Co-ownership: Are there any tax implications if you sell part of your house to a relative?
A finance expert addresses capital gains taxes, possible tax credits, and other factors related to co-ownership of a home.
I sold half my principal residence to a family member, and now we all live in the house together. The property continues to be my principal residence. Do I have to pay any capital gains taxes on the sale?
—Ellen
When a home is a primary residence, its sale does not trigger a taxable event under the Canada’s Revenue Agency’s (CRA) principal residence exemption. For the home to qualify for the full exemption, you must have lived there for all the tax years that you’ve been the owner, and you must not have used it as an investment property.
So, it sounds like you won’t need to pay any capital gains taxes in this situation, Ellen.
Here’s more good news: the family member who purchased half the property from you might be eligible to receive a tax credit, if they’re considered a first-time buyer under CRA rules. The First Time Home Buyers’ Tax Credit is a $5,000 non-refundable tax credit buyers can claim on their annual tax return when they purchase a qualifying home, which could save them up to $750 in taxes.
The latest federal budget proposes to increase the amount used to calculate the HBTC to $10,000, which would provide a tax credit of up to $1,500 to eligible home buyers. If approved, the change would be retroactive to sales on or after Jan. 1, 2022.) An accountant would be able to provide more comprehensive advice on this, Ellen.
What does a co-ownership agreement mean in Canada?
Putting taxes aside, there are other issues to take note of now that you and your relative share ownership of the home. Establishing a legal co-ownership agreement, if you haven’t done so already, will be in everyone’s best interest. This will allow you to have discussions and provide clarity while the two of you own the property together.
A co-ownership agreement covers the following:
Although some of these topics may never pose a problem for you, it’s better to have the expectations established from the get-go to protect all parties, minimize conflict and promote fairness. When getting a co-ownership agreement prepared, it’s best that you and your relative have separate lawyers representing each of you independently.
Another factor to consider in this new property relationship is the structure of the co-ownership. You can be joint tenants or tenants-in-common.
Clearly, choosing the right co-ownership structure is an important consideration for estate planning purposes, so it’s best to consult a lawyer or estate planner to help you decide which is best for your circumstances.
With a little advance planning, owning a property with a family member (or others) can be a successful arrangement. Happy co-ownership, Ellen!
Meghan Chomut, CFP is a financial planner with Porte Rouge.
Qualified Advice is written by members of FPAC (the Financial Planning Association of Canada), a MoneySense content partner. Working closely with governments, regulators, financial planners, academia, vendors and the general public, FPAC’s goal is to set standards and principles that will allow financial planning to evolve into a knowledge-based profession that ultimately commands the credibility, public awareness and respect afforded to other advisory professions.
If you have financial planning questions, FPAC members can help—consult our directory of members to find the right fit for you.
