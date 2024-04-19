Advertisement

A young man is smiles as he considers ways to minimize his capital gains tax

Taxes

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained

Learn how capital gains are taxed and how to avoid paying more taxes than necessary when selling your assets....

Capital gains tax in Canada, explained
A couple nearing retirement embrace on the beach

Ask a Planner

How annuities work in Canada

How annuities work in Canada
A woman smiles as she video chats on her laptop.

Financial Planning

How to choose a financial advisor in Canada

How to choose a financial advisor in Canada
Chrystia Freeland shown, as the tech industry responds to the federal budget for 2024

Save

How will the changes to capital gains in Canada affect tech sector?

Tech industry warns that the budget's capital gains proposals could cause “irreparable harm.”

How will the changes to capital gains in Canada affect tech sector?
Young Canadian family grapples with budget

News

Federal Budget 2024: How it will affect Canadians’ finances and taxes

Learn how the federal government’s 2024 budget can affect you and your money.

Federal Budget 2024: How it will affect Canadians’ finances and taxes
A man sits at a wooden desk and holds a cup of coffee while browsing on his laptop.

Taxes

2023 tax season primer: Our roundup of the best 25 tax tips for Canadians

Are investment fees tax deductible? What is capital gains tax and how does it work? We answer all your...

2023 tax season primer: Our roundup of the best 25 tax tips for Canadians
A woman on her phone trying to get the money back from a scam.

MoneyFlex

6 phishing scams targeting young Canadians (and how not to fall for them)

Gen Z isn’t immune to phishing scams. Find out the most common schemes targeting young Canadians and how to...

6 phishing scams targeting young Canadians (and how not to fall for them)
Canadian family of five in a backyard of a home they can afford the mortgage of

Mortgages

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?
A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada for 2024

Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada for 2024
An aerial view of Fredericton, New Brunswick

Real Estate

Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2024: Neighbourhood data

The data behind the top places to buy real estate in Canada.

Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2024: Neighbourhood data