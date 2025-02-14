Ayana Forward, financial advisor
This is Ayana Forward, a Certified Financial Planner based in Ottawa, Ontario.
Ayana Forward is a Certified Financial Planner based in Ottawa, Ont. She owns Retirement in View, a fee only financial planning firm that specializes in helping clients within one to five years of retirement navigate the financial and lifestyle aspects of transitioning out of the workforce.
She helps clients prepare for retirement and make more informed decisions about their finances. She offers comprehensive financial planning, from creating tax-efficient income streams to timing benefits from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) to ensuring their portfolios will last once it is time to start drawing down savings.
|Services
|• Financial Planning
• Investment Planning & Implementation
|Specializations
|• Comprehensive Financial Planning
• Retirement Income Planning
• Tax Planning
|Payment Model
|• Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor
• Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets)
|Languages written and spoken
|• English
I’ve always enjoyed budgeting and money management. It was exciting to learn that I could have a career helping people with their money. Financial planning ended up being the perfect fit for my interests and skillset.
I provide clients with independent, professional advice in an atmosphere free of sales pressures. I review a client’s overall financial picture and then provide actionable tips and recommendations to help them optimize their finances and to help them reach their individual goals.
I decided to become a fee-only planner because I wanted to provide financial advice without any inherent bias. I also wanted to offer transparent pricing and have no minimum asset requirements so that I could reach people who value independent advice but don’t necessarily have a large portfolio.
The best success story is giving clients the confidence to hand in their retirement notice to their employer with peace of mind and a clear picture of their future.
I would be the owner of a professional women’s sports franchise.
My dad showed me how mortgage payments were calculated. Seeing how payments go mostly towards interest at the beginning of a term made me want to be more aggressive in paying down my own debt. By accelerating payments, we shaved years off of our mortgage and saved thousands in interest.
Investing in something without understanding the underlying risk.
