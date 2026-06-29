Don’t get taken in by event ticket scams
Sponsored By
Equifax
High-demand events present a golden opportunity for cyber-criminals. Here’s how to make sure the ticket you buy is the real thing.
Advertisement
Sponsored By
Equifax
High-demand events present a golden opportunity for cyber-criminals. Here’s how to make sure the ticket you buy is the real thing.
At long last, the FIFA World Cup has kicked off in cities across North America. If you’re not fazed by single-ticket prices in the four figures, may we offer a word of caution: stalwart footy fans are not the only ones attracted to events like this. So are scam artists.
Cyber-criminals love big-ticket, high-demand events, whether it be between national soccer teams or a Taylor Swift concert. When people think this is their chance to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience, their decision-making is freighted with emotion and urgency—a perfect set-up for online fraud.
Especially in the final days before a seemingly sold-out event, fraudsters will create fake ticket sales sites, send spoofed ads by email and post fake contests for tickets on social media. They may offer fake travel packages or short-term accommodations that don’t even exist. It may all look very professional and on the level, until you realize what they’ve sold you won’t get you through the gate.
“As excitement builds around FIFA World Cup 2026™, it’s important to stay vigilant,” says Dave Coffey with the Toronto Police Service’s financial crimes unit. “The Toronto Police Service is reminding the public to take the time to verify who you’re dealing with, use trusted platforms, and be cautious on any offer that pressures you to act quickly.”
With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), scammers are able to generate sophisticated sites and emails almost instantaneously (and cause them to disappear just as quickly). How can you spot them? Here are some clues:
Here are the ways to increase the chances the ticket you buy is the genuine article:
Step one whenever you smell something fishy about something you’ve ordered online is to contact your credit card issuer and attempt to cancel the transaction. Next, monitor your credit card account for suspicious charges. Check your credit reports with Canada’s two credit reporting agencies, Equifax and TransUnion.
Finally, contact the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre and local police. To effectively fight fraud, law enforcement needs to know about scams when they are happening, not weeks later.
For an extra layer of security against AI-enabled scams and other forms of fraud, consider subscribing to Equifax Complete Protection. This digital service, starting at $34.95 per month, monitors changes in your Equifax credit report, manages your passwords, protects devices, deploys a VPN for data encryption, helps restore your identity in case of identity theft, and more.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Putting an inheritance into a joint account may seem simple, but tax and attribution rules can affect who reports...
Experts say the best way to prepare for a single-income household is to test your budget first. Here's how...
Moving to the U.S. doesn’t automatically mean you should convert your Canadian investments. Here’s why tax rules, currency risk...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Couche-Tard reports higher Q4 profit and revenue, BlackBerry raises full-year outlook after a stronger quarter, and Metro sees earnings...
Navigating student financial aid in Canada? Learn how loans, grants, scholarships, and private options can help pay for post-secondary...
Columnist Vickram Agarwal spent more money than he ever thought he would on two Oasis concerts. The spreadsheet hated...
A U.S.-Iran ceasefire has eased oil prices and inflation fears. Here's what that could mean for bitcoin prices and...
Created by
Credit Canada
Financial milestones are changing for young Canadians. Here’s why experts say budgeting, saving, and consistency matter more than following...