Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
How rising interest rates actually affect you - MoneySense
The Bank of Canada will decide today whether to continue raising interest rates, and will issue its latest predictions for the Canadian economy. Canadian bank notes are seen, in Ottawa on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
With the amount of debt Canadians carry and the state of housing markets in our largest cities, interest rates might be the most important financial factor that we regularly ignore. For almost a decade, that was fine. But they’ve just been raised for the fourth time in the past 12 months, and they probably won’t stop here. Canadians need to plan for a period of spiking rates that will impact everything from mortgages and lines of credit, to student loans, savings accounts, and investments. Veteran business and personal finance journalist Bryan Borzykowski gets us up to speed.