In reality, lenders look at a much bigger picture. Credit history matters, but so do income stability, existing debt, and how you approach the application itself. While there’s no guaranteed formula for approval, there are steps you can take to improve your odds, without pretending your finances are flawless.

Here’s what Canadian lenders typically look for, and what you can realistically do to strengthen your application.

1. Strengthen your credit score

There’s no way around it: your credit score plays a meaningful role in whether you’re approved for a personal loan. Most Canadian lenders rely on credit reports from Equifax and TransUnion to understand how you’ve managed borrowing in the past.

Credit scores are often grouped into rough ranges:

Excellent: 760+



760+ Very good: 725–759



725–759 Good: 660–724



660–724 Fair: 560–659



560–659 Below 560: Limited options, usually with higher interest rates



That said, lenders don’t expect perfection. Many people apply for personal loans specifically because their credit utilization is high or they’re struggling with revolving debt. A lower score doesn’t automatically mean rejection; it simply affects which lenders are likely to approve you and at what cost.

What helps most:

Pay everything on time. Payment history is one of the biggest drivers of your score and a major trust signal for lenders.

Payment history is one of the biggest drivers of your score and a major trust signal for lenders. Be cautious with new applications. Applying for multiple loans or cards in a short period can lower your score slightly and can look worse to lenders.

Applying for multiple loans or cards in a short period can lower your score slightly and can look worse to lenders. Keep older accounts open if you can. Closing long-standing accounts can reduce the length of your credit history.



A note on credit utilization: you’ll often see advice like “keep it below 30%.” That’s a helpful target, but it isn’t always realistic if you’re applying because you’re stretched. The key point is that high revolving balances can weigh on both your credit score and approval odds, and one purpose of a debt consolidation-style loan can be reducing that revolving pressure over time.

2. Show stable income and employment

When lenders review your application, they’re ultimately trying to answer one question: Can you reasonably repay this loan? Stable income and employment go a long way toward answering that.

Lenders generally feel more comfortable when borrowers have been with the same employer for several months, work full time or on a long-term contract, and can clearly document their income. That documentation might include recent pay stubs, notices of assessment, or bank statements showing regular deposits.

If you’re self-employed or freelance, approval is still possible, but lenders will usually want more context. One or two years of tax returns, along with evidence of consistent income, helps show that your earnings are reliable rather than sporadic. In many cases, applications don’t fail because income is too low, but because it’s hard to verify. Making your income easy to understand can significantly improve your chances.

3. Lower your debt-to-income ratio (DTI)

Your debt-to-income ratio compares your monthly debt payments to your gross monthly income. Many Canadian lenders prefer to see this ratio under 40%, and some banks aim closer to 35%. These figures are often treated as rules, but they’re really guidelines.

In reality, plenty of people apply for personal loans precisely because their debt-to-income ratio is already higher than recommended, often due to credit card balances with high interest rates. Lenders take this context into account. If a loan reduces multiple payments into one more manageable obligation, it may actually improve your overall financial picture.

That said, DTI still matters because it affects affordability. If there are small ways to reduce it before applying, such as paying down a portion of a revolving balance, avoiding new debt, or temporarily increasing income, it can help. But the bigger goal is ensuring that the loan payment fits comfortably within your budget, not forcing your finances to meet an ideal ratio on paper.

4. Ask for a realistic loan amount

One reason personal loan applications can be declined is simply asking for too much. Lenders assess loan size in relation to your income, existing debt, and credit history, and an amount that feels out of sync can trigger a rejection.

At the same time, applying for less than you actually need doesn’t guarantee approval. The better approach is realism: borrow enough to solve the problem you’re facing, without stretching your finances further. In many cases, lenders will counter with a different amount or term based on what they’re comfortable offering anyway.

Applying for a reasonable loan size can improve approval odds and help ensure the loan actually solves a problem instead of creating a new one.