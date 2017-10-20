 Canadian university costs in six charts - MoneySense

Canadian university costs in six charts

Here’s how students finance their education

Students living at home spend $9,300 per year on average, For those who move away, it’s closer to $20,000. We asked 23,384 students how they pay for school and where they spend their money. Here’s what they told us.

ON MACLEAN’S: Create a university ranking based on what’s most important to you

1. The total average cost of a post-secondary education

UNI_REAL COST

2. Where does the money come from to pay for school?

First, the good news: only half of students are in debt. Now the bad: parents are picking up the slack—and not in a very efficient way. Nearly two-thirds of students say they don’t have an RESP.

UNI_REAL COST2

3. The cost of books by program

Course materials account for a fraction of the total cost of university, but they still add up. Here’s how the least and most expensive programs compare on the cost of books.

UNI_REAL COST3

4. Debt by year of study

The average level of debt by each year of study, based on responses from more than 11,000 indebted students.

UNI_REAL COST4

5. Spending on food on campus in a typical week

UNI_REAL COST5

6. How much do you spend on groceries in a typical week?

UNI_REAL COST6 (1)

