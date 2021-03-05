But are payday lenders helping meet a vital need for Canadians who are left behind by the mainstream financial services industry, or are they exploitative businesses taking advantage of people with few borrowing alternatives?

What is a payday loan?

Despite their name, “payday loans” are not actually loans against a future paycheque. Instead, they’re short-term, high-interest-rate loans from a third party (not your employer) with terms designed to coincide with a typical two-week pay cycle. In Canada, payday loans are regulated by the provinces.

Usually, you can borrow up to 50% of the take-home pay expected on your next paycheque. The full amount of the loan—principal plus interest—is then normally due in two weeks.

The interest rate on a payday loan, calculated on an annualized basis (as if the funds were borrowed for a full year) is far in excess of allowable rates for other credit products, such bank loans, lines of credit and credit cards. (We explain this in full below.) A payday loan might charge up to 400% or more, calculated as an annualized percentage rate; in contrast, a loan from a bank or credit union might charge 5% per year, while the interest rate on a credit card might range from 12% to 20%.

What’s wrong with payday loans?

Proponents argue that payday loans fill a legitimate requirement for quick, easy-to-access cash to help people meet unexpected financial shortfalls, and refer to the growing rate of payday loan use as evidence for their need. (The federal Financial Consumer Agency of Canada reported in 2014 that usage of payday loans doubled from 2009 to 2014, from 1.9% to 4.3% of Canadian households.)

Critics of payday loans, on the other hand, point to their very high interest rates and their inflexible terms, which require a single, full repayment of principal and interest, as “predatory” features that take advantage of vulnerable or unsuspecting borrowers.

How much do payday loans cost?

Payday lenders are required to disclose the rates they charge expressed as an “annualized percentage rate,” or APR. The APR is used, and required in many lending contexts in Canada, as a way to provide consumers with an easy way to compare loan rates for different products, even if the borrowing period is for less than a year.

The interest rates payday lenders can charge are set by the provincial governments in provinces that have opted to regulate payday lenders. (None of Canada’s territorial governments has regulated payday lenders.) Here are the rates for each province, as of the publication date stamp on this article: