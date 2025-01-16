What types of complaints do Canadians make about phone companies?

Consumers’ most common gripe had to do with billing issues, up 47% from the previous year, including unexpected charges, surprise price increases, or failure by carriers to provide promised credits or refunds.

“The bill is where the rubber meets the road,” said CCTS commissioner and CEO Howard Maker, cautioning that “bills change all the time.”

“Anything that can go wrong in the process, in the service, typically sources from the bill somehow, and that’s why it’s really important for customers to examine their bills.”

More consumers also complained that their contracts are unclear and missing important information, with that category up 35%. Maker said it’s important for service providers to be clear and concise so customers understand what they’re getting into. “These are complex services,” he said. “So there will be misinterpretations, misunderstandings or lack of clarity.”

The commission’s report comes as Canada’s national telecom regulator undertakes multiple studies aimed at addressing some of these same issues.

Do telecommunication do anything about the complaints?

Late last year, the CRTC launched four consultations focusing on how to give consumers more control over their internet and cellphone services. Those included a study looking into potential measures to ensure people are notified when their plans or discounts are about to end, to avoid bill shocks.

The CRTC is also considering whether internet service providers should be required to display information through a standardized label, similar to nutrition labels on food products, which would inform consumers about things like price and speed.

Its other consultations are looking into whether there should be rules preventing providers from charging customers when they cancel or change plans, as well as potential self-serve options for when customers wish to switch providers.