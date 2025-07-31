Advertisement

A gold bitcoin sits on a computer keyboard

Canadian Crypto Observer

Could bitcoin reach $200,000 by the end of 2025?

Bitcoin is the seventh-largest global asset—can it keep rising? Plus, ETH’s resurgence, and whether investing in MSTR is a...

Ask MoneySense

“I inherited my husband’s TFSA. Does that affect my contribution room?”

It matters how you designate a spouse on your TFSA should you die before they do. Successor holders get...

A young man reads on his phone at home

Newcomers to Canada

8 financial mistakes newcomers to Canada make—and how to avoid them

Starting over in a new country means relearning the basics, including personal finance. Vickram Agarwal shares his hard-won experiences.

A young man and woman look at a laptop in a cafe

Ask a Planner

4 underused tax and financial benefits Canadians are overlooking

Many people aren’t taking advantage of the tax credits and government benefits they’re eligible for. Jason Heath highlights four...

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

An older couple does stretches in a park

Retirement

OAS payment dates in 2025, and more to know about Old Age Security

Here’s how Canada’s Old Age Security pension works, who’s eligible for OAS, when you can start receiving OAS, and...

A senior-age woman looks at her tablet on a park bench.

Retirement

CPP payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan

Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

A woman at her computer, reading her bills.

Debt

The MoneySense guide to debt management: How to get out of debt

Struggling with debt? Learn how to assess what you owe, explore repayment strategies, and make a plan to get...

