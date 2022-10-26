I am wondering what the process is to gain access to my pension. I am currently on hold with Pension Canada and thinking I should hang up, as I am not sure what to say. I am concerned that they can refuse my request based on what I say. Do they reserve the right to deny me my pension if they do not like my reasons for withdrawing it so early? Or is it none of their business? It is not for medical reasons, only financial/personal ones.

I also heard the pension needs to go through a third party, like RRSPs with my bank, before it can be released to me and that it is a good idea to initiate this process two to three months ahead of when I want the lump sum, as that is the approximate processing time. I do not currently have RRSPs, but I can acquire some or will do whatever I need to, or what is recommended, to gain access to my pension.

Thank you in advance for any advice you can provide!

—Catherine

Withdrawing your pension early in Canada

Teachers are absolute unicorns. As a mom of four children, I want to say with all my heart: Thank you!

Before we jump in, let’s go over how pensions work in Canada. There are limitations on withdrawing from a pension. Regardless of what you intend to do with the funds, the main factor is age—the funds are not accessible until you turn 55.

Each province and territory has its own teachers pension plan, so before taking any other steps, you’ll have to gather information from all your individual plans from Alberta, Nova Scotia and Nunavut.

Defined benefit vs. defined contribution: The difference between pension plans

There are two types of pension plans in Canada: