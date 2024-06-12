The deal will see Quebec-focused National Bank expand its geographic reach as it takes over Canadian Western’s operations, which are concentrated in Alberta and British Columbia.

“This transaction will accelerate National Bank’s strategic plan and pan-Canadian growth,” said chief executive Laurent Ferreira on a conference call.

The deal comes just months after RBC closed its $13.5-billion acquisition of HSBC Canada, which drew criticism for increasing market concentration as it meant the loss of what was Canada’s seventh-largest bank.

What does the deal mean for Canadians?

National Bank, the sixth largest in Canada, says its acquisition of Canadian Western will significantly expand its western footprint and create a stronger national competitor.

Canadian Western has about 65,000 clients and 39 branches, 30 of which are in the B.C. and Alberta, where National currently has only three in each, compared with 280 in Quebec.

The deal will also see National expand its lending portfolio outside of Quebec by 37% as it takes on Canadian Western’s $37 billion in commercial-focused loans.

“We will create a stronger full-service, coast-to-coast competitor, providing more choices to individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses across the country,” said Ferreira.

What’s changing at National Bank?

National Bank plans to expand its full-service offerings through Canadian Western Bank, including its digital capabilities for all clients, while also offering wealth management and risk advisory services, areas where it says there is little overlap with Canadian Western.