Can this installment be used for the 2021 tax year?

—Robert

What happens when a tax installment is paid in the wrong calendar year?

The short answer to your question, Robert, is that your installment payment applied to 2022 can be transferred back to your 2021 installment balance. The effective date of the payment should be the date you paid it and not the date it gets transferred. It is not uncommon for payments like this to be misapplied. But for more context, we should talk about how tax installments work.

How tax installments work

Personal income tax owing is due by April 30 each year, except for years like 2022 when that date falls on a weekend. When that happens, the deadline is extended to the next business day. For 2022, the deadline is May 2.

Taxpayers whose net tax owing is more than $3,000 in two consecutive years will be asked to pay quarterly tax installments. For Quebec residents, the federal tax threshold is only $1,800 (Quebec taxpayers may also have provincial tax installments).

Tax installments are prepayments of tax for the current tax year. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) figures if you owe tax for two years in a row, there is a good chance that you will owe tax again this year. The payments are based on the tax you owed during the past two years, which may or may not be a good indication of tax owing for the current year.

When are tax installments due?

CRA will send quarterly tax installment reminders for March 15 and June 15 in February of the same year and for September 15 and December 15 in August the same year. These reminders are often mistaken for balances due, but they are actually just suggested payments. They are based on one of the three installment payment options—the no-calculation option.

The no-calculation option is the easiest option and it involves making the payments based on the CRA installment reminders. The March and June payments will be based on your net tax owing from two years ago, so your 2020 tax owing for March and June 2022. The payments will be one quarter of your tax owing from two years ago for each of March and June. The September and December payments will then be based on your net tax owing from one year ago, so 2021 tax owing for 2022 installments. These final payments are based on the net tax owing from the previous year, minus the March and June payments already made, divided by two.