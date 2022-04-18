Stop! Yes, banks’ prime lending rate has increased from 2.4% to 3.2% with the first two benchmark rate increases this year. And yes, we will most likely see another Bank of Canada rate increase come June, and it could push the prime rate further, possibly to 3.7%. This all seems uncontrollable, unmanageable—and it will cause many to panic.

You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

The truth is, banks are positioned to profit from this kind of environment. They will seduce you with a free offer to switch from a variable rate to a fixed rate. They may present you with a five-year fixed rate “deal” of 3.99% that expires in a few days; if you don’t act quickly enough, your rate will increase to 4.14%. They will try to convince you that rates will continue climbing until they reach the moon, and that it would be unwise to ride out a variable rate as we head into a possible recession.

The fact is, the time to lock into a fixed rate has passed, and the attractively low five-year fixed rates of 2.59% to 2.99% are long past us—the train has left the station. Most variable rate holders were able to secure below-prime discounts of 1% to 1.25% or more, but those discounts are no longer readily available for refinances and conventional mortgage contracts. If you already have one of these rates, chances are you have a dinosaur on your hands—it’s headed for extinction as lenders ease up on their discounts. In the current marketplace, you’re more likely to get a variable rate in the range of prime minus 0.5% to prime minus 0.75%.

So, faced with this predicament, what is a variable-rate mortgage holder to do? How can one prepare for the expected climb in rates over the next 12 to 18 months?

Coaching variable-rate mortgage clients is what I have done for over two decades. I’m an advocate of the floating-rate product and its benefits, and over the years, thousands of my clients have saved tens of thousands of dollars in interest costs and cut years off their amortization—the length of time they have a mortgage. Many clients were initially dead set against going the variable route, due to the ongoing myths about it. But with time, they have come to understand how variable rates can work in their favour.

Here are five things to consider before locking into a five-year fixed-rate mortgage in the current environment:

1. Variable rates are still very competitive

If you lock into a five-year fixed-rate mortgage in the 3.99% range today, you could end up paying almost double what you would with your current variable interest rate. The promise of peace of mind from your friendly neighbourhood bank representative sounds great after you’ve lived through a few Bank of Canada rate hikes, but chances are a variable-rate client will only be paying 1.95% to 2.2% after the recent hikes. Even with a couple more hikes, your variable rate will likely be well below current five-year fixed rates.

2. We’re far from pre-pandemic lending rates

In the month of March 2020, the Bank of Canada decreased the benchmark lending rate three times due to COVID-19. We saw successive decreases of 0.5% on March 4, 16 and 27—a total reduction of 1.5% in one month—until the benchmark rate reached a historic low of 0.25%. Even with the recent increases, the Bank’s benchmark rate is still 0.75% lower than before the pandemic. By extension, the prime lending rate is also lower than before the crisis. The variable-rate mortgage was a great option pre-pandemic, and it remains so now.