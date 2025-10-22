Advertisement

A movie goer stands at the concessions kiosk in the lobby of a Cineplex theatre in Toronto, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

News

Stock news for investors: Cenovus boosts MEG Energy stake to 9.8%

Cenovus builds momentum for its MEG Energy takeover with a bigger stake, while major deals from Parkland and Cineplex...

Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. In an era inundated with scams promising free money from Nigerian princes or easy millions if you just hand over a few crypto coins in advance, Sherry MacLennan and Lindsey Moore really might have money for you.

Crypto

Stablecoins may offer a faster, cheaper way to send money overseas

Stablecoins could help Canadians save on costly remittance fees, offering a quicker, more affordable way to send money abroad.

An Aritzia store is seen Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Montreal

News

Stock news for investors: Cineplex and Aritzia post strong results despite industry headwinds

Cineplex posts strong September results, Aritzia raises full-year forecast, and major deals reshape Canadian mining and oil sectors.

A cyclist rides past the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

News

Complacency, competition, and Canada’s productivity crisis

Bank of Canada’s Carolyn Rogers says Canada’s reliance on U.S. trade and lack of competition have weakened productivity—and it’s...

A man walks by the Manulife Centre in Toronto on the day of the Manulife Financial annual general meeting on Thursday, May 3, 2012.

Life Insurance

Term vs. permanent life insurance: How to choose what’s right for you

Experts weigh in on term vs. permanent life insurance, breaking down costs, benefits, and coverage to help you choose...

Prime Minister Mark Carney greets workers at Walters Group Steel fabrication plant in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

News

BMO report: U.S. tariffs could slow growth or trigger recession in Canada

A BMO report examines the potential economic fallout from U.S. tariffs, including slower growth and sector-specific impacts across Canada.

Coffee beans are held by an employee at Club Coffee's plant in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

News

Why your morning coffee is costing more these days

Canadians are paying nearly 30% more for coffee this year, as climate change, supply shortages, and rising costs hit...

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the 5,592 homes sold in September was up 8.5 per cent from the same month last year, and up two per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis from August. A West-end Toronto home for sale is shown on July 15, 2023.

Real Estate

Sales up, prices down in GTA housing market

GTA housing sales up 8.5% in September as prices decline, with falling interest rates encouraging more buyers into the...

Person walks past Maple Leaf sign at meat facility

News

Stock news for investors: Spinoffs, acquisitions, and market moves

Canada Packers starts trading, TMX Group acquires Verity, and Algoma expects Q3 loss—plus more Canadian stock market updates.

A duplex shows a "For Rent" sign in the Montreal borough of Lasalle on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Financial literacy

How your rent payments can help build your credit history

Rent-reporting platforms let renters build credit by reporting on-time payments, helping first-time buyers and newcomers improve mortgage eligibility.

