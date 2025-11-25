What is the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program?
Learn how the CRA’s updated Voluntary Disclosures Program works, who qualifies, and what relief you can expect if you need to fix past tax filing mistakes.
Advertisement
Learn how the CRA’s updated Voluntary Disclosures Program works, who qualifies, and what relief you can expect if you need to fix past tax filing mistakes.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has had a program for many years for taxpayers to fix errors or omissions made on previous tax returns. The Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP) grants relief from penalties, interest, and most importantly, criminal prosecution, albeit on a case-by-case basis.
Tax owing still applies but “to be fair to all, the CRA grants a higher level of relief to those who are correcting an error before being contacted than those who are correcting errors after being prompted by communications from the CRA or any other authority of administration.”
There are five primary conditions for the VDP. The disclosure must:
New guidelines began on October 1, 2025 that impact disclosures related to income tax, sales tax, withholding tax, excise duties, and several other taxes.
The application form has been simplified. The four page Form RC199, Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP) Application can be completed by a taxpayer or their authorized representative. It contains a brief description of the facts relating to the omission or error.
The filer must also address the payment of any tax owing, if applicable, or request a payment arrangement to be discussed with a CRA collections officer.
Eligibility has also been expanded; if a CRA communication about a potential non-compliance issue prompts the disclosure, it may still be accepted. This differs from past practice. As a result, a CRA education letter about ineligible deductions or unreported income may not prevent a taxpayer from benefitting from the VDP.
There are two tiers of relief that can apply to taxpayers submitting a VDP application:
If you have unreported income, overstated deductions, or overlooked elections, among other tax filing errors, you should seek to rectify those mistakes as soon as you can.
An unprompted VDP application can be less painful from an interest perspective and help you sleep better at night if you are aware of an oversight. Although you can file a VDP application on your own, if you do your own taxes, consider getting professional input for a situation like this.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Experts weigh in on how the classic 4% withdrawal rule is evolving—and how retirees can tailor it to their...
Allan Small explains why it’s always the right time to be in the markets—even when they are near record...
A MoneySense reader wants to pre-fund the ongoing expenses for her house to make it easier for her kids...
David Chilton’s The Wealthy Barber returns for 2025, updated for today’s costs, new investment tools, and a new generation...
Different retirement income strategies using registered accounts produce different outcomes. You must pick your priorities.
Get the latest on 2025 trust and bare trust tax filing requirements in Canada, including CRA updates, exemptions, and...
From micro-apartments to co-living, Gen Z is finding clever ways to balance cost, convenience, and lifestyle as offices reopen.
A record $19 billion crypto liquidation rocked markets this month. Discover what caused the crash and what it means...
A MoneySense reader is worried about a real estate transfer that her mother made to her that could become...
A trio of new books from notable (and notorious) authors offer fresh insights on retirement investing.