Careers

These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

Which companies have started laying off in Canada? This is what we have so far.

Retirement

Single, no pension? Here’s how to plan for retirement in Canada

There are financial and logistical challenges to being single in retirement. Here are some tips to tackle them, especially...

Spend

Canada’s inflation rate—and what it means for your investments

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation ticked back up in May. How should inflation influence your choice of stocks,...

Mortgages

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?

Earn

How to make the most of your compensation

Employees should regularly check that they’re maximizing their vacation days, health care benefits, pension plan contributions, and more.

family moving house

Taxes

Moving? Don’t miss these lucrative tax deductions on your moving expenses

You can ease the financial pain of a costly move by deducting those expenses from your employment, self-employment or...

A family with packed bags looks at an arrivals and departures board at the airport

Ask a Planner

Goodbye, Canada: A guide to departure tax, withholding tax for non-residents

Some Canadian residents plan to retire abroad, while others are only here temporarily for work. No matter the reason,...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

The best dividend stocks in Canada 2024

Here’s our list of the top dividend stocks of 2024. Use this ranking as a tool to help you...

Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

Top 100 dividend stocks in Canada 2024

Use this ranking as a tool to help you identify the companies that offer the best investment potential now,...

An image of two people looking into an ipad while in an office setting.

Careers

The skills Canadian employers are looking for in the age of AI

As technology threatens to make some skills obsolete, here’s what experts say we can do to make ourselves, our...

