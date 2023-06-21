Historically, Canadians have tended to avoid annuities, especially all those years when interest rates were so low. But now that rates are closer to 5% than to zero, annuities are being talked about again, especially by those nearing the RRIFing age.

In our family’s case, this decision is still a year or two away (you can use your spouse’s age, which in my case means a one-year deferral of this decision). But, I did consult several experts as to whether they thought the case for annuities—or at least partial annuitization in parallel with setting up a RRIF—is stronger now.

Those who lack employer-sponsored defined benefit (DB) pension plans, and therefore have hefty RRSPs, are particularly good candidates for annuitization. Yes, it’s true that most Canadians will have some inflation-indexed annuities in the form of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), but some may feel comfortable transferring a bit of stock market and interest rate risk from their own shoulders to those of the insurance companies that offer annuities.

With respect to the interest rate hikes of the past year and what they mean for annuities, “I agree that the timing is ripe for those approaching retirement,” says Rona Birenbaum, founder of Toronto-based Caring for Clients, a financial planning firm that includes annuities in its offerings.

Birenbaum—who is working to help my own family take a partial plunge into annuitization—suggests looking first to non-registered money that could be earmarked for an annuity, as it’s very tax-efficient. Alternatively, “using RRSP assets makes sense, providing the lack of liquidity doesn’t constrain future needs.”

The case for gradual partial annuitization

Famed finance expert Moshe Milevsky, who has authored several books on retirement and annuities—notably Pensionize Your Nest Egg (Wiley, 2015), co-authored with Alexandra Macqueen—told me in an email for this column, “I will say that I have grown to become a fan of ‘slow partial’ as opposed to ‘rapid full’ annuitization, which helps smooth out the interest rate risk and is even more valuable from a behavioural psychological perspective.”

Milevsky explains how “slow partial annuitization” can work: You start out with a small monthly income, then continue to build it. “Perhaps in larger bursts when rates are higher—as they are now—and depending on how your finances and the market evolve, increase annuitization as you age.”

This isn’t just a gut feeling on Milevsky’s part. He adds: “There are a growing number of academics—mathematicians—who have ‘proven’ this is the optimal strategy. I wish insurance companies in Canada would make it much easier to buy [annuities] in small units, almost like a book of stamps at the post office.”