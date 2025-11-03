An update on trust tax return filings for 2025
Get the latest on 2025 trust and bare trust tax filing requirements in Canada, including CRA updates, exemptions, and deadlines for T3 returns.
Trust tax compliance has become more complicated in recent years with additional disclosure requirements. The potential for required bare trust tax return filings has created confusion for taxpayers for the upcoming tax season after two years of exemptions. Here is an update on the latest developments as of fall 2025.
A trust is a legal arrangement whereby a settlor transfers assets to a trustee or trustees who hold and manage those assets for a beneficiary or beneficiaries. The trustee is responsible for making decisions for the trust and there may be very specific instructions for how the assets are to be administered, and why and when the assets can be used on behalf of or paid to a beneficiary.
The most common types of trusts for individuals are testamentary trusts and inter vivos trusts.
A bare trust is a type of inter vivos trust that may not appear to be a trust to the untrained eye. Most trusts are created using legal documents like a will or a trust deed. A bare trust can arise simply based on the facts of a situation.
According to the Canada Revenue Agency:
“In a bare trust, the separation of legal and beneficial ownership means that although trust property is registered under the trustee’s name, the beneficial owner has the rights or attributes of ownership in the property: (a) possession, (b) use, (c) risk and (d) control. Not all of these attributes will be present in every case, and some factors will be given more weight in certain cases. For example, a beneficial owner may not always have possession of the property.”
So, in a case where one person owns an asset (legal ownership) but some or all of it belongs to someone else (beneficial ownership), this may be considered a bare trust. For example:
These are just a few examples of potential bare trusts.
Most trusts need to file an annual tax return called a T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return. These returns must be filed within 90 days of the trust’s tax year-end, which is December 31 for most trusts. So, March 31 is generally the deadline for most trust returns (March 30 in leap years). If the deadline falls on a weekend, there is an extension to the next business day.
Income can be taxed in the trust or allocated to the beneficiaries. When the income is allocated to the beneficiaries, it must be paid to them, spent on their behalf, or documented as being owed to them in the future.
A beneficiary’s income is reported on a T3 slip (Statement of Trust Income Allocations and Designations). A trust files a T3SUM (Summary of Trust Income Allocations and Designations) with all T3 slips for the trust.
The deadline to file T3 returns with a December 31, 2025 year-end is March 31, 2026.
Trustees of bare trusts are once again wondering what their obligations are for 2025 and beyond. As it stands, some bare trusts have an exemption from filing, while others may have to file a return.
Exemptions may apply if:
As it stands, the bare trust exemptions have not yet been enacted into law. This ambiguity makes planning difficult for taxpayers and tax professionals alike.
That said, CRA recently clarified with CPA Canada’s director of tax, Ryan Minor, that they will “extend the bare trust administrative filing waiver if legislative changes are not enacted well in advance of the filing deadline.”
It was originally proposed by the Ministry of Finance that bare trusts would have filing requirements for the 2023 tax year; however, last-minute changes meant they were not required to file for either 2023 or 2024.
If CRA makes a direct request to file, a bare trust is required to file, however unlikely. And barring legislative progress on bare trusts, it may be that there is a third exemption year for bare trust tax return filings.
