Couple using a tablet while in a meeting with a banking professional.

Financial Planning

From flight to fight: How to strengthen your financial resilience

Canadians are under growing financial strain. Here’s how to move from financial anxiety to action and build resilience with...

From flight to fight: How to strengthen your financial resilience
Person holding a credit card in front of a laptop

Credit Cards

What New Year’s credit deals promise—and why you should be wary

New Year’s credit card deals may seem tempting, but hidden fees and interest can trap you in debt—here’s how...

What New Year's credit deals promise—and why you should be wary
Man staring at his phone with a worried expression

Debt

Debt collection in Canada: What collectors can and can’t do

Debt collection in Canada: What collectors can and can't do
Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto on February 2, 2016.

loans

Setting expectations important when lending money to loved ones

Lending money to loved ones can strain your finances and relationships. learn when to say no, what to consider...

Setting expectations important when lending money to loved ones
A woman holding a credit card while she shops online

Credit Cards

Credit card interest calculator

Calculate your credit card interest and see how long it will take to pay off your balance with our...

Credit card interest calculator

Debt

Credit counselling calls surge as Canadians struggle with rising costs

Credit counselling agencies across the country saw a 40% year-over-year increase in calls for financial help around debt, missed...

Credit counselling calls surge as Canadians struggle with rising costs
Canada's financial intelligence agency warns that illicit cash is being laundered through online gambling sites that offer a variety of ways to disguise shady funds. A "deal" button on a casino app in shown on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.

Debt

Gambling apps fuel rising debt and addiction—here’s how to dig out

Gambling apps are driving debt and addiction among Canadians. Learn expert tips for managing losses, seeking help, and regaining...

Gambling apps fuel rising debt and addiction—here's how to dig out
Finding out your partner has been keeping financial secrets from you — whether it's hiding debt, concealing big-ticket purchases, or had an undisclosed bank account — can be hurtful and even a deal breaker for many couples. A couple looks at the view along the shoreline in the Montreal suburb of Boucherville on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025

Debt

Financial infidelity hurts, but there are ways to get past it

Financial secrets can derail relationships. Experts explain how to identify betrayal, understand the cause, and restore trust.

Financial infidelity hurts, but there are ways to get past it
A woman taking a course

Financial literacy

The best free personal finance and investing courses in Canada

Canadians have more options than ever to learn about personal finance. Here are the best free courses available—online or...

The best free personal finance and investing courses in Canada
Young couple budgeting at a desk with papers and a calculator

Debt

How to manage debt when you’re between jobs in Canada

How to manage debt when you're between jobs in Canada