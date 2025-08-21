Loans for Canadians with bad credit: How to improve your score
If you’re struggling to repay multiple debts, a debt consolidation loan may be a good solution. Here’s how it works and who qualifies.
If you’ve ever looked at your credit card statement and thought, “How am I ever going to pay this off?” you’re not alone. Many Canadians are dealing with high-interest debt and, on top of that, worrying about how to boost their credit score. It can feel especially tough if your credit isn’t great right now.
The reality is that more and more Canadians are falling behind on credit payments. Thanks to the spike in inflation that occurred after the pandemic lockdowns were lifted, the cost of living across the country has ballooned. And credit card interest rates? They’re sitting at around 20% or more, which means even a small balance can turn into a monster rather quickly. In a recent Ratehub.ca survey, 50% of respondents said they had taken out a loan (student, auto or personal), and 41% carried debt over $1,000. (Ratehub.ca and MoneySense.ca are both owned by Ratehub Inc.)
Even if you keep up with your minimum monthly payments, credit card interest charges will eat into your progress; it’s like financial quicksand. But here’s the good news: you don’t need a perfect score to start turning things around. In this article, we’ll cover different options to get back on track, including debt consolidation, low-interest credit cards, and more.
For some Canadians who are struggling to repay multiple debts, a debt consolidation loan may be the most optimal solution. With one loan, you can pay off those credit cards, swap your 20%-plus interest rate for something much lower, and then focus on making one predictable monthly payment. Throw in the occasional extra payment when you have a bit more cash, and you can really start to chip away at that debt mountain.
The “secret sauce” here isn’t just getting the loan—it’s picking the right one, with the right terms, and then paying it back consistently. A debt consolidation loan can be very effective for Canadians who want to stop drowning in debt AND boost their credit score. Read on for more details, plus other options to consider.
In under 60 seconds, get matched with a personalized list of loan providers based on your needs and approval likelihood. No SIN required.
Many Canadians are uncomfortable talking about money and finances in general, let alone debt and bad credit.
Having bad credit or being in debt often carries a negative stigma, which can lead to feelings of shame. Because of this, people may avoid seeking help when their debt grows and spirals out of control. When this happens, people may turn to payday loans or other kinds of predatory lending with sky-high interest rates, which only makes things worse.
If you’re struggling with debt, you’re not alone. As of the second quarter of 2025, the average non-mortgage debt per Canadian consumer was $22,147, according to credit bureau Equifax Canada.
Bad credit and debt can make us feel like we are not in control of our lives—they can feel like a crushing weight on our chest that gets heavier with each passing day. While that shame can become unbearable, I’m here to tell you that there is a legitimate financial tool that can help you improve your debt situation and your credit score in one shot.
It seems counterintuitive, doesn’t it? Taking on more debt to pay off your older debt? You’re not wrong, but when done correctly, debt consolidation loans can achieve the goals I mentioned earlier: paying down your debt while also improving your credit score. Still don’t believe me? Here’s how it works.
In Canada, a debt consolidation loan is a personal loan you can take to combine your debts into one payment. Ideally, this will allow you to eliminate your high-interest debt in exchange for a single monthly payment with a lower interest rate. Instead of worrying about paying off a credit card, a student loan, and a car loan, you will only need to repay the debt consolidation loan.
This can simplify your financial situation and streamline your debt, with the bonus of saving you money with a lower interest rate. Most Canadian financial institutions can provide a debt consolidation loan, including banks, credit unions, and even online lenders.
I’ve talked a lot about debt consolidation loans being an excellent way to pay down your debt and improve your financial situation. But sometimes, even a consolidation loan isn’t enough to help someone get their debt under control. Here are a few examples of people who shouldn’t consider a consolidation loan:
If a debt consolidation loan isn’t a good fit for your financial situation, you may want to consider other options:
Debt is a scary thing, and things are made worse by the stigma that surrounds it. If you find yourself in debt, you need to take immediate action before that snowball gets too big to handle. A debt consolidation loan is a financial tool that can help make it easier to manage your debt.
If you are in debt, it’s not too late to change. Create and stick to a budget. Look for ways to reduce spending and earn more income.
You do not need to let debt define who you are. Use the tools available to take back control. If you’re serious about paying down your debt and rebuilding your credit, a consolidation loan might be the smartest money move you make this year.
