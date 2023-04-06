Who are your investing heroes?

My cousin was my biggest inspiration. He taught me a lot, and he told me to read about [investing gurus] Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch, which helped me get started with investing in stocks. My cousin studied business in university, and I’m not sure how he got himself into investing, but he certainly inspired me.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I hang out with my partner, family and friends. I go to hot yoga and play soccer a few times a week. I also make a lot of time for self-care, which includes reading and giving myself a relaxing facial.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I would be on the beach in Bora Bora. But I’d still be running my business, because I love what I do. Personal finance and investing are topics I’m very passionate about, and I believe many people will benefit from learning about them. I don’t see this as work, but instead helping people in need.

What is your earliest memory about money?

My mom gave me money to buy McDonald’s on a school trip to the zoo. I remember being very careful not to lose it—I had a little wallet strapped around my wrist. I don’t recall learning anything from it except the feeling that if I lost it, I would have no money to buy lunch.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

I don’t recall buying a lot of stuff when I was young, but I did spend on things like going to the movies and eating out with friends.

What was your first job?

My first job was working as a cashier at a drugstore/supermarket. I remember going straight to the bank so I could deposit the cheque. And then I bought a shirt that was on sale.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

Buy now, pay later is very stressful! I racked up a lot of credit card debt and mismanaged money as a student. So if I could do it differently, I would have stuck to using my debit card—and if I didn’t have the money to buy something, I wouldn’t buy it. It was a very important lesson because it taught me not to treat my credit card like a piggy bank—not to mention the interest costs are so expensive.

What’s the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Know your value and your worth. I’ve come across a lot of women who are afraid to ask for raises—myself included at one point. When I was working in corporate finance, I found out I was getting paid less than someone who was in a similar role to me but had fewer years of experience and was newer to the firm. That lit a fire under me, and I immediately booked a call with management. The call lasted for a whole 15 seconds, and they agreed that I wasn’t paid enough and said they were going to fix it. It was just an oversight because of the way the organization was structured, and we were going through some re-organization and other changes.