Opening a new savings account? The bank might have an enticing welcome offer. Before you sign up, make sure you understand the terms.
Banks and other financial service providers often have promotional offers for new account holders, such as a high interest rate or a cash bonus. To qualify, however, you may have to meet certain requirements. Here’s what to pay attention to when you look for a new savings or chequing account.
