger grants.

Heart And Stroke Foundation Of Canada Health/Health Services www.heartandstroke.ca 0.45 D D 61 D D 6 A A B B C C We are committed to having the greatest positive impact on the health of Canadians. We want Canadians to have the precious moments life offers. Our vision: "Healthy lives free of heart disease and stroke. Together we will make it happen." Our mission: prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery, through research, advocacy and health promotion. We are national & volunteer-based, active in communities cross-country and sustained by the generosity of 125K volunteers and 1.4MM donors. Our most important activities - life-saving research, advocating for healthy public policies & health promotion - deliver impact in our mission priority areas: preventing disease, saving lives and promoting recovery. In 2017, key priorities are funding critical research, advocating for bold children's health policies, erasing gender bias in heart & brain health, and closing the gap in Indigenous health. Other important programs: FAST signs of stroke campaign, resuscitation, and survivor support.

The Hospital For Sick Children Foundation Hospital Foundation www.sickkidsfoundation.com 0.66 C C 38 D D 1 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

IWK Health Centre Charitable Foundation Hospital Foundation www.iwkfoundation.org/ 0.73 B- B- 10 A+ A+ 42 B B B+ B+ B+ B+ Raise money & build relationships to support the IWK Health Centre. raising money, stewardship, accountability

Jewish National Fund Of Canada (Keren Kayemeth Le'Israel) Inc. Religion www.jnf.ca 0.58 D D 14 A A 9 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Jim Pattison Foundation Private Foundation N.A. N.A. 0.98 A+ A+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 144 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Canada Health/Health Services www.jdrf.ca 0.36 D D 55 D D 5 A A A+ A+ C+ C+ Accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications We are currently funding over 25 research projects, including over 10 clinical trials that focus on improving treatment and finding a cure for type 1 diabetes. In addition, we have a community engagement program that provides support and resources for families. We develop youth ambassadors and advocate for greater investments into type 1 diabetes research.

The Kidney Foundation Of Canada Health/Health Services www.kidney.ca 0.41 D D 52 D D 7 A A B B C C The Kidney Foundation of Canada is the national volunteer organization committed to reducing the burden of kidney disease through: funding and stimulating innovative research; providing education and support; promoting access to high quality healthcare; and increasing public awareness and commitment to advancing kidney health and organ donation. Fund research; provide information, education and support services to patients, families and caregivers; raise awareness about prevention of chronic kidney disease through kidney health outreach programs; provide short-term financial assistance for patients; raise awareness of organ and tissue donation through advocacy and community engagement.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Of Canada Health/Health Services www.llscanada.org 0.55 D D 36 D D 5 A A B B C C To accelerate the cure of blood cancers and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. To fund and promote scientific research towards cures and/or treatment of blood related cancers; to educate people (patients) with blood cancers and their families about developments in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of blood related cancers; and to support community service programs and access to such programs for patients suffering from blood related cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma.

Moisson Montreal Inc. Social Services www.moissonmontreal.org 0.97 A+ A+ 1 A+ A+ 1 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.childrenfoundation.com/ 0.71 B- B- 15 A A 68 D D C- C- B- B- The mission of the Foundation is to support excellence in care at The Montreal Children's Hospital of the McGill University Health Centre. Acquiring cutting-edge medical equipment and supporting innovative programmes. Support for research into childhood diseases. The advancement of teaching

The Montreal General Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.mghfoundation.com/en/ 0.87 B+ B+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 179 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. The Montreal General Hospital Foundation exists to foster excellence in patient care, education and research, primarily at the Montreal General Hospital, and as part of the McGill University Health Centre. It receives, holds and invests funds and applies all or a part of such funds to medical, charitalble or educational purposes through the making of gifts, grants, contributions and donations. To raise and manage funds in support of excellence in patient care, teaching and research at the Montreal General Hospital. These funds are invested in the priority needs of the hospital and its patients, in accordance with the wishes of our donors.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD Canada) Social Services www.madd.ca 0.88 A A 10 A+ A+ 3 B B B B A- A- To stop impaired driving and to support victims of this violent crime. Support services and resources to victims/survivors of impaired driving. Research/ promotion of legislative and policy best practices to prevent and deter impaired driving. General and targeted (Campaign 911, Project Red Ribbon) awareness efforts, and education programs targeted to youth, to inform about the dangers of impaired driving, suggest alternatives and change impaired driving behaviours.

Movember Canada Health/Health Services ca.movember.com http://ca.movember.com 0.75 C C 8 A- A- 31 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Multiple Sclerosis Society Of Canada Health/Health Services www.mssociety.ca 0.5 D D 44 D D 4 A A A+ A+ C+ C+ To be a leader in finding a cure for multiple sclerosis and enabling people affected by MS to enhance their quality of life. The MS Society provides services to people with multiple sclerosis and their families and funds research to find the cause and cure for this disease. More specifically we: provide information and community resources to those affected by MS, provide financial assistance for clients to maintain their independence within their community, and facilitate education and support group meetings.

The Nature Conservancy Of Canada Environment www.natureconservancy.ca 0.81 B- B- 18 B- B- 17 A A A- A- B B The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) leads and inspires others to join us in creating a legacy for future generations by conserving important natural areas and biological diversity across all regions of Canada. We envision a world in which Canadians conserve nature in all its diversity, and safeguard the lands and waters that sustain life. 1) Acquisition and stewardship of ecologically sensitive land. (2) The Natural Areas Conservation Program (3) Conservation Volunteers (4) Conservation Interns (5) Nature Days

Oakville Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.oakvillehospitalfoundation.com/ 0.85 A A 14 A A 16 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Ontario Association Of Food Banks Social Services www.oafb.ca 1.03 A+ A+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 3 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Operation Enfant Soleil Hospital Foundation www.operationenfantsoleil.ca 0.73 B- B- 25 B B 5 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Ottawa Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.ohfoundation.ca 0.78 B+ B+ 19 A- A- 40 B B A+ A+ A- A- The Ottawa Hospital Foundation is a team of professional staff and community leaders who are passionately committed to inspiring, enabling, and celebrating community support for The Ottawa Hospital and its research arm. By sharing the hospital's successes with the community at large, we help generate funding for state-of-the-art equipment, new research projects and clinical trials, and help attract new star recruits to work at The Ottawa Hospital. As a fundraising organization, we focus on individual and corporate philanthropy. We hold events of all kinds to engage our community; we take every opportunity to thank our donors through our Donor Relations Program; we reach out through Direct Mail appeals, newsletters and social media. But more importantly we take the time to meet with our donors one-on-one in order to learn more about what they hope to achieve for our hospital.

Pathy Family Foundation Private Foundation www.pfc.ca/2015/07/pathy-family-foundation/ 0.91 A+ A+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 82 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Plan International Canada Inc. International Aid and Development plancanada.ca http://plancanada.ca 0.79 C+ C+ 18 B- B- 2 B B A+ A+ B B Plan International aims to achieve lasting improvements in the quality of life of children, families and communities in developing countries. We do this through a process of collaboration that unites people across cultures, adding meaning and value to their lives. Plan International's work to promote child rights and lift millions of children out of poverty is based around eight core areas, including: education, health, water and sanitation, protection, economic security, emergencies, child participation, sexual health, including HIV.

Power To Change Ministries Religion www.powertochange.org 0.85 A A 13 A A 0 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

President's Choice Children's Charity Social Services www.pc.ca/charity 0.93 A+ A+ 4 A+ A+ 9 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Private Giving Foundation Private Foundation www.iwkfoundation.org/ 0.92 A- A- N.A. N.A. N.A. 121 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation Hospital Foundation www.thepmcf.ca 0.52 D D 48 D D 4 A A A+ A+ C+ C+ The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation's mission is to conquer cancer in our lifetime. The PMCF supports breakthrough research, innovation in clinical care and advancing education in all areas of cancer care. We support 10 major research thematic areas including - immunotherapy, stem cells, genomics, epigenetics, diagnostics, proteomics and computational biology, cancer imaging , drug development, supportive care and other key areas. We fund the transformation cancer cancer through research and knowledge transfer. Education is at the heart of everything the Cancer Centre does.

Ptarmigan Charitable Foundation Social Services N.A. N.A. 0.99 A+ A+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 480 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

QEII Health Sciences Centre Foundation Hospital Foundation www.qe2foundation.ca 0.35 D D 50 D D 29 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

The Samaritan's Purse International Aid and Development www.samaritanspurse.ca 0.91 A+ A+ 3 A+ A+ 9 A A A A A A Samaritan's Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan's Purse has helped meet the needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease and famine with the purpose of sharing God's love through His Son, Jesus Christ. The organization serves the church worldwide to promote the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. Emergency response and relief to victims of natural disasters; Sharing God's love through the distribution of gift-filled shoeboxes to children in developing countries; water projects that provide access to clean and safe water and training for improved sanitation/health/hygiene ; food security and livelihood programs; sending youth and adult teams to developing countries to help meet local needs and improve conditions; placement of logistics personnel to facilitate all of the above activities.

The Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.jghfoundation.org 0.72 C- C- 20 B- B- 53 B B A+ A+ B- B- To advance health care and medical research for the people of Quebec by supporting the Jewish General Hospital, a tertiary-care, McGill University teaching hospital. The Foundation provides essential assistance to the hospital to enhance its extraordinary patient care, to further scientific discovery and to acquire the most recent and innovative medical equipment. We partner with inspired members of the community to implement a wide variety of fundraising initiatives to achieve these goals. Power to Heal Campaign to support various hospital initiatives, including medical research, new equipment and new program initiatives. Annual Governors Program with lectures by and meetings with hospital medical leadership. Various fundraising events including the Ride to Conquer Cancer, Annual Golf Classic and Gala. Publication of the JGH News Magazine.

The Slaight Family Foundation Private Foundation www.davidfosterfoundation.com/the-slaight-family-foundation/ 0.98 A+ A+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 328 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Societe Zoologique De Granby Inc. Other www.zoodegranby.com 0.68 C+ C+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 1 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

St. Boniface Hospital Foundation Inc. Hospital Foundation www.saintboniface.ca 0.54 D D 58 D D 37 B B N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

St. Michael's Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.stmichaelsfoundation.com 0.68 D D 29 C- C- 56 B B A+ A+ C+ C+ St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, through its philanthropic activities, assists St. Michael's Hospital in attracting the resources required to fulfill and enhance its mission of caring, research and education, as inspired and fostered by the Sisters of St. Joseph. The Foundation raises funds from a variety of programs including annual giving, special events, major gifts and gift planning.

St. Paul's Hospital Foundation Of Vancouver Hospital Foundation www.helpstpauls.com 0.76 C C 11 B+ B+ 64 D D A A B B Inspired by the work of St. Paul's Hospital, we build meaningful relationships so our community can support exceptional patient care and world leading innovation. St. Paul's Foundation raises funds for enhanced patient care, capital projects, equipment needs, research and teaching at St. Paul's in Vancouver, B.C. Looking ahead to the new, state-of-the art St. Paul's in 2022—and looking back, to our founding in 1894—the generosity of those in our community has made St. Paul's the world-leading hospital it is today.

Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.stollerykids.com 0.82 B- B- 18 B- B- 42 B B A+ A+ B B In support of the Stollery Children's Hospital, the Foundation advances excellence and transforms children's health by doing three things: Raise funds, educate communities on needs andthank donors and share impact of their giving We fund priority projects at the Hospital and invest in only excellence, best people, programs, equipment and research

Suncor Energy Foundation Private Foundation www.suncor.com/community-investment/suncor-energy-foundation 0.93 A- A- N.A. N.A. N.A. 14 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Toronto International Film Festival Inc Other www.tiff.net 0.69 D D 15 B B 3 B B B+ B+ C+ C+ Transforming the way people see the world through film 0

Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.tgwhf.ca 0.78 B+ B+ 22 B+ B+ 4 A A A+ A+ A- A- To raise funds for research, education and the enhancement of patient care at University Health Network. Fundraising: We raise funds through major gifts solicitation, by running special events and through direct response marketing. Managing Funds: Through our governance structure, the Foundation ensures that funds are managed prudently and ethically. Granting funds: Grants made by the Foundation in the latest fiscal year totaled $71.6M in support of the work of UHN. These grants had significant impact on research, patient care and education at UHN. Cost effectively stewarding donor funds

The Terry Fox Foundation Fundraising Organizations www.terryfox.org 0.84 B B 16 B B 35 A A B- B- B B To maintain the vision and principles of Terry Fox while raising money for cancer research through the annual Terry Fox Run, National School Run Day, as well as via memoriam donations and planned giving. The Terry Fox Foundation raises funds to support cancer research, primarily through the Annual Terry Fox Run and National School Run Day. The Foundation also continues to share the story of Terry Fox.

Tim Horton Childrens Foundation, Inc. Social Services www.thcf.com 0.79 B+ B+ 9 A+ A+ 6 A A A+ A+ A- A- To develop within our children the quest for a brighter future. Working with children from financially disadvantaged homes, we deliver programs designed to increase self-confidence, self-esteem and build personal leadership skills. We have three signature programs - our Summer Camp Program, our Youth Leadership Program and our Community Leaders Program.

United Israel Appeal Of Canada Inc Religion www.jewishcanada.org 0.91 A+ A+ 4 A+ A+ 6 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

United Jewish Appeal Of Greater Toronto Religion www.jewishtoronto.com 0.89 B+ B+ 15 B B 0 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

United Way Of The Alberta Capital Region Fundraising Organizations www.myunitedway.ca 0.8 B- B- 11 B+ B+ 6 A A A+ A+ B+ B+ The mission of United Way of the Alberta Capital Region is to: Mobilize collective action to create pathways out of poverty. United Way is working to break the cycle of poverty in the Alberta Capital Region. We have the largest & most extensive network of funded partners, all aligned with our mission to create pathways out of poverty. We work with 50+ social service agencies to deliver 80+ programs, in three areas: Education, Income & Wellness, covering urgent & long-term needs. With financial & volunteer community support we invest donations in social programs to support the most vulnerable people.

United Way Of Calgary And Area Fundraising Organizations www.calgaryunitedway.org 0.9 A+ A+ 6 A+ A+ 10 A A A+ A+ A A To improve lives and build extraordinary communities by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action. 1) All that kids can be - support early childhood learning and development; helping kids do well at school and complete high school; supporting kids to make successful transition into adulthood. 2)From Poverty to Possibility - helping families and individuals create sustainable livelihoods; support families and individuals o reduce the risks of vulnerability. 3)Healthy people, strong communities - strengthening a network of services to support healthy communities and residents

United Way Of Greater Toronto Fundraising Organizations www.unitedwaytoronto.com 0.86 B B 12 B+ B+ 9 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

United Way Of The Lower Mainland Fundraising Organizations www.uwlm.ca 0.83 B- B- 17 B- B- 10 A A A+ A+ B B To strengthen our community's capacity to address social issues. UWLM helps kids be all that they can be by funding evidence-based early childhood development and parent education programs, early years refugee programs, community-school partnerships, after-school programs, and mentoring supports. UWLM helps move people from poverty to possibility through food security and basic needs programs.

United Way Ottawa Fundraising Organizations www.unitedwayottawa.ca 0.86 A A 7 A+ A+ 4 A A A+ A+ A A Our mission is to bring people and resources together to build a strong, healthy, safe community for all. In 2015-16, thanks to the generosity of donors, we aim to change 57,200 lives by investing in local programs, services and other initiatives. Through 3 focus areas (All That Kids Can Be, Healthy People, Strong Communities, and Poverty to Possibility) and 10 priorities, we support our city's most vulnerable. Some of our priorities include ensuring youth succeed in school, helping people with mental health and addiction issues and helping isolated seniors.

United Way Of Winnipeg Fundraising Organizations www.unitedwaywinnipeg.mb.ca 0.81 B- B- 19 B- B- 11 A A A+ A+ B B To improve lives and build community by engaging individuals and mobilizing collective action. Programs and activities are focused in 3 pillar areas: "helping kids be all that they can be", "moving people from poverty to possibility" and "supporting healthy people and strong communities". To ensure outcomes in each of these areas we provide stable funding for over 100 agencies operating programs that support the mission. We also convene stakeholders in government, business and community organizations to work on joint initiatives.

University Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.givetouhf.ca 0.51 D D 46 D D 63 D D A+ A+ C+ C+ Advancing the health of Albertans by connecting generosity to support innovation and excellence at the University of Alberta Hospital, the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute and the Kaye Edmonton Clinic. Our work focuses on connecting donor generosity to enhancing patient care. Current important programs and activities include: Ex-Vivo Heart and Lung Research, Annual General Medical Research Competition, Bi-Plane Neuro-interventional Suite, ICON Gamma Knife Upgrade, Stroke Ambulance, Intra-operative MRI Upgrade.

Vancouver Foundation Fundraising Organizations www.vancouverfoundation.ca 0.87 A A 4 A+ A+ 180 D D A+ A+ A- A- To harness the gifts of energy, ideas, time, and money to make meaningful and lasting impacts in communities. Our purpose is to bring together community assets to address current and emerging community needs. Grants to charities in diverse fields such as arts and culture, environment, education, health and social development, youth engagement etc.

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation Hospital Foundation www.vghfoundation.ca 0.5 D D 42 D D 50 B B A+ A+ C+ C+ Harnessing the power of philanthropy to significantly improve specialized health care and research for British Columbians Fundraise for Vancouver Coastal Health's priorities, for projects in the areas of research, education, equipment, and patient care.

The War Amputations Of Canada Social Services www.waramps.ca 0.91 A+ A+ 1 A+ A+ 11 A A B+ B+ A- A- To provide financial assistance for artificial limbs; educate on living with amputation, help child amputees develop a positive approach to amputation & achieve future independence through comprehensive programs, assist war amputees & seriously disabled veterans, advocate for the rights & interests of all amputees, employ amputees & others with disabilities at the Key Tag Service sheltered workshop & throughout Association, & serve public through the Key Tag Service & safety programs. Lost key return service for Canadians which employs amputees & the disabled through sheltered workshop. The Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program; Service Bureau for war amputees & seriously disabled veterans; Adult Amputee Program; Advocacy Program to ensure rights and interests of amputees; Matching Mothers Program to provide support for families of child amputees; PLAYSAFE & DRIVESAFE for accident prevention; Operation Legacy to pass on remembrance message to youth.

Watch Tower Bible And Tract Society Of Canada Religion www.jw.org 0.95 A+ A+ N.A. N.A. N.A. 6 A A N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. To help individuals, through a study of the Bible, to come to know the God of the Bible, Jehovah; his purpose for mankind; and His solution to the problems humans face in the world today. To encourage and uplift families and individuals and to help persons of all backgrounds live better lives and have a hope for the future. To show from the Bible how Jesus Christ left a model for all humans to follow and to help persons benefit from his life course. Printing and distributing The Watchtower and Awake! magazines and religious tracts throughout North America and the Caribbean. These literature items are distributed at no charge to the general public and to congregation members. We also work with an associated not-for-profit corporation, JW Congregation Support, in constructing and renovating places of worship known as Kingdom Halls.

We Charity Other www.freethechildren.com 0.91 A- A- 2 A+ A+ 1 B B A+ A+ A- A- We empower change with resources that create sustainable impact. WE Villages is our sustainable international development program which helps people build stable, thriving communities and gives them the power and dignity to support themselves. WE Schools is an experiential service learning program that is reigniting the fundamental purpose of education: moving students to want to learn, preparing them with the life skills to better the world and empowering them to forge their own paths to success

The W. Garfield Weston Foundation Private Foundation www.westonfoundation.org/ 0.92 A- A- N.A. N.A. N.A. 142 D D N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

World Vision Canada International Aid and Development worldvision.ca http://worldvision.ca 0.8 A- A- 15 A A 2 B B A+ A+ A- A- World Vision is a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organization working to create lasting change in the lives of children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice. Inspired by our Christian values, World Vision is dedicated to working with the world's most vulnerable people as a demonstration of God's unconditional love. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. World Vision responds to emergencies, and is often first to the scene when disaster strikes, providing life-saving aid and helping families rebuild long-term. World Vision advocates for programs and policies which address the needs of the world's most vulnerable children.