Air Canada says that on an adjusted basis, it had a net income of $207 million in the quarter compared to $369 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings worked out to 60 cents per diluted share in the quarter, compared to 98 cents per share last year. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 72 cents per diluted share according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Despite the challenges, the airline reaffirmed its financial guidance for the year that it issued in May.

George Weston reports $258 million Q2 profit, announces stock split

George Weston (TSX:WN) Numbers for its second quarter of 2025 (all figures in USD). Profit: $258 million (down from $400 million a year earlier)

$258 million (down from $400 million a year earlier) Sales: $14.82 billion (up from $14.09 billion)

George Weston Ltd. says its second-quarter profit available to common shareholders amounted to $258 million, down from $400 million in the same quarter last year.

The company, which holds large interests in Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and Choice Properties REIT, says the drop in profit from last year came in part because of a fair value adjustment of a trust unit liability.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $401 million or $3.06 per diluted share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $394 million or $2.93 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $3.37 per diluted share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $14.82 billion, up from $14.09 billion in the same quarter last year.