Tax owing still applies but “to be fair to all, the CRA grants a higher level of relief to those who are correcting an error before being contacted than those who are correcting errors after being prompted by communications from the CRA or any other authority of administration.”

How to quality for the VDP

There are five primary conditions for the VDP. The disclosure must:

Be voluntary Include information that relates to a tax year/reporting period that is at least one year/reporting period past the due date Involve the application of a penalty or interest Include all known errors or omissions Include a payment or a request for a payment arrangement

Recent changes to the VDP

New guidelines began on October 1, 2025 that impact disclosures related to income tax, sales tax, withholding tax, excise duties, and several other taxes.

The application form has been simplified. The four page Form RC199, Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP) Application can be completed by a taxpayer or their authorized representative. It contains a brief description of the facts relating to the omission or error.

The filer must also address the payment of any tax owing, if applicable, or request a payment arrangement to be discussed with a CRA collections officer.

Eligibility has also been expanded; if a CRA communication about a potential non-compliance issue prompts the disclosure, it may still be accepted. This differs from past practice. As a result, a CRA education letter about ineligible deductions or unreported income may not prevent a taxpayer from benefitting from the VDP.

What are the relief provisions?

There are two tiers of relief that can apply to taxpayers submitting a VDP application:

General relief. This is meant for those who come forward voluntarily without a nudge from CRA. All of the penalties can be waived by CRA, and 75% of the interest on the balance owing. Partial relief. An application that is prompted by CRA can still benefit from a full waiver of penalties. However, only 25% of the resulting interest is waived if a CRA communication is what leads to the VDP application.

What to do if you have made a tax filing mistake

If you have unreported income, overstated deductions, or overlooked elections, among other tax filing errors, you should seek to rectify those mistakes as soon as you can.

An unprompted VDP application can be less painful from an interest perspective and help you sleep better at night if you are aware of an oversight. Although you can file a VDP application on your own, if you do your own taxes, consider getting professional input for a situation like this.

