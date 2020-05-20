Photo created by drobotdean - www.freepik.com

Q. What are the pros and cons of using a DRIP in an unregistered account?

–Doug

A. Many stocks and exchange-traded funds offer a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, or DRIP, for investors. A dividend reinvestment plan does just what its name suggests: It reinvests dividends paid by a mutual fund, stock or ETF into more shares or units of that same mutual fund, stock or ETF.

If you have an investment advisor, they can determine which securities are DRIP-eligible. RBC Direct Investing provides a list of Canadian and U.S. stocks and ETFs that are DRIP-eligible, and that should apply for most do-it-yourself investors at other brokerages as well. Mutual funds generally reinvest all distributions into new units as a matter of course.

There are pros and cons to dividend reinvestment plans, Doug, as you suggest. Here are the top three reasons to DRIP and not to DRIP.

Reinvestment helps your money grow

The magic of compounding is one of the definite pros of dividend reinvestment. If you own $100 worth of a stock that grows at 4% per year and pays a 2% dividend, and you reinvest your dividends, you will have $179 after 10 years. If you do not reinvest, you will have only $148 in the stock (though you will have received $24 of dividends in cash, so $172 in total).

Another benefit is that at least some of your investment decision making is automatic, as your cash dividends are automatically invested into a stock or ETF you liked enough to buy in the first place, and like enough to continue to own. Procrastination can be a major investment hurdle, and automatically reinvesting dividends into more shares of a security can help reduce that procrastination. Otherwise, investors often end up with large cash balances that accumulate over time.

If you work with a transactional investment advisor, or you are a do-it-yourself investor, reinvesting cash comes with a cost—commissions. So, another pro for a DRIP strategy, Doug, is to reduce transaction costs that reduce your returns. Even if you work with a fee-based investment advisor, it is not uncommon for cash to go uninvested in segregated accounts if they are not monitoring cash accumulation closely.

But prepare for complicated calculations

There can be some negatives to DRIP accounts—so in fairness, we should consider them too.