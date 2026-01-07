The tax implications of moving to Québec
The Québec tax system has some key differences compared to other parts of Canada or other countries. Here is a round-up.
Advertisement
The Québec tax system has some key differences compared to other parts of Canada or other countries. Here is a round-up.
If you are moving to Québec from elsewhere in Canada or from another country, there are a number of important tax considerations to understand.
Unlike other parts of Canada, you file two tax returns when you live in Québec: a federal tax return with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and a provincial tax return with Revenu Québec.
In addition to a federal T1 tax return, you file a provincial TP1 tax return. This alone can add complexity and, in many cases, higher accounting costs—especially if you have a business, significant investment income, or multiple sources of income.
The tax rates in Québec are relatively high compared to other provinces. This is noticeable particularly at lower- and middle-income levels. The gap tends to narrow at higher incomes, but taxpayers can expect to pay more in Québec than the rates payable in Ontario or western provinces.
For example, at $75,000 of taxable income, a Québec resident would pay about $17,000 of tax, ignoring tax deductions or credits. In Ontario, that same taxpayer would pay about $13,600 of tax. In Alberta, it would be roughly $14,100.
Like other parts of Canada, there are province-specific credits and programs that apply. Two appealing ones for families are the Québec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP) and subsidized daycare program.
The QPIP replaces federal employment insurance (EI) parent benefits by providing income to parents after the birth or adoption of a child. It is more generous and flexible, and administered through payroll.
Deadlines, tax tips and more
Licensed daycare centres offer heavily subsidized care with a flat fee of about $10 per day.
Child benefits—the Allocation familiale (Québec Family Allowance)—is integrated with the Canada Child Benefit (CCB). Québec residents receive a lower CCB in recognition of the provincial benefits provided in that province. The combined total is comparable to what a parent would receive in other provinces.
The Québec Pension Plan (QPP) complements the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) for retiree pension benefits. Just like an employee or self-employed person in other parts of Canada pays CPP premiums, a Québec worker pays QPP premiums. The two programs coordinate benefits, including retirement pensions.
If you worked in both Québec and elsewhere in Canada, and apply for your pension while living outside Québec, you apply to the CPP. If you always worked in Québec but live outside of Québec in retirement, you apply to the QPP with Retraite Québec.
Expatriates who retire outside of Canada apply to the Retraite Québec if the last province they lived in was Québec; otherwise, they apply for CPP with Service Canada.
Québec sales tax includes both the federal Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Québec Sales Tax (QST), as opposed to the Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) that applies in some other provinces.
QST may apply to some goods and services that are exempt from GST, so there can be some differences versus other provinces.
Companies providing services or selling goods in the province of Québec may need to register for and charge QST, despite living and generally operating outside of Québec.
The provincial government and Revenu Québec operate primarily in French, though some English options may be available. This can result in another layer of administration for some taxpayers who are not bilingual.
Like other provinces, your province of residency is determined by where you live on December 31 of the tax year. So, even if you move to or from Québec on December 30, the final day of the calendar year is what determines your tax filing requirements. There is no proration for the year.
Québec’s tax system is structurally different from the rest of Canada. The biggest impacts tend to be administrative complexity, payroll differences, and Québec-specific credits and programs.
If you are moving to Québec, you will have to familiarize yourself with the rules and processes and file tax returns both federally and provincially.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
If you’re not among the few who max out their TFSA every January 1, these new year TFSA tips...
Silvana is wondering if a trust for her home could save taxes or help with estate planning. Here’s what...
Annuities promise guaranteed lifetime income—so why do Canadians avoid them? We unpack the “annuity puzzle” and when they may...
Outdated money rules don’t work for Gen Z in 2025. A Canadian expert explains which financial advice to retire—and...
A closer look at the fintech’s new physical gold trading feature, including how it works, the costs involved, and...
Completing and filing your missed returns now can save you a bundle (and possibly even jail time) later.
Learn how charitable donations can reduce your taxes in Canada, which organizations qualify, and strategies for couples and investors...
Despite a recent 35% drop, Bitcoin remains the top-performing major asset over five years, outpacing stocks, gold, silver, and...
A DB pension plan member may have the opportunity to buy back pensionable service to increase their future pension....
Under what circumstances can you obtain the greatest tax savings on this $2,000 credit?