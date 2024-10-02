Negative marks to your credit score can happen because of different factors you can’t always control: an unexpected job loss, going through a divorce, physical or mental health issues or just having trouble keeping on top of your finances. When your credit isn’t great, it can affect different parts of your life.

Understanding credit in Canada

It’s important to remember that bad credit doesn’t define you or your financial future, however. You can always turn things around. In this article, we’ll provide clear, actionable strategies, so you can improve your credit score and learn how to maintain it over time.

What is a credit score?

Understanding your credit score is the first step to improving it. A credit score is a number between 300 at the low end and 900 at the high end. Organizations, from mortgage providers to employers, use it to predict how financially reliable you’re likely to be.

Your credit score is calculated by the credit bureaus based on information collected from lenders and outlined on your credit report. Your credit report is essentially a record of your financial behaviours over time, related to your credit products like credit cards, loans, mortgages and even some bill payments such as cellphone plans.

You can obtain your credit report for free through Canada’s two credit bureaus, Equifax and TransUnion. You can also obtain your credit score at no cost from Equifax; however, getting your score from TransUnion will require a fee (unless you live in Quebec). Each credit bureau maintains its own credit reports and credit scores, but they shouldn’t vary too much since most banks and financial institutions report the same information to both bureaus. You also may be able to obtain your credit score through your bank’s website or mobile app at no cost. You can also find it from financial companies, such as Borrowell, Credit Karma, Credit Keeper, Clearscore and Koho.

Generally, if your score is below 660, it will be harder for you to qualify for loans or credit cards, and you’ll likely face higher interest rates. According to Equifax, scores between 560 and 659 in Canada are considered “fair,” and those below 559 are deemed “poor.” Scores between 660 and 724 are “good,” making it easier to get better terms and rates. Those between 725 and 759 are seen as “very good” with credit. A credit score of 760 and above is generally considered “excellent.”

What affects your credit score?

It is important to understand how your credit score is calculated and the actions that may affect it. The factors below make up your credit score and a percentage indicating their weight when it comes to calculating your score.

Payment history (35% of your credit score) : This examines how timely you’ve been when making payments on past and current debt. Payment history is crucial—if you miss payments or pay less than the minimum amount, your score can drop, which signals to lenders you may be a risky borrower.

: This examines how timely you’ve been when making payments on past and current debt. Payment history is crucial—if you miss payments or pay less than the minimum amount, your score can drop, which signals to lenders you may be a risky borrower. Credit utilization (30% of your credit score) : This is about how much of your available credit you’re using. Using too much can indicate that you might be overextending your debts and taking on more credit than you can handle, which can hurt your score.

: This is about how much of your available credit you’re using. Using too much can indicate that you might be overextending your debts and taking on more credit than you can handle, which can hurt your score. Credit history (15% of your credit score) : This is about how long you’ve been using credit. The length of your credit history matters because a longer history shows how you’ve managed credit over time.

: This is about how long you’ve been using credit. The length of your credit history matters because a longer history shows how you’ve managed credit over time. Diversity of credit (10% of your credit score) : This looks at the different types of credit you have access to. Having a mix of credit types, such as credit cards, loans and lines of credit, demonstrates you can handle multiple types of credit and streams of debt. But make sure you’re able to pay back any money you borrow. Otherwise, you might end up hurting your score by taking on too much debt.

: This looks at the different types of credit you have access to. Having a mix of credit types, such as credit cards, loans and lines of credit, demonstrates you can handle multiple types of credit and streams of debt. But make sure you’re able to pay back any money you borrow. Otherwise, you might end up hurting your score by taking on too much debt. Hard credit inquiries (10% of your credit score): This considers the number of times you’ve attempted to obtain a new source of credit via a hard inquiry. Different from a soft inquiry, which is initiated either by you or a company but not for the purpose of applying for credit. For example, accessing your credit score is a soft inquiry and doesn’t ultimately affect your score. So, it’s important to only apply for new credit products you need, one at a time, or else your score could be impacted.

Immediate steps to start improving your credit

Want a better credit score and credit history? Consider taking these steps.