Canada’s 2025 budget bets on capital projects to drive long-term growth
The 2025 budget projects a $78B deficit to fund $1 trillion in housing, infrastructure, and productivity investments while streamlining spending.
Advertisement
The 2025 budget projects a $78B deficit to fund $1 trillion in housing, infrastructure, and productivity investments while streamlining spending.
This year’s federal budget contains a deficit nearly twice the size forecast by the Liberals a year ago, as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government prioritizes capital project spending over programs and services. The budget tabled Tuesday projects a $78.3-billion total deficit—the amount of money spent by the government beyond its revenues—for this fiscal year. The figure would steadily decrease to $56.6-billion by 2029-30. Ottawa’s fall economic statement tabled late last year had projected a deficit of $42.2 billion for this fiscal year.
But that estimate was issued before U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada and countries across the world, which turned economic forecasts upside down. Ottawa said the effects of the Canada-U.S. trade war and uncertainty over future trade rules have weighed heavily on the Canadian economy, while creating risks to its outlook.
While the latest deficit comes in well above last year’s estimate, experts say it’s broadly in line with expectations.
The Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer projected in late September that the deficit for the current fiscal year would increase “sharply” to $68.5 billion. A report that month by TD Securities also said the government’s announced spending commitments would likely drive the 2025-26 deficit above $60 billion amid a shift to a “more expansionary fiscal policy.”
TD senior economist Francis Fong called it a “hard-nosed budget” compared with those of previous Liberal governments under former prime minister Justin Trudeau. That’s because it focuses on “just a few key areas” for spending—competitiveness, trade diversification, defence, and housing—rather than a broader range of various initiatives.
“Carney’s still swinging for the fences in terms of trying to fundamentally reorient the Canadian economy,” Fong said in an interview. “That’s an expensive proposition and hence we see the deficit blow out partly as a consequence of that.”
Find the best and most up-to-date savings rates in Canada using our comparison tool
The Liberals’ budget pegged this year’s federal debt-to-GDP ratio at 42.4%. Ottawa said it expects a deficit-to-GDP ratio of 2.5% , which would fall to 1.5% over five years.
Tuesday’s budget also includes alternative economic forecasts in both downside and upside scenarios.
In the former, trade uncertainty would persist beyond 2026 amid escalating geopolitical tensions, ambiguous U.S. tariff plans and continued challenges in negotiating trade agreements. That would cause the budgetary balance to deteriorate by an average of approximately $9.2 billion per year, while the federal debt-to-GDP ratio would be expected to rise to 45.3% by 2028-29 before falling to 45.2% by 2029-30.
In the upside scenario, the budgetary balance would improve by an average of approximately $5 billion per year and the federal debt-to-GDP ratio would stabilize in the near-term before falling to 42.2% by 2029-30. That optimistic alternative hinges on trade policy uncertainty easing more quickly than anticipated, including through Canada’s efforts to streamline internal trade, bolster competition, and build relationships with global partners other than the U.S.
Earlier this week, the federal Conservatives urged the Liberals to cap this year’s deficit at $42 billion. But Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Tuesday the ongoing level of economic uncertainty “is higher than what we have seen and felt for generations.”
“When your largest trading partner fundamentally reshapes all of its trade relationships, there are two responses. You can slash the deficit, hunker down, hope for the best, wait and see if the ‘trickle down’ ever comes,” said Champagne in his remarks in the House of Commons. “That approach, to balance the budget this year, would have to eliminate vital social programs and all the capital investments needed for Canada’s future. We choose a different path.”
Ottawa is promising “generational” investments in key projects—$25 billion for housing, $30 billion for defence and security, $115 billion for major infrastructure, and $110 billion to drive productivity and competitiveness over five years.
“Budget 2025 is a plan to catalyze investments from provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous communities and the private sector,” said Champagne. “With this plan, in five years, we will see $1 trillion in total investments in this country.”
The Liberals’ 2025 budget makes a key change to the presentation of the annual deficit, as it divides the budget into capital and operating streams. Anything related to creating capital assets is considered capital spending, such as infrastructure and homes. Operational spending is largely made up of government salaries, transfers, and program spending—costs the Liberals have been examining under a spending review.
Earn 1.50% tax-free on your cash savings.
Earn a guaranteed 3.50% in your TFSA when you lock in for 1 year.
Open your TFSA with one of the best online brokers in Canada. See our ranking.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
The federal government said capital investment would account for 58% of this year’s projected deficit, but rise to 100% from 2028-29 onward, when day-to-day operational spending would be brought in line with revenues. “This necessary shift is key to the government realizing its target of catalyzing $500 billion in additional private sector investment over the next five years,” the budget said.
While the budget is optimistic about driving private investment through boosted capital spending, Fong said it’s unclear if those dollars will indeed follow. He said the budget didn’t adequately address the “fundamental difficulty” that firms in Canada face when it comes to tax and regulatory compliance.
“This felt like a ‘build it and they will come’ kind of a budget, the sort of hope that if we put the right pieces in place—infrastructure, investment incentives—that they will come,” said Fong. “Where’s the fundamental change in that calculus for firms to really be excited about what it means to trade or invest in Canada today? We didn’t necessarily see a lot of detail there.”
Meanwhile, the government said its spending review will save $13 billion annually by 2028-29, combining with other measures to reduce spending by a total of $60 billion over five years. It said those savings would be found by restructuring operations, consolidating internal services, and rightsizing programs.
By 2029-30, it expects capital investments to rise 8.4 per cent, while direct program expense will fall one per cent.
Other cuts include reducing the size of the public service workforce, which Ottawa wants to “return … to a more sustainable level.” The budget said the public service has expanded at an unprecedented rate since 2019 and it wants to bring that in line with Canadian population growth. “A leaner public service is a more empowered and productive public service,” it said.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Ottawa’s budget aims to cut banking fees, simplify account transfers, and boost competition, giving Canadians more choice and fintechs...
Questbank will expand Questrade into everyday banking, complementing its wealth and investment services while joining other fintechs in challenging...
Canadian stablecoin initiatives move forward amid calls for clearer rules and regulation to protect the financial system and domestic...
Canadian companies post mixed updates, with earnings gains at RBI and Parkland, losses at Algoma and Corus, and major...
Plaintiffs allege the Canada Pension Plan is exposing their retirement savings to unnecessary risk by underestimating climate change impacts.
Cocoa prices remain near record highs, forcing chocolate makers to shrink portions, tweak recipes, and raise prices ahead of...
Covered call ETFs are gaining popularity in Canada, offering higher income for investors—but experts warn of higher fees and...
Canadian markets saw a mix of expansion, earnings gains and challenges this week, with mining, logistics, fintech and forestry...
Fintrac says the Vancouver-based exchange failed to report thousands of suspicious and high-risk transactions, marking the largest enforcement action...
Canada’s inflation ticked up in September, led by food, rent, and travel, as the Bank of Canada prepares for...