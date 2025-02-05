Who files taxes in Canada

The Canadian tax system is based on residency and self-assessment.

In other words, the onus is on every Canadian resident to accurately report their worldwide income in Canadian dollars, claim the deductions and credits properly applicable, and remit all resulting income taxes payable to the CRA.

If you’re an employee, this begins with completing a TD1 form (federal and provincial) to ensure withholding taxes are properly withdrawn by your employer.

Other taxpayers, such as pensioners, investors and proprietors, may be required to make quarterly tax remittances by instalment.

It is your right to arrange your affairs within the object, spirit and intent of the law. You may also go back and voluntarily correct errors or omissions for most provisions, up to 10 years back.

How long do you have to keep your income tax records and receipts?

In general, documentation, including receipts, must be kept for a minimum of six years from the end of the last tax year. According to the CRA, individuals and unincorporated businesses follow the calendar year, and corporations use their fiscal year.

Special circumstances require special rules, though. For example, when a business ceases, CRA notes:

For a non-incorporated business, records must be kept for six years from the end of the tax year in which the business ended.

For a corporation, records must be kept for two years from the date of the dissolution of the corporation. However, this doesn’t apply if there is a merger or amalgamation.

Sending documents and filing with the CRA

The CRA’s priority is a communications protocol with tax filers that is seamless and “digital first.” While you can still mail all your documents to the CRA, the department is encouraging electronic submission and documentation.