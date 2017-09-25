 Top 100 Dividend Stocks of 2018 - MoneySense

Top 100 Dividend Stocks of 2018

Search and sort through the top 100 stocks to retire on

How To Use This Table

DIVIDEND 100

We packed a plethora of information about the Dividend All-Stars into the tables. Use them to learn more about our high-grade stocks and the runners-up.

We awarded grades based on hard data, starting with dividend yield. Stocks with generous yields get better grades. We also like stocks that have boosted their dividends over the last five years. Both of these important metrics are shown in separate columns.

Because we want to sleep well at night, we reward firms that earn more than they pay out in dividends. You can spot them using the dividends-to-earnings ratio. We also want to avoid stocks that have loaded up their balance sheets with debt. Companies with low debt-to-equity ratios compared to their peers get higher grades.  Both ratios are displayed in separate columns along with one showing each company’s industry group.

We’re always on the hunt for bargains. That’s why we award higher grades to stocks trading at reasonable price-to-book-value and price-to-earnings ratios. Both are classic value ratios.

All of these factors are combined to determine each stock’s grade. The very best get an A. Good candidates land a B while solid firms get a C. Stocks that lack these qualities take home a D or even an F. Remember, our grades are based purely on the numbers. Intangible and more qualitative considerations don’t enter into it.

We also include extra information in our tables for the curious. The market capitalization of each stock (shares outstanding times price per share) is a handy measure of a stock’s size. Value investors also like to consider price-to-cash flow ratios when searching for deals. We round out the tables with columns showing one- and five-year total returns, which indicate where a stock has been.

Use these tables as a starting point for your own investigations. Focus on the facts and figures that mean the most to you.

Top 100 Dividend Stocks

Name Ticker Industry Group Market Cap ($M) Price (Sept. 6, 2017) Dividend Yield Dividend Growth (5Yr Avg) Price/Earnings Dividends/Earnings Debt/Equity Price/Cash Flow Price/Book One-Year Total Return Five-Year Total Return Grade
Bank of MontrealBMOBanking$57,733$89.004.0%4.7%10.9144%216%-1.496.6%90.2%A
CIBCCMBanking$45,995$104.985.0%6.7%9.5347%128%4.511.636.0%70.3%A
Great-West LifeGWOInsurance$34,048$34.404.3%3.3%13.4557%22%5.781.7215.0%93.0%A
PowerPOWInsurance$14,234$30.694.7%3.6%10.3848%25%2.291.0717.3%59.7%A
Power FinancialPWFInsurance$24,138$33.844.9%2.8%11.0554%46%3.751.3818.7%68.8%A
Sun Life FinancialSLFInsurance$28,739$46.833.7%3.5%11.1041%19%8.601.4319.2%146.5%A
TD BankTDBanking$123,061$66.563.6%10.4%12.5845%167%-1.8317.5%95.9%A
ARC ResourcesARXOil, Gas & Coal$5,845$16.533.6%-12.9%12.7246%27%9.031.60-26.2%-11.6%B
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNSBanking$91,723$76.554.1%7.0%11.8349%228%3.421.7212.8%78.1%B
CI FinancialCIXAsset Management$7,257$27.295.2%8.3%14.8377%55%11.354.3012.7%45.2%B
E-L FinancialELFInsurance$3,376$839.980.6%58.5%5.273%8%10.500.6424.0%126.8%B
FortisFTSUtilities$18,943$45.333.5%6.1%19.8770%129%7.811.3812.8%66.7%B
Genworth MI CanadaMICInsurance$3,273$35.604.9%1.2%6.6233%11%7.390.859.6%131.7%B
Imperial OilIMOOil, Gas & Coal$31,586$37.411.7%5.7%11.7620%21%13.401.26-6.5%-14.3%B
Industrial Alliance InsuranceIAGInsurance$5,603$52.602.7%6.9%10.2127%20%-1.2414.6%117.0%B
LinamarLNRAutomotive$4,611$70.620.7%7.5%8.456%52%4.891.5831.0%253.6%B
Magna InternationalMGAutomotive$21,937$59.222.3%21.3%8.6520%31%5.481.6714.4%196.8%B
Manulife FinancialMFCInsurance$47,316$23.923.4%9.0%13.0045%71%2.221.2039.2%144.8%B
National BankNABanking$19,387$56.824.1%8.4%11.7648%267%8.291.8425.2%92.1%B
Suncor EnergySUOil, Gas & Coal$66,017$39.793.2%21.1%24.4179%36%8.221.4716.0%43.4%B
Thomson ReutersTRITechnology Services$39,816$55.713.0%7.3%11.1134%54%14.982.575.4%137.2%B
Whitecap ResourcesWCPOil, Gas & Coal$3,366$9.103.1%-11.1234%24%7.461.05-7.9%57.8%B
Algonquin PowerAQNUtilities$5,137$13.434.3%16.1%32.78140%119%12.041.9216.0%155.4%C
AltaGasALAOil, Gas & Coal$6,951$27.557.6%8.9%42.56324%76%8.921.36-14.3%11.8%C
ATCOACO.XUtilities$5,191$45.262.9%14.9%16.4047%118%3.541.45-5.1%33.4%C
BCEBCETelecom$52,761$58.604.9%5.7%18.0989%123%7.443.58-0.5%68.7%C
Brookfield Asset ManagementBAM.AReal Estate$47,035$47.571.4%15.0%29.6143%102%10.731.6710.1%135.0%C
Canadian TireCTC.ARetail - Discretionary$10,188$145.091.8%16.5%14.5426%84%10.342.109.0%118.5%C
Element Fleet ManagementEFNIndustrial Services$3,474$8.963.4%-13.1744%352%-1.04-17.2%95.9%C
EmpireEMP.ARetail - Consumer Staples$5,246$19.312.2%6.2%33.2972%51%8.421.44-8.9%9.3%C
EnbridgeENBOil, Gas & Coal$82,130$49.904.9%16.4%36.16177%92%10.361.60-5.8%52.4%C
First Capital RealtyFCRReal Estate$4,881$20.014.3%1.5%7.8634%90%20.061.07-7.9%29.7%C
George WestonWNRetail - Consumer Staples$13,517$105.671.7%4.3%22.3939%91%4.661.95-6.1%82.4%C
Hydro OneHUtilities$13,753$23.103.8%-21.1981%112%7.951.43-9.2%-C
IGM FinancialIGMAsset Management$9,770$40.615.5%0.9%12.0967%40%14.682.0816.1%35.5%C
Royal BankRYBanking$132,512$90.894.0%8.9%12.3549%236%3.762.0215.6%97.7%C
Teck ResourcesTECK.BMetals & Mining$17,121$29.620.7%-28.5%8.206%34%3.800.9329.6%24.9%C
TMX GroupXInstitutional Financial Services$3,729$67.383.0%4.6%18.0253%31%12.831.2420.6%-C
Agnico Eagle MinesAEMMetals & Mining$14,332$61.780.8%-7.3%45.8036%28%14.092.40-13.2%39.3%D
Alimentation Couche-TardATD.BRetail - Consumer Staples$34,625$61.030.6%29.4%22.6113%119%13.904.34-9.7%276.1%D
Barrick GoldABXMetals & Mining$25,454$21.830.7%-27.3%8.796%64%7.962.15-10.1%-39.2%D
BRPDOOLeisure Products$4,349$39.750.8%-15.0012%0%7.63-59.3%-D
CAECAEAerospace & Defense$5,501$20.451.8%14.9%22.2339%58%14.002.6611.0%121.1%D
CamecoCCOMetals & Mining$4,868$12.303.3%0.0%--29%7.030.953.9%-35.7%D
Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQOil, Gas & Coal$48,623$40.022.8%21.4%29.2180%75%8.221.57-0.7%50.9%D
Canadian UtilitiesCUUtilities$10,544$39.003.7%10.1%18.2267%131%8.452.166.0%34.9%D
CCL IndustriesCCL.BContainers & Packaging$10,045$56.930.8%23.8%26.0721%135%14.425.1613.8%720.4%D
Cenovus EnergyCVEOil, Gas & Coal$12,643$10.291.9%-25.0%4.338%68%4.960.44-45.1%-64.3%D
CN RailwayCNRTransportation & Logistics$74,652$99.221.7%17.3%19.4232%70%13.474.9620.3%138.4%D
Cogeco CommunicationsCCAMedia$4,605$93.071.9%11.5%15.1128%175%5.252.9647.3%184.3%D
Constellation SoftwareCSUSoftware$14,417$680.310.7%5.6%52.3438%70%23.9022.8421.5%626.6%D
CP RailwayCPTransportation & Logistics$28,298$193.081.2%10.5%17.2420%158%12.415.29-2.2%145.3%D
Crescent Point EnergyCPGOil, Gas & Coal$4,773$8.754.1%-33.5%--42%2.930.49-54.7%-70.9%D
DollaramaDOLRetail - Consumer Staples$13,694$121.760.4%16.0%29.2011%0%24.87-22.2%311.9%D
EmeraEMAUtilities$10,125$47.734.4%9.1%26.97118%225%8.981.653.7%70.0%D
EncanaECAOil, Gas & Coal$11,318$11.630.6%-37.1%11.017%62%12.571.36-8.5%-40.1%D
Fairfax FinancialFFHInsurance$18,430$622.032.0%5.2%--38%3.521.34-14.8%90.6%D
Finning InternationalFTTIndustrial Services$4,697$27.942.7%6.4%31.3985%81%36.312.4222.5%36.0%D
First Quantum MineralsFMMetals & Mining$9,941$14.420.1%-44.4%--60%10.040.8939.7%-25.8%D
Franco-NevadaFNVMetals & Mining$18,102$101.341.1%18.6%104.60116%0%27.613.235.2%102.0%D
Gildan ActivewearGILApparel & Textile Products$8,651$38.541.2%25.9%19.0523%34%11.253.371.2%160.0%D
GoldcorpGMetals & Mining$14,668$16.920.6%-27.0%25.0815%20%13.200.86-21.2%-54.9%D
Intact FinancialIFCInsurance$13,764$101.612.5%9.6%19.9850%29%13.372.419.2%92.7%D
Inter PipelineIPLOil, Gas & Coal$8,659$23.127.0%9.4%17.28121%170%9.332.60-13.1%41.6%D
Jean Coutu GroupPJC.ARetail - Consumer Staples$4,136$22.442.3%14.0%20.9749%0%20.143.3418.9%74.7%D
KeyeraKEYOil, Gas & Coal$6,685$35.854.7%9.9%26.62125%95%16.713.47-8.2%92.7%D
Kirkland Lake GoldKLMetals & Mining$3,388$16.190.3%-33.578%7%7.862.7376.9%-D
LoblawLRetail - Consumer Staples$25,823$65.331.7%4.6%21.6336%91%9.482.03-7.6%108.0%D
Lundin MiningLUNMetals & Mining$6,957$9.571.3%-17.7322%26%10.841.6881.0%108.8%D
Maple Leaf FoodsMFIConsumer Products$4,365$33.941.3%21.3%25.5233%0%13.052.1417.6%223.4%D
MethanexMXChemicals$5,330$61.872.4%16.2%19.4846%84%8.272.7353.1%140.3%D
MetroMRURetail - Consumer Staples$8,987$39.471.7%17.6%15.6626%53%13.323.26-10.3%117.0%D
NorbordOSBConstruction Materials$3,830$44.474.5%-11.8653%70%7.583.9837.4%241.4%D
Northland PowerNPIUtilities$4,092$23.604.6%0.0%18.8886%451%6.125.743.4%70.6%D
OnexONEXAsset Management$9,811$96.180.3%20.7%5.182%496%3.483.8819.9%150.6%D
Open TextOTEXSoftware$10,334$39.111.7%-7.6113%73%18.542.38-2.8%204.5%D
Pan American SilverPAASMetals & Mining$3,517$22.960.5%-5.2%24.0013%3%12.441.97-8.3%41.9%D
Parkland FuelPKIOil, Gas & Coal$3,499$26.824.3%2.3%67.38290%117%25.122.20-6.1%102.9%D
Pembina PipelinePPLOil, Gas & Coal$15,987$40.285.1%4.4%31.38159%57%13.092.346.1%91.9%D
Peyto ExplorationPEYOil, Gas & Coal$3,451$20.936.3%12.9%24.40154%73%6.652.10-41.8%21.5%D
QuebecorQBR.BTelecom$5,742$47.540.5%14.9%23.4211%603%5.1110.2418.2%176.9%D
Ritchie Bros AuctioneersRBAIndustrial Services$3,925$36.652.3%14.2%63.58145%114%12.524.50-17.2%123.6%D
Rogers CommunicationsRCI.BTelecom$32,906$63.963.0%5.1%31.8296%295%9.015.7116.0%92.0%D
SaputoSAPConsumer Products$16,354$42.351.5%9.4%21.9433%35%19.803.77-2.8%121.2%D
Shaw CommunicationsSJR.BMedia$13,707$27.584.3%4.6%26.02112%95%8.342.469.8%68.0%D
SNC-LavalinSNCEngineering & Construction$9,393$53.542.0%4.4%29.5860%16%50.902.01-2.4%66.5%D
StantecSTNEngineering & Construction$3,933$34.551.5%25.9%33.2648%42%11.552.0611.2%123.3%D
Stella-JonesSJConstruction Materials$3,320$47.890.9%22.9%23.8622%58%14.193.148.8%247.2%D
TELUSTTelecom$26,504$44.624.4%10.3%21.2594%162%7.333.166.5%72.7%D
Toromont IndustriesTIHIndustrial Services$4,197$53.471.4%10.3%26.0837%16%25.324.5436.4%189.7%D
TransAlta RenewablesRNWUtilities$3,582$14.306.6%-32.75215%48%10.531.564.7%-D
TransCanadaTRPOil, Gas & Coal$54,499$62.344.0%6.7%54.21217%164%9.692.659.1%67.6%D
Vermilion EnergyVETOil, Gas & Coal$5,011$41.356.2%2.5%66.08412%78%7.983.04-11.5%18.7%D
Waste ConnectionsWCNWaste Services$21,283$80.730.7%-2.8%55.3240%70%15.932.9920.9%205.3%D
West Fraser TimberWFTConstruction Materials$5,026$64.300.4%0.0%11.095%16%6.742.0645.2%133.7%D
Wheaton Precious MetalsWPMMetals & Mining$11,143$25.212.0%1.1%40.7479%19%15.621.81-31.1%-23.1%D
WinpakWPKContainers & Packaging$3,362$51.720.2%0.0%25.566%0%17.823.6215.0%270.1%D
WSP GlobalWSPEngineering & Construction$5,297$51.552.9%0.0%22.8166%38%15.361.8021.7%179.7%D
Restaurant BrandsQSRRestaurants$34,276$74.011.3%-41.3355%161%11.377.4220.3%-F
Yamana GoldYRIMetals & Mining$3,527$3.720.7%-33.6%--35%5.610.64-39.6%-76.1%F

While we’re pleased with our long-term track record, we can’t guarantee that you’ll make a fortune with every A- or B-rated stock. The market is just too wild and woolly for that. Nonetheless, we do think they deserve your attention and further research.

 

Norm Rothery, CFA, PhD, tweets as @NormanRothery. He may hold some of the securities mentioned in this article.

Illustration by Sam Irland

