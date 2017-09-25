Top 100 Dividend Stocks of 2018

How To Use This Table

We packed a plethora of information about the Dividend All-Stars into the tables. Use them to learn more about our high-grade stocks and the runners-up.

We awarded grades based on hard data, starting with dividend yield. Stocks with generous yields get better grades. We also like stocks that have boosted their dividends over the last five years. Both of these important metrics are shown in separate columns.

Because we want to sleep well at night, we reward firms that earn more than they pay out in dividends. You can spot them using the dividends-to-earnings ratio. We also want to avoid stocks that have loaded up their balance sheets with debt. Companies with low debt-to-equity ratios compared to their peers get higher grades. Both ratios are displayed in separate columns along with one showing each company’s industry group.

We’re always on the hunt for bargains. That’s why we award higher grades to stocks trading at reasonable price-to-book-value and price-to-earnings ratios. Both are classic value ratios.

All of these factors are combined to determine each stock’s grade. The very best get an A. Good candidates land a B while solid firms get a C. Stocks that lack these qualities take home a D or even an F. Remember, our grades are based purely on the numbers. Intangible and more qualitative considerations don’t enter into it.

We also include extra information in our tables for the curious. The market capitalization of each stock (shares outstanding times price per share) is a handy measure of a stock’s size. Value investors also like to consider price-to-cash flow ratios when searching for deals. We round out the tables with columns showing one- and five-year total returns, which indicate where a stock has been.

Use these tables as a starting point for your own investigations. Focus on the facts and figures that mean the most to you.

Top 100 Dividend Stocks

Name Ticker Industry Group Market Cap ($M) Price (Sept. 6, 2017) Dividend Yield Dividend Growth (5Yr Avg) Price/Earnings Dividends/Earnings Debt/Equity Price/Cash Flow Price/Book One-Year Total Return Five-Year Total Return Grade Bank of Montreal BMO Banking $57,733 $89.00 4.0% 4.7% 10.91 44% 216% - 1.49 6.6% 90.2% A CIBC CM Banking $45,995 $104.98 5.0% 6.7% 9.53 47% 128% 4.51 1.63 6.0% 70.3% A Great-West Life GWO Insurance $34,048 $34.40 4.3% 3.3% 13.45 57% 22% 5.78 1.72 15.0% 93.0% A Power POW Insurance $14,234 $30.69 4.7% 3.6% 10.38 48% 25% 2.29 1.07 17.3% 59.7% A Power Financial PWF Insurance $24,138 $33.84 4.9% 2.8% 11.05 54% 46% 3.75 1.38 18.7% 68.8% A Sun Life Financial SLF Insurance $28,739 $46.83 3.7% 3.5% 11.10 41% 19% 8.60 1.43 19.2% 146.5% A TD Bank TD Banking $123,061 $66.56 3.6% 10.4% 12.58 45% 167% - 1.83 17.5% 95.9% A ARC Resources ARX Oil, Gas & Coal $5,845 $16.53 3.6% -12.9% 12.72 46% 27% 9.03 1.60 -26.2% -11.6% B Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Banking $91,723 $76.55 4.1% 7.0% 11.83 49% 228% 3.42 1.72 12.8% 78.1% B CI Financial CIX Asset Management $7,257 $27.29 5.2% 8.3% 14.83 77% 55% 11.35 4.30 12.7% 45.2% B E-L Financial ELF Insurance $3,376 $839.98 0.6% 58.5% 5.27 3% 8% 10.50 0.64 24.0% 126.8% B Fortis FTS Utilities $18,943 $45.33 3.5% 6.1% 19.87 70% 129% 7.81 1.38 12.8% 66.7% B Genworth MI Canada MIC Insurance $3,273 $35.60 4.9% 1.2% 6.62 33% 11% 7.39 0.85 9.6% 131.7% B Imperial Oil IMO Oil, Gas & Coal $31,586 $37.41 1.7% 5.7% 11.76 20% 21% 13.40 1.26 -6.5% -14.3% B Industrial Alliance Insurance IAG Insurance $5,603 $52.60 2.7% 6.9% 10.21 27% 20% - 1.24 14.6% 117.0% B Linamar LNR Automotive $4,611 $70.62 0.7% 7.5% 8.45 6% 52% 4.89 1.58 31.0% 253.6% B Magna International MG Automotive $21,937 $59.22 2.3% 21.3% 8.65 20% 31% 5.48 1.67 14.4% 196.8% B Manulife Financial MFC Insurance $47,316 $23.92 3.4% 9.0% 13.00 45% 71% 2.22 1.20 39.2% 144.8% B National Bank NA Banking $19,387 $56.82 4.1% 8.4% 11.76 48% 267% 8.29 1.84 25.2% 92.1% B Suncor Energy SU Oil, Gas & Coal $66,017 $39.79 3.2% 21.1% 24.41 79% 36% 8.22 1.47 16.0% 43.4% B Thomson Reuters TRI Technology Services $39,816 $55.71 3.0% 7.3% 11.11 34% 54% 14.98 2.57 5.4% 137.2% B Whitecap Resources WCP Oil, Gas & Coal $3,366 $9.10 3.1% - 11.12 34% 24% 7.46 1.05 -7.9% 57.8% B Algonquin Power AQN Utilities $5,137 $13.43 4.3% 16.1% 32.78 140% 119% 12.04 1.92 16.0% 155.4% C AltaGas ALA Oil, Gas & Coal $6,951 $27.55 7.6% 8.9% 42.56 324% 76% 8.92 1.36 -14.3% 11.8% C ATCO ACO.X Utilities $5,191 $45.26 2.9% 14.9% 16.40 47% 118% 3.54 1.45 -5.1% 33.4% C BCE BCE Telecom $52,761 $58.60 4.9% 5.7% 18.09 89% 123% 7.44 3.58 -0.5% 68.7% C Brookfield Asset Management BAM.A Real Estate $47,035 $47.57 1.4% 15.0% 29.61 43% 102% 10.73 1.67 10.1% 135.0% C Canadian Tire CTC.A Retail - Discretionary $10,188 $145.09 1.8% 16.5% 14.54 26% 84% 10.34 2.10 9.0% 118.5% C Element Fleet Management EFN Industrial Services $3,474 $8.96 3.4% - 13.17 44% 352% - 1.04 -17.2% 95.9% C Empire EMP.A Retail - Consumer Staples $5,246 $19.31 2.2% 6.2% 33.29 72% 51% 8.42 1.44 -8.9% 9.3% C Enbridge ENB Oil, Gas & Coal $82,130 $49.90 4.9% 16.4% 36.16 177% 92% 10.36 1.60 -5.8% 52.4% C First Capital Realty FCR Real Estate $4,881 $20.01 4.3% 1.5% 7.86 34% 90% 20.06 1.07 -7.9% 29.7% C George Weston WN Retail - Consumer Staples $13,517 $105.67 1.7% 4.3% 22.39 39% 91% 4.66 1.95 -6.1% 82.4% C Hydro One H Utilities $13,753 $23.10 3.8% - 21.19 81% 112% 7.95 1.43 -9.2% - C IGM Financial IGM Asset Management $9,770 $40.61 5.5% 0.9% 12.09 67% 40% 14.68 2.08 16.1% 35.5% C Royal Bank RY Banking $132,512 $90.89 4.0% 8.9% 12.35 49% 236% 3.76 2.02 15.6% 97.7% C Teck Resources TECK.B Metals & Mining $17,121 $29.62 0.7% -28.5% 8.20 6% 34% 3.80 0.93 29.6% 24.9% C TMX Group X Institutional Financial Services $3,729 $67.38 3.0% 4.6% 18.02 53% 31% 12.83 1.24 20.6% - C Agnico Eagle Mines AEM Metals & Mining $14,332 $61.78 0.8% -7.3% 45.80 36% 28% 14.09 2.40 -13.2% 39.3% D Alimentation Couche-Tard ATD.B Retail - Consumer Staples $34,625 $61.03 0.6% 29.4% 22.61 13% 119% 13.90 4.34 -9.7% 276.1% D Barrick Gold ABX Metals & Mining $25,454 $21.83 0.7% -27.3% 8.79 6% 64% 7.96 2.15 -10.1% -39.2% D BRP DOO Leisure Products $4,349 $39.75 0.8% - 15.00 12% 0% 7.63 - 59.3% - D CAE CAE Aerospace & Defense $5,501 $20.45 1.8% 14.9% 22.23 39% 58% 14.00 2.66 11.0% 121.1% D Cameco CCO Metals & Mining $4,868 $12.30 3.3% 0.0% - - 29% 7.03 0.95 3.9% -35.7% D Canadian Natural Resources CNQ Oil, Gas & Coal $48,623 $40.02 2.8% 21.4% 29.21 80% 75% 8.22 1.57 -0.7% 50.9% D Canadian Utilities CU Utilities $10,544 $39.00 3.7% 10.1% 18.22 67% 131% 8.45 2.16 6.0% 34.9% D CCL Industries CCL.B Containers & Packaging $10,045 $56.93 0.8% 23.8% 26.07 21% 135% 14.42 5.16 13.8% 720.4% D Cenovus Energy CVE Oil, Gas & Coal $12,643 $10.29 1.9% -25.0% 4.33 8% 68% 4.96 0.44 -45.1% -64.3% D CN Railway CNR Transportation & Logistics $74,652 $99.22 1.7% 17.3% 19.42 32% 70% 13.47 4.96 20.3% 138.4% D Cogeco Communications CCA Media $4,605 $93.07 1.9% 11.5% 15.11 28% 175% 5.25 2.96 47.3% 184.3% D Constellation Software CSU Software $14,417 $680.31 0.7% 5.6% 52.34 38% 70% 23.90 22.84 21.5% 626.6% D CP Railway CP Transportation & Logistics $28,298 $193.08 1.2% 10.5% 17.24 20% 158% 12.41 5.29 -2.2% 145.3% D Crescent Point Energy CPG Oil, Gas & Coal $4,773 $8.75 4.1% -33.5% - - 42% 2.93 0.49 -54.7% -70.9% D Dollarama DOL Retail - Consumer Staples $13,694 $121.76 0.4% 16.0% 29.20 11% 0% 24.87 - 22.2% 311.9% D Emera EMA Utilities $10,125 $47.73 4.4% 9.1% 26.97 118% 225% 8.98 1.65 3.7% 70.0% D Encana ECA Oil, Gas & Coal $11,318 $11.63 0.6% -37.1% 11.01 7% 62% 12.57 1.36 -8.5% -40.1% D Fairfax Financial FFH Insurance $18,430 $622.03 2.0% 5.2% - - 38% 3.52 1.34 -14.8% 90.6% D Finning International FTT Industrial Services $4,697 $27.94 2.7% 6.4% 31.39 85% 81% 36.31 2.42 22.5% 36.0% D First Quantum Minerals FM Metals & Mining $9,941 $14.42 0.1% -44.4% - - 60% 10.04 0.89 39.7% -25.8% D Franco-Nevada FNV Metals & Mining $18,102 $101.34 1.1% 18.6% 104.60 116% 0% 27.61 3.23 5.2% 102.0% D Gildan Activewear GIL Apparel & Textile Products $8,651 $38.54 1.2% 25.9% 19.05 23% 34% 11.25 3.37 1.2% 160.0% D Goldcorp G Metals & Mining $14,668 $16.92 0.6% -27.0% 25.08 15% 20% 13.20 0.86 -21.2% -54.9% D Intact Financial IFC Insurance $13,764 $101.61 2.5% 9.6% 19.98 50% 29% 13.37 2.41 9.2% 92.7% D Inter Pipeline IPL Oil, Gas & Coal $8,659 $23.12 7.0% 9.4% 17.28 121% 170% 9.33 2.60 -13.1% 41.6% D Jean Coutu Group PJC.A Retail - Consumer Staples $4,136 $22.44 2.3% 14.0% 20.97 49% 0% 20.14 3.34 18.9% 74.7% D Keyera KEY Oil, Gas & Coal $6,685 $35.85 4.7% 9.9% 26.62 125% 95% 16.71 3.47 -8.2% 92.7% D Kirkland Lake Gold KL Metals & Mining $3,388 $16.19 0.3% - 33.57 8% 7% 7.86 2.73 76.9% - D Loblaw L Retail - Consumer Staples $25,823 $65.33 1.7% 4.6% 21.63 36% 91% 9.48 2.03 -7.6% 108.0% D Lundin Mining LUN Metals & Mining $6,957 $9.57 1.3% - 17.73 22% 26% 10.84 1.68 81.0% 108.8% D Maple Leaf Foods MFI Consumer Products $4,365 $33.94 1.3% 21.3% 25.52 33% 0% 13.05 2.14 17.6% 223.4% D Methanex MX Chemicals $5,330 $61.87 2.4% 16.2% 19.48 46% 84% 8.27 2.73 53.1% 140.3% D Metro MRU Retail - Consumer Staples $8,987 $39.47 1.7% 17.6% 15.66 26% 53% 13.32 3.26 -10.3% 117.0% D Norbord OSB Construction Materials $3,830 $44.47 4.5% - 11.86 53% 70% 7.58 3.98 37.4% 241.4% D Northland Power NPI Utilities $4,092 $23.60 4.6% 0.0% 18.88 86% 451% 6.12 5.74 3.4% 70.6% D Onex ONEX Asset Management $9,811 $96.18 0.3% 20.7% 5.18 2% 496% 3.48 3.88 19.9% 150.6% D Open Text OTEX Software $10,334 $39.11 1.7% - 7.61 13% 73% 18.54 2.38 -2.8% 204.5% D Pan American Silver PAAS Metals & Mining $3,517 $22.96 0.5% -5.2% 24.00 13% 3% 12.44 1.97 -8.3% 41.9% D Parkland Fuel PKI Oil, Gas & Coal $3,499 $26.82 4.3% 2.3% 67.38 290% 117% 25.12 2.20 -6.1% 102.9% D Pembina Pipeline PPL Oil, Gas & Coal $15,987 $40.28 5.1% 4.4% 31.38 159% 57% 13.09 2.34 6.1% 91.9% D Peyto Exploration PEY Oil, Gas & Coal $3,451 $20.93 6.3% 12.9% 24.40 154% 73% 6.65 2.10 -41.8% 21.5% D Quebecor QBR.B Telecom $5,742 $47.54 0.5% 14.9% 23.42 11% 603% 5.11 10.24 18.2% 176.9% D Ritchie Bros Auctioneers RBA Industrial Services $3,925 $36.65 2.3% 14.2% 63.58 145% 114% 12.52 4.50 -17.2% 123.6% D Rogers Communications RCI.B Telecom $32,906 $63.96 3.0% 5.1% 31.82 96% 295% 9.01 5.71 16.0% 92.0% D Saputo SAP Consumer Products $16,354 $42.35 1.5% 9.4% 21.94 33% 35% 19.80 3.77 -2.8% 121.2% D Shaw Communications SJR.B Media $13,707 $27.58 4.3% 4.6% 26.02 112% 95% 8.34 2.46 9.8% 68.0% D SNC-Lavalin SNC Engineering & Construction $9,393 $53.54 2.0% 4.4% 29.58 60% 16% 50.90 2.01 -2.4% 66.5% D Stantec STN Engineering & Construction $3,933 $34.55 1.5% 25.9% 33.26 48% 42% 11.55 2.06 11.2% 123.3% D Stella-Jones SJ Construction Materials $3,320 $47.89 0.9% 22.9% 23.86 22% 58% 14.19 3.14 8.8% 247.2% D TELUS T Telecom $26,504 $44.62 4.4% 10.3% 21.25 94% 162% 7.33 3.16 6.5% 72.7% D Toromont Industries TIH Industrial Services $4,197 $53.47 1.4% 10.3% 26.08 37% 16% 25.32 4.54 36.4% 189.7% D TransAlta Renewables RNW Utilities $3,582 $14.30 6.6% - 32.75 215% 48% 10.53 1.56 4.7% - D TransCanada TRP Oil, Gas & Coal $54,499 $62.34 4.0% 6.7% 54.21 217% 164% 9.69 2.65 9.1% 67.6% D Vermilion Energy VET Oil, Gas & Coal $5,011 $41.35 6.2% 2.5% 66.08 412% 78% 7.98 3.04 -11.5% 18.7% D Waste Connections WCN Waste Services $21,283 $80.73 0.7% -2.8% 55.32 40% 70% 15.93 2.99 20.9% 205.3% D West Fraser Timber WFT Construction Materials $5,026 $64.30 0.4% 0.0% 11.09 5% 16% 6.74 2.06 45.2% 133.7% D Wheaton Precious Metals WPM Metals & Mining $11,143 $25.21 2.0% 1.1% 40.74 79% 19% 15.62 1.81 -31.1% -23.1% D Winpak WPK Containers & Packaging $3,362 $51.72 0.2% 0.0% 25.56 6% 0% 17.82 3.62 15.0% 270.1% D WSP Global WSP Engineering & Construction $5,297 $51.55 2.9% 0.0% 22.81 66% 38% 15.36 1.80 21.7% 179.7% D Restaurant Brands QSR Restaurants $34,276 $74.01 1.3% - 41.33 55% 161% 11.37 7.42 20.3% - F Yamana Gold YRI Metals & Mining $3,527 $3.72 0.7% -33.6% - - 35% 5.61 0.64 -39.6% -76.1% F

While we’re pleased with our long-term track record, we can’t guarantee that you’ll make a fortune with every A- or B-rated stock. The market is just too wild and woolly for that. Nonetheless, we do think they deserve your attention and further research.

Norm Rothery, CFA, PhD, tweets as @NormanRothery. He may hold some of the securities mentioned in this article.

Illustration by Sam Irland