“People sometimes think social media exists solely for entertainment, but there are so many informative things you can learn about for free,” Mathu says. “In our case, we share concepts that are usually complex and inaccessible in an easy-to-understand way.” Gordon says she hopes their followers will use their content “as a place to learn money basics,” so that they can do further research and then take the appropriate actions on their own.

Read on to learn about their thoughts on why “retirement is a number”—not an age, how to avoid “lifestyle creep” and more.

Which financial influencers do you follow and why?

Den: We follow Amon and Christina from Our Rich Journey on YouTube (they show how they were able to retire early by investing their money), Vivian from Your Rich BFF on Instagram/TikTok (who shares quick and relatable money tips for younger people), and Jeremy Schneider from Personal Finance Club on Instagram (who shares easy-to-understand infographics that make money concepts simple like we do).

What do you think is the most underrated financial advice, tip or strategy?

Steph: Money isn’t as complicated as you think. We’re big believers in people learning and building their confidence with money over time—get started now, and don’t put the pressure on yourself to get everything right on day one. People tend to think that there’s some big secret that they’ll never be able to understand, but there isn’t. Oh, and invest for the long term.

What’s your next money goal?

Den: Given that we work for ourselves, our biggest goal at the moment is to continue to increase our income.

What is something you “treat yourself” to that you don’t mind splurging on?

Den: We both have a budget and are aware of where our money goes, but one area that we aren’t too concerned with is food—a.k.a. “good eats.” We balance it out by making meals at home that are enjoyable and by treating ourselves to UberEats or DoorDash on a busy day.

What is your favourite possession?

Steph: For me, it would have to be our couch. About a year ago, we splurged on a more expensive couch, and it feels like a luxury to have such a beautiful and comfortable piece of furniture in our tiny downtown Toronto apartment. We use it to film content on, we use it to relax at the end of the day, and it makes me happy every time I look over at it.

Den: I wouldn’t say I have a particular one in mind, but I am very sentimental. Old pictures that mark memories and anything that reminds me of my family and my Kenyan roots.