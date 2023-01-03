Can debt collectors discuss your debt with your family members?
Avoiding a call from a debt collector? Did a parent or spouse answer? Find out what could be said—and not said—to someone other than you about your debt.
Avoiding a call from a debt collector? Did a parent or spouse answer? Find out what could be said—and not said—to someone other than you about your debt.
With interest rates, inflation and credit card debt all moving higher, we’re seeing debt collectors pick up the pace again post-pandemic. Getting a call from a debt collector can be incredibly stressful. It’s even more pressure on top of the debt itself. If they come across as pushy, it may be because they receive a commission on the amount of debt they recover. However, they still have to follow strict guidelines under Canadian laws. For example, they can’t call you on statutory holidays or threaten you with physical harm (not like on The Sopranos). But can they call others in your life? Yes, but with limits.
Wondering about who debt collectors might contact? We’ll walk you through what debt collectors can and can’t do when it comes to contacting people in your life.
Yes, a debt collector can reach out to your boss—but only to confirm basic personal details. They can call your workplace or employer to confirm your employment status and the business address. Another reason they might call your employer is to determine your home address or phone number. They cannot discuss the amount of your debt with anyone. That would violate your rights, and it’s not permitted under either federal or provincial laws.
The short answer: Yes. Debt collectors are permitted to contact your family, friends and neighbours under the following two circumstances:
However, collectors are very limited in what they can say to people other than you.
Just to reiterate, no, debt collectors cannot discuss your debt with anyone other than you, including family members. Collections agencies can only contact family members under the specific circumstances noted above.
If a debt collector tells your family members, even your spouse, about your debt information, you should report the collector to your province’s or territory’s consumer affairs office. The Canadian government says you have certain rights when dealing with the debt department of a financial institution, like a credit union or a bank, and provincial legislation says similar rules apply for private lenders.
For example, Ontario’s Collection and Debt Services Act 1990 has clear rules about confidentiality. The law states that anyone collecting debt must maintain confidentiality and not communicate debt information to anyone other than law enforcement, a relevant government agency, the debtor’s counsel, or anyone the debtor permits them to contact. (More on your rights.)
Bottom line: Debt collectors can’t call your family members and discuss your debts with them.
To lower the chance of a debt collector calling, here are some options:
Have you been dealing with debt collection calls? You can put a stop to the calls by getting a handle onyour debt. Contact a non-profit credit counselling service, like Credit Canada, for debt relief. It is at absolutely no cost to you. Their certified credit counsellors can walk you through your options, and they can even negotiate the interest on the debt on your behalf.
In the meantime, it’s never too late to revamp your budget plan and get back on track with payments.
This article was written by a certified Credit Counsellor and Financial Coach with Credit Canada, Canada’s first and longest-standing credit counselling agency. For more than 50 years, Credit Canada has been helping Canadians lead healthy financial lives, achieve their goals, and improve their quality of life through financial education and debt resolution. As a national, non-profit organization, Credit Canada has helped thousands become debt-free and achieve financial wellness.
If you are struggling with debt, you can contact Credit Canada for free credit counselling services.
