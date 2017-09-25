Top 100 Dividend Stocks of 2018

How To Use This Table
We packed a plethora of information about the Dividend All-Stars into the tables. Use them to learn more about our high-grade stocks and the runners-up.
We awarded grades based on hard data, starting with dividend yield. Stocks with generous yields get better grades. We also like stocks that have boosted their dividends over the last five years. Both of these important metrics are shown in separate columns.
Because we want to sleep well at night, we reward firms that earn more than they pay out in dividends. You can spot them using the dividends-to-earnings ratio. We also want to avoid stocks that have loaded up their balance sheets with debt. Companies with low debt-to-equity ratios compared to their peers get higher grades. Both ratios are displayed in separate columns along with one showing each company’s industry group.
We’re always on the hunt for bargains. That’s why we award higher grades to stocks trading at reasonable price-to-book-value and price-to-earnings ratios. Both are classic value ratios.
All of these factors are combined to determine each stock’s grade. The very best get an A. Good candidates land a B while solid firms get a C. Stocks that lack these qualities take home a D or even an F. Remember, our grades are based purely on the numbers. Intangible and more qualitative considerations don’t enter into it.
We also include extra information in our tables for the curious. The market capitalization of each stock (shares outstanding times price per share) is a handy measure of a stock’s size. Value investors also like to consider price-to-cash flow ratios when searching for deals. We round out the tables with columns showing one- and five-year total returns, which indicate where a stock has been.
Use these tables as a starting point for your own investigations. Focus on the facts and figures that mean the most to you.
Top 100 Dividend Stocks
|Name
|Ticker
|Industry Group
|Market Cap ($M)
|Price (Sept. 6, 2017)
|Dividend Yield
|Dividend Growth (5Yr Avg)
|Price/Earnings
|Dividends/Earnings
|Debt/Equity
|Price/Cash Flow
|Price/Book
|One-Year Total Return
|Five-Year Total Return
|Grade
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO
|Banking
|$57,733
|$89.00
|4.0%
|4.7%
|10.91
|44%
|216%
|-
|1.49
|6.6%
|90.2%
|A
|CIBC
|CM
|Banking
|$45,995
|$104.98
|5.0%
|6.7%
|9.53
|47%
|128%
|4.51
|1.63
|6.0%
|70.3%
|A
|Great-West Life
|GWO
|Insurance
|$34,048
|$34.40
|4.3%
|3.3%
|13.45
|57%
|22%
|5.78
|1.72
|15.0%
|93.0%
|A
|Power
|POW
|Insurance
|$14,234
|$30.69
|4.7%
|3.6%
|10.38
|48%
|25%
|2.29
|1.07
|17.3%
|59.7%
|A
|Power Financial
|PWF
|Insurance
|$24,138
|$33.84
|4.9%
|2.8%
|11.05
|54%
|46%
|3.75
|1.38
|18.7%
|68.8%
|A
|Sun Life Financial
|SLF
|Insurance
|$28,739
|$46.83
|3.7%
|3.5%
|11.10
|41%
|19%
|8.60
|1.43
|19.2%
|146.5%
|A
|TD Bank
|TD
|Banking
|$123,061
|$66.56
|3.6%
|10.4%
|12.58
|45%
|167%
|-
|1.83
|17.5%
|95.9%
|A
|ARC Resources
|ARX
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$5,845
|$16.53
|3.6%
|-12.9%
|12.72
|46%
|27%
|9.03
|1.60
|-26.2%
|-11.6%
|B
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS
|Banking
|$91,723
|$76.55
|4.1%
|7.0%
|11.83
|49%
|228%
|3.42
|1.72
|12.8%
|78.1%
|B
|CI Financial
|CIX
|Asset Management
|$7,257
|$27.29
|5.2%
|8.3%
|14.83
|77%
|55%
|11.35
|4.30
|12.7%
|45.2%
|B
|E-L Financial
|ELF
|Insurance
|$3,376
|$839.98
|0.6%
|58.5%
|5.27
|3%
|8%
|10.50
|0.64
|24.0%
|126.8%
|B
|Fortis
|FTS
|Utilities
|$18,943
|$45.33
|3.5%
|6.1%
|19.87
|70%
|129%
|7.81
|1.38
|12.8%
|66.7%
|B
|Genworth MI Canada
|MIC
|Insurance
|$3,273
|$35.60
|4.9%
|1.2%
|6.62
|33%
|11%
|7.39
|0.85
|9.6%
|131.7%
|B
|Imperial Oil
|IMO
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$31,586
|$37.41
|1.7%
|5.7%
|11.76
|20%
|21%
|13.40
|1.26
|-6.5%
|-14.3%
|B
|Industrial Alliance Insurance
|IAG
|Insurance
|$5,603
|$52.60
|2.7%
|6.9%
|10.21
|27%
|20%
|-
|1.24
|14.6%
|117.0%
|B
|Linamar
|LNR
|Automotive
|$4,611
|$70.62
|0.7%
|7.5%
|8.45
|6%
|52%
|4.89
|1.58
|31.0%
|253.6%
|B
|Magna International
|MG
|Automotive
|$21,937
|$59.22
|2.3%
|21.3%
|8.65
|20%
|31%
|5.48
|1.67
|14.4%
|196.8%
|B
|Manulife Financial
|MFC
|Insurance
|$47,316
|$23.92
|3.4%
|9.0%
|13.00
|45%
|71%
|2.22
|1.20
|39.2%
|144.8%
|B
|National Bank
|NA
|Banking
|$19,387
|$56.82
|4.1%
|8.4%
|11.76
|48%
|267%
|8.29
|1.84
|25.2%
|92.1%
|B
|Suncor Energy
|SU
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$66,017
|$39.79
|3.2%
|21.1%
|24.41
|79%
|36%
|8.22
|1.47
|16.0%
|43.4%
|B
|Thomson Reuters
|TRI
|Technology Services
|$39,816
|$55.71
|3.0%
|7.3%
|11.11
|34%
|54%
|14.98
|2.57
|5.4%
|137.2%
|B
|Whitecap Resources
|WCP
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$3,366
|$9.10
|3.1%
|-
|11.12
|34%
|24%
|7.46
|1.05
|-7.9%
|57.8%
|B
|Algonquin Power
|AQN
|Utilities
|$5,137
|$13.43
|4.3%
|16.1%
|32.78
|140%
|119%
|12.04
|1.92
|16.0%
|155.4%
|C
|AltaGas
|ALA
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$6,951
|$27.55
|7.6%
|8.9%
|42.56
|324%
|76%
|8.92
|1.36
|-14.3%
|11.8%
|C
|ATCO
|ACO.X
|Utilities
|$5,191
|$45.26
|2.9%
|14.9%
|16.40
|47%
|118%
|3.54
|1.45
|-5.1%
|33.4%
|C
|BCE
|BCE
|Telecom
|$52,761
|$58.60
|4.9%
|5.7%
|18.09
|89%
|123%
|7.44
|3.58
|-0.5%
|68.7%
|C
|Brookfield Asset Management
|BAM.A
|Real Estate
|$47,035
|$47.57
|1.4%
|15.0%
|29.61
|43%
|102%
|10.73
|1.67
|10.1%
|135.0%
|C
|Canadian Tire
|CTC.A
|Retail - Discretionary
|$10,188
|$145.09
|1.8%
|16.5%
|14.54
|26%
|84%
|10.34
|2.10
|9.0%
|118.5%
|C
|Element Fleet Management
|EFN
|Industrial Services
|$3,474
|$8.96
|3.4%
|-
|13.17
|44%
|352%
|-
|1.04
|-17.2%
|95.9%
|C
|Empire
|EMP.A
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$5,246
|$19.31
|2.2%
|6.2%
|33.29
|72%
|51%
|8.42
|1.44
|-8.9%
|9.3%
|C
|Enbridge
|ENB
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$82,130
|$49.90
|4.9%
|16.4%
|36.16
|177%
|92%
|10.36
|1.60
|-5.8%
|52.4%
|C
|First Capital Realty
|FCR
|Real Estate
|$4,881
|$20.01
|4.3%
|1.5%
|7.86
|34%
|90%
|20.06
|1.07
|-7.9%
|29.7%
|C
|George Weston
|WN
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$13,517
|$105.67
|1.7%
|4.3%
|22.39
|39%
|91%
|4.66
|1.95
|-6.1%
|82.4%
|C
|Hydro One
|H
|Utilities
|$13,753
|$23.10
|3.8%
|-
|21.19
|81%
|112%
|7.95
|1.43
|-9.2%
|-
|C
|IGM Financial
|IGM
|Asset Management
|$9,770
|$40.61
|5.5%
|0.9%
|12.09
|67%
|40%
|14.68
|2.08
|16.1%
|35.5%
|C
|Royal Bank
|RY
|Banking
|$132,512
|$90.89
|4.0%
|8.9%
|12.35
|49%
|236%
|3.76
|2.02
|15.6%
|97.7%
|C
|Teck Resources
|TECK.B
|Metals & Mining
|$17,121
|$29.62
|0.7%
|-28.5%
|8.20
|6%
|34%
|3.80
|0.93
|29.6%
|24.9%
|C
|TMX Group
|X
|Institutional Financial Services
|$3,729
|$67.38
|3.0%
|4.6%
|18.02
|53%
|31%
|12.83
|1.24
|20.6%
|-
|C
|Agnico Eagle Mines
|AEM
|Metals & Mining
|$14,332
|$61.78
|0.8%
|-7.3%
|45.80
|36%
|28%
|14.09
|2.40
|-13.2%
|39.3%
|D
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|ATD.B
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$34,625
|$61.03
|0.6%
|29.4%
|22.61
|13%
|119%
|13.90
|4.34
|-9.7%
|276.1%
|D
|Barrick Gold
|ABX
|Metals & Mining
|$25,454
|$21.83
|0.7%
|-27.3%
|8.79
|6%
|64%
|7.96
|2.15
|-10.1%
|-39.2%
|D
|BRP
|DOO
|Leisure Products
|$4,349
|$39.75
|0.8%
|-
|15.00
|12%
|0%
|7.63
|-
|59.3%
|-
|D
|CAE
|CAE
|Aerospace & Defense
|$5,501
|$20.45
|1.8%
|14.9%
|22.23
|39%
|58%
|14.00
|2.66
|11.0%
|121.1%
|D
|Cameco
|CCO
|Metals & Mining
|$4,868
|$12.30
|3.3%
|0.0%
|-
|-
|29%
|7.03
|0.95
|3.9%
|-35.7%
|D
|Canadian Natural Resources
|CNQ
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$48,623
|$40.02
|2.8%
|21.4%
|29.21
|80%
|75%
|8.22
|1.57
|-0.7%
|50.9%
|D
|Canadian Utilities
|CU
|Utilities
|$10,544
|$39.00
|3.7%
|10.1%
|18.22
|67%
|131%
|8.45
|2.16
|6.0%
|34.9%
|D
|CCL Industries
|CCL.B
|Containers & Packaging
|$10,045
|$56.93
|0.8%
|23.8%
|26.07
|21%
|135%
|14.42
|5.16
|13.8%
|720.4%
|D
|Cenovus Energy
|CVE
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$12,643
|$10.29
|1.9%
|-25.0%
|4.33
|8%
|68%
|4.96
|0.44
|-45.1%
|-64.3%
|D
|CN Railway
|CNR
|Transportation & Logistics
|$74,652
|$99.22
|1.7%
|17.3%
|19.42
|32%
|70%
|13.47
|4.96
|20.3%
|138.4%
|D
|Cogeco Communications
|CCA
|Media
|$4,605
|$93.07
|1.9%
|11.5%
|15.11
|28%
|175%
|5.25
|2.96
|47.3%
|184.3%
|D
|Constellation Software
|CSU
|Software
|$14,417
|$680.31
|0.7%
|5.6%
|52.34
|38%
|70%
|23.90
|22.84
|21.5%
|626.6%
|D
|CP Railway
|CP
|Transportation & Logistics
|$28,298
|$193.08
|1.2%
|10.5%
|17.24
|20%
|158%
|12.41
|5.29
|-2.2%
|145.3%
|D
|Crescent Point Energy
|CPG
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$4,773
|$8.75
|4.1%
|-33.5%
|-
|-
|42%
|2.93
|0.49
|-54.7%
|-70.9%
|D
|Dollarama
|DOL
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$13,694
|$121.76
|0.4%
|16.0%
|29.20
|11%
|0%
|24.87
|-
|22.2%
|311.9%
|D
|Emera
|EMA
|Utilities
|$10,125
|$47.73
|4.4%
|9.1%
|26.97
|118%
|225%
|8.98
|1.65
|3.7%
|70.0%
|D
|Encana
|ECA
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$11,318
|$11.63
|0.6%
|-37.1%
|11.01
|7%
|62%
|12.57
|1.36
|-8.5%
|-40.1%
|D
|Fairfax Financial
|FFH
|Insurance
|$18,430
|$622.03
|2.0%
|5.2%
|-
|-
|38%
|3.52
|1.34
|-14.8%
|90.6%
|D
|Finning International
|FTT
|Industrial Services
|$4,697
|$27.94
|2.7%
|6.4%
|31.39
|85%
|81%
|36.31
|2.42
|22.5%
|36.0%
|D
|First Quantum Minerals
|FM
|Metals & Mining
|$9,941
|$14.42
|0.1%
|-44.4%
|-
|-
|60%
|10.04
|0.89
|39.7%
|-25.8%
|D
|Franco-Nevada
|FNV
|Metals & Mining
|$18,102
|$101.34
|1.1%
|18.6%
|104.60
|116%
|0%
|27.61
|3.23
|5.2%
|102.0%
|D
|Gildan Activewear
|GIL
|Apparel & Textile Products
|$8,651
|$38.54
|1.2%
|25.9%
|19.05
|23%
|34%
|11.25
|3.37
|1.2%
|160.0%
|D
|Goldcorp
|G
|Metals & Mining
|$14,668
|$16.92
|0.6%
|-27.0%
|25.08
|15%
|20%
|13.20
|0.86
|-21.2%
|-54.9%
|D
|Intact Financial
|IFC
|Insurance
|$13,764
|$101.61
|2.5%
|9.6%
|19.98
|50%
|29%
|13.37
|2.41
|9.2%
|92.7%
|D
|Inter Pipeline
|IPL
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$8,659
|$23.12
|7.0%
|9.4%
|17.28
|121%
|170%
|9.33
|2.60
|-13.1%
|41.6%
|D
|Jean Coutu Group
|PJC.A
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$4,136
|$22.44
|2.3%
|14.0%
|20.97
|49%
|0%
|20.14
|3.34
|18.9%
|74.7%
|D
|Keyera
|KEY
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$6,685
|$35.85
|4.7%
|9.9%
|26.62
|125%
|95%
|16.71
|3.47
|-8.2%
|92.7%
|D
|Kirkland Lake Gold
|KL
|Metals & Mining
|$3,388
|$16.19
|0.3%
|-
|33.57
|8%
|7%
|7.86
|2.73
|76.9%
|-
|D
|Loblaw
|L
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$25,823
|$65.33
|1.7%
|4.6%
|21.63
|36%
|91%
|9.48
|2.03
|-7.6%
|108.0%
|D
|Lundin Mining
|LUN
|Metals & Mining
|$6,957
|$9.57
|1.3%
|-
|17.73
|22%
|26%
|10.84
|1.68
|81.0%
|108.8%
|D
|Maple Leaf Foods
|MFI
|Consumer Products
|$4,365
|$33.94
|1.3%
|21.3%
|25.52
|33%
|0%
|13.05
|2.14
|17.6%
|223.4%
|D
|Methanex
|MX
|Chemicals
|$5,330
|$61.87
|2.4%
|16.2%
|19.48
|46%
|84%
|8.27
|2.73
|53.1%
|140.3%
|D
|Metro
|MRU
|Retail - Consumer Staples
|$8,987
|$39.47
|1.7%
|17.6%
|15.66
|26%
|53%
|13.32
|3.26
|-10.3%
|117.0%
|D
|Norbord
|OSB
|Construction Materials
|$3,830
|$44.47
|4.5%
|-
|11.86
|53%
|70%
|7.58
|3.98
|37.4%
|241.4%
|D
|Northland Power
|NPI
|Utilities
|$4,092
|$23.60
|4.6%
|0.0%
|18.88
|86%
|451%
|6.12
|5.74
|3.4%
|70.6%
|D
|Onex
|ONEX
|Asset Management
|$9,811
|$96.18
|0.3%
|20.7%
|5.18
|2%
|496%
|3.48
|3.88
|19.9%
|150.6%
|D
|Open Text
|OTEX
|Software
|$10,334
|$39.11
|1.7%
|-
|7.61
|13%
|73%
|18.54
|2.38
|-2.8%
|204.5%
|D
|Pan American Silver
|PAAS
|Metals & Mining
|$3,517
|$22.96
|0.5%
|-5.2%
|24.00
|13%
|3%
|12.44
|1.97
|-8.3%
|41.9%
|D
|Parkland Fuel
|PKI
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$3,499
|$26.82
|4.3%
|2.3%
|67.38
|290%
|117%
|25.12
|2.20
|-6.1%
|102.9%
|D
|Pembina Pipeline
|PPL
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$15,987
|$40.28
|5.1%
|4.4%
|31.38
|159%
|57%
|13.09
|2.34
|6.1%
|91.9%
|D
|Peyto Exploration
|PEY
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$3,451
|$20.93
|6.3%
|12.9%
|24.40
|154%
|73%
|6.65
|2.10
|-41.8%
|21.5%
|D
|Quebecor
|QBR.B
|Telecom
|$5,742
|$47.54
|0.5%
|14.9%
|23.42
|11%
|603%
|5.11
|10.24
|18.2%
|176.9%
|D
|Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
|RBA
|Industrial Services
|$3,925
|$36.65
|2.3%
|14.2%
|63.58
|145%
|114%
|12.52
|4.50
|-17.2%
|123.6%
|D
|Rogers Communications
|RCI.B
|Telecom
|$32,906
|$63.96
|3.0%
|5.1%
|31.82
|96%
|295%
|9.01
|5.71
|16.0%
|92.0%
|D
|Saputo
|SAP
|Consumer Products
|$16,354
|$42.35
|1.5%
|9.4%
|21.94
|33%
|35%
|19.80
|3.77
|-2.8%
|121.2%
|D
|Shaw Communications
|SJR.B
|Media
|$13,707
|$27.58
|4.3%
|4.6%
|26.02
|112%
|95%
|8.34
|2.46
|9.8%
|68.0%
|D
|SNC-Lavalin
|SNC
|Engineering & Construction
|$9,393
|$53.54
|2.0%
|4.4%
|29.58
|60%
|16%
|50.90
|2.01
|-2.4%
|66.5%
|D
|Stantec
|STN
|Engineering & Construction
|$3,933
|$34.55
|1.5%
|25.9%
|33.26
|48%
|42%
|11.55
|2.06
|11.2%
|123.3%
|D
|Stella-Jones
|SJ
|Construction Materials
|$3,320
|$47.89
|0.9%
|22.9%
|23.86
|22%
|58%
|14.19
|3.14
|8.8%
|247.2%
|D
|TELUS
|T
|Telecom
|$26,504
|$44.62
|4.4%
|10.3%
|21.25
|94%
|162%
|7.33
|3.16
|6.5%
|72.7%
|D
|Toromont Industries
|TIH
|Industrial Services
|$4,197
|$53.47
|1.4%
|10.3%
|26.08
|37%
|16%
|25.32
|4.54
|36.4%
|189.7%
|D
|TransAlta Renewables
|RNW
|Utilities
|$3,582
|$14.30
|6.6%
|-
|32.75
|215%
|48%
|10.53
|1.56
|4.7%
|-
|D
|TransCanada
|TRP
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$54,499
|$62.34
|4.0%
|6.7%
|54.21
|217%
|164%
|9.69
|2.65
|9.1%
|67.6%
|D
|Vermilion Energy
|VET
|Oil, Gas & Coal
|$5,011
|$41.35
|6.2%
|2.5%
|66.08
|412%
|78%
|7.98
|3.04
|-11.5%
|18.7%
|D
|Waste Connections
|WCN
|Waste Services
|$21,283
|$80.73
|0.7%
|-2.8%
|55.32
|40%
|70%
|15.93
|2.99
|20.9%
|205.3%
|D
|West Fraser Timber
|WFT
|Construction Materials
|$5,026
|$64.30
|0.4%
|0.0%
|11.09
|5%
|16%
|6.74
|2.06
|45.2%
|133.7%
|D
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|WPM
|Metals & Mining
|$11,143
|$25.21
|2.0%
|1.1%
|40.74
|79%
|19%
|15.62
|1.81
|-31.1%
|-23.1%
|D
|Winpak
|WPK
|Containers & Packaging
|$3,362
|$51.72
|0.2%
|0.0%
|25.56
|6%
|0%
|17.82
|3.62
|15.0%
|270.1%
|D
|WSP Global
|WSP
|Engineering & Construction
|$5,297
|$51.55
|2.9%
|0.0%
|22.81
|66%
|38%
|15.36
|1.80
|21.7%
|179.7%
|D
|Restaurant Brands
|QSR
|Restaurants
|$34,276
|$74.01
|1.3%
|-
|41.33
|55%
|161%
|11.37
|7.42
|20.3%
|-
|F
|Yamana Gold
|YRI
|Metals & Mining
|$3,527
|$3.72
|0.7%
|-33.6%
|-
|-
|35%
|5.61
|0.64
|-39.6%
|-76.1%
|F
While we’re pleased with our long-term track record, we can’t guarantee that you’ll make a fortune with every A- or B-rated stock. The market is just too wild and woolly for that. Nonetheless, we do think they deserve your attention and further research.
Norm Rothery, CFA, PhD, tweets as @NormanRothery. He may hold some of the securities mentioned in this article.
Illustration by Sam Irland