Sean Wilson, financial advisor
This is Sean Wilson, a Certified Financial Planner based in Calgary, Alberta.
Sean Wilson is a Certified Financial Planner and founder of Moraine Wealth Advisory, a boutique financial planning firm specializing in helping Canadian physicians and business owners achieve their financial and life goals. With many years of experience in financial services, he is dedicated to guiding clients through the complexities of wealth management, tax planning, retirement strategies, and managing accumulated wealth in corporations. He is a registered associate portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec.
Wilson’s unique expertise lies in understanding the specific challenges faced by medical professionals and business owners. His comprehensive approach focuses on reducing debt, growing wealth, minimizing taxes and designing financial plans that are fully aligned with his client’s personal and professional aspirations.
Passionate about building lasting relationships, he believes financial planning should go beyond numbers. He takes pride in delivering tailored strategies that empower clients to make confident decisions for their future. The advice is clear, actionable, and results-driven, whether it’s optimizing cash flow, balancing salary versus dividend income, or maximizing investments like registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) and tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs).
Wilson is also committed to financial education. He aims to simplify complex financial planning topics to help clients and prospects understand the value of comprehensive planning. His approachable style has made him a trusted advisor for those seeking clarity and peace of mind in managing their finances.
|Services
|• Financial Planning
• Investment Planning & Implementation
• Fee-only planning
|Specializations
|• Comprehensive Financial Planning
• Insurance Planning
• Discretionary Portfolio Management
|Payment Model
|• Fees paid by clients based on assets managed by advisor
• Fees paid by clients for advice (not based on assets)
• Commissions
|Languages written and spoken
|• English
I became a financial planner because I’m passionate about helping others gain clarity and confidence in their financial lives. Much like coaching sports, it’s rewarding to guide individuals as they navigate decisions and build confidence in their abilities. Seeing the stress and uncertainty that financial challenges can bring, I was inspired to create solutions that empower individuals and families to take control of their futures and achieve their goals.
At Moraine Wealth, our financial planning approach centers on your goals and values, ensuring every strategy aligns with what matters most to people. We prioritize transparency, offering clear advice and fee structures so you can make informed decisions with confidence.
When I do pro-bono work for individuals, who have been given horrible advice from someone else, often they are almost in tears when I see them. It feels excellent to help people who desperately need it. You can hear the relief in their voices.
I was able to save the prospective client nearly $500,000 in taxes by identifying a major issue with their estate planning on an initial discovery call.
I would travel the world to learn how to cook from the best chefs. I love cooking, so that would be one of the ideal things to do.
Just borrow more money from the bank.
