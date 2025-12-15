Advertisement

Related Articles

A smiling young man and woman in their condo with a laptop computer

Fraud and Scams

How to protect yourself from identity fraud in Canada

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

woman working on laptop

RRSPs

What’s my RRSP contribution limit?

Your RRSP contribution limit comes from unused deduction room plus 18% of last year’s income. Use our RRSP calculator...

A mom and her child calculating the contribution room of her TFSA.

Investing

TFSA contribution room calculator

Find out how much TFSA contribution room you have left this year. Use our TFSA contribution room calculator to...

Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto on February 2, 2016.

loans

Setting expectations important when lending money to loved ones

Lending money to loved ones can strain your finances and relationships. learn when to say no, what to consider...

Jacks on Tax

Late filers: Get your back taxes sorted before year-end

Completing and filing your missed returns now can save you a bundle (and possibly even jail time) later.

A woman holding a credit card while she shops online

Credit Cards

Credit card interest calculator

Calculate your credit card interest and see how long it will take to pay off your balance with our...

Hand inserting ATM card into bank machine to withdraw money. businessman men hand puts credit card into ATM JOANNE & SERDAR Copyright

Banking

Cut unnecessary costs with one simple change to your banking

Stop overpaying for your chequing account. Discover how Canadians can access low- and no-fee banking, save hundreds each year,...

Dave Chilton, author of "The Wealthy Barber" poses for a portrait in Milton, Ont., Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

Save

The Wealthy Barber says Canadians face more opportunities—for profit and peril

David Chilton’s new edition of “The Wealthy Barber” combines timeless financial wisdom with modern strategies for saving, investing, and...

A one bitcoin token reflects as it is placed on a mirror in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Crypto

Inside Canada’s stalled crypto tax crackdown

CRA recovers $100M from crypto audits, but enforcement lags as anonymity and limited resources make tracking unpaid taxes challenging.

