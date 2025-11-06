Advertisement

The federal budget is seen available for distribution on tables in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Banking

Canadians to see lower fees and simpler account transfers

Ottawa’s budget aims to cut banking fees, simplify account transfers, and boost competition, giving Canadians more choice and fintechs...

The Questrade logo is seen on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

News

Questrade secures approval to launch Canada’s newest bank

Questbank will expand Questrade into everyday banking, complementing its wealth and investment services while joining other fintechs in challenging...

President Donald Trump, center, surrounded by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., from left, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., Vice President JD Vance, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, holds up the GENIUS Act, a bill that regulates stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, after he signs the bill in the East Room of the White House, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Washington.

Crypto

Canadian stablecoins push ahead amid growing regulatory calls

Canadian stablecoin initiatives move forward amid calls for clearer rules and regulation to protect the financial system and domestic...

This Feb. 1, 2018, file photo shows a Burger King Whopper meal combo at a restaurant in Punxsutawney, Pa. Restaurant Brands, which operates Burger King, reports financial results Friday, Aug. 2.

News

Stock news for investors: RBI earnings rise as Tim Hortons and international growth boost results

Canadian companies post mixed updates, with earnings gains at RBI and Parkland, losses at Algoma and Corus, and major...

Signage is seen in the reception of CPP Investments' Toronto offices, on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Pensions

Young Canadians sue CPP Investments over climate risks

Plaintiffs allege the Canada Pension Plan is exposing their retirement savings to unnecessary risk by underestimating climate change impacts.

A child's bucket is full of candy as they go trick-or-treating at Rideau Hall on Halloween in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

News

More trick, less treat: expect smaller candies at Halloween as prices rise

Cocoa prices remain near record highs, forcing chocolate makers to shrink portions, tweak recipes, and raise prices ahead of...

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

ETFs

Covered call ETFs have high yields but come with a trade-off

Covered call ETFs are gaining popularity in Canada, offering higher income for investors—but experts warn of higher fees and...

Wealthsimple's chief executive officer Michael Katchen is photographed at the company's Toronto office on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

News

Stock news for investors: Iamgold expands, Teck advances merger talks, and Wealthsimple hits $100B milestone

Canadian markets saw a mix of expansion, earnings gains and challenges this week, with mining, logistics, fintech and forestry...

Cryptomus logo

Crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange Cryptomus fined record $177M by Fintrac

Fintrac says the Vancouver-based exchange failed to report thousands of suspicious and high-risk transactions, marking the largest enforcement action...

Eastern Canada provinces are going through a sticker shock of gas price hikes, with cars lining up at gas stations to get what they can before the price changes take effect. A person fills up at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

News

Inflation jumps to 2.4% in September thanks to gas, grocery costs

Canada’s inflation ticked up in September, led by food, rent, and travel, as the Bank of Canada prepares for...

