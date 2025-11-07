The Montreal-based airline says operating revenues during the quarter came in at $5.77 billion, falling around 5% from $6.1 billion during the third quarter last year.

Results for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 include the three-day work stoppage by more than 10,000 flight attendants in August that shut down operations and caused more than 3,000 flight cancellations.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau says the latest results met the company’s revised estimate that was lowered to adjust for the labour disruption that occurred during the peak of the summer season. In September, Air Canada lowered its full-year guidance while estimating the cost of the strike at $375 million.

Fortis reports $409-million third-quarter profit, raises dividend

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS) Numbers for its third quarter of 2025: Profit: $409 million (down from $420 million a year ago)

$409 million (down from $420 million a year ago) Revenue: $2.94 billion (up from $2.77 billion)

Fortis Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a third-quarter profit of $409 million. The power utility says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per share, up from 61.5 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Fortis says its third-quarter profit amounted to 81 cents per share, down from $420 million or 85 cents per share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned 87 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from 85 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.94 billion, up from $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

In its outlook, Fortis announced a new five-year capital plan for 2026-2030 that totals $28.8 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion compared with its previous five-year plan.

Thomson Reuters reports third-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

Thomson Reuters Corp. (TSX:TRI) Numbers for its third quarter of 2025: Profit: $423 million (up from $301 million a year ago)

$423 million (up from $301 million a year ago) Revenue: $1.78 billion (up from $1.72 billion)

Thomson Reuters Corp. reported a profit of US$423 million in its latest quarter, up from US$301 million in the same period a year earlier, as its revenue rose 3%. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 94 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 67 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled US$1.78 billion, up from US$1.72 billion a year ago. On an adjusted basis, Thomson Reuters says it earned 85 cents US per share, up from an adjusted profit of 80 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

In September, the company acquired Additive AI Inc., a U.S.-based specialist in AI-powered tax document processing for tax and accounting professionals. The company also sold its remaining minority interest in the Elite business, a provider of financial practice management solutions to law firms.

Suncor reports decline in third-quarter profits, record production

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) Numbers for its third quarter of 2025: Profit: $1.62 billion (down from $2.02 billion a year ago)

$1.62 billion (down from $2.02 billion a year ago) Revenue: $6.17 billion (down from $6.32 billion)

Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. has reported a decline in third-quarter profits amid weak oil prices, while production and refinery throughput hit new records. Net earnings were $1.62 billion during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $2.02 billion a year earlier. The profit amounted to $1.34 per share compared to $1.59 per share.

Operating revenues net of royalties were $6.17 billion, down from $6.32 billion during the same 2024 quarter.

Total upstream production in the quarter was 870,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 828,600 boe/d. Suncor’s refineries processed 491,700 barrels per day, an increase from 487,600 barrels in the year-ago quarter.

“Our people continue to deliver shareholder value with a culture that every barrel and every dollar matters,” CEO Rich Kruger said in a news release Tuesday. “Underpinned by our integrated business model, we are elevating overall performance and generating higher, more reliable and more ratable free cash flow with less volatility and dependence on the external business environment.”

Also Tuesday, Suncor announced it will raise its quarterly dividend by 5% to 60 cents per share.

Uranium miner Cameco raises annual dividend, reports small Q3 loss

Cameco (TSX:CCO) Numbers for its third quarter of 2025: Loss: $158,000 (down from profit of $7.4 million a year ago)

$158,000 (down from profit of $7.4 million a year ago) Revenue: $614.6 million (down from $720.6 million)

Cameco raised its dividend and reported a small net loss in its most recent quarter. The uranium miner says it will pay an annual dividend of 24 cents per share, up from 16 cents. The increased payment to shareholders came as Cameco posted a net loss of $158,000 or zero cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of $7.4 million or two cents per diluted share a year earlier.