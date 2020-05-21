Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

Tara and John* were engaged six months after they met and, for a while, their future seemed bright. Both were recent university graduates: Tara worked as a server while trying to break into her field and John had landed a job at a major bank. They discussed plans for their life together and things seemed idyllic—but in retrospect, Tara recognizes there were signs of the trouble to come.

Despite their having separate bank accounts, John asked Tara to turn over most of her income so he could handle their finances. “Here’s this guy whose specialty is investing,” she says. “It felt OK because we were supposed to be a team with shared goals. But I never had access to the money.”

As Tara got work in her field and her income increased, she continued to hand over her paycheques, believing it made sense for her financial advisor husband to manage their expenses. “I’d have to check in with him to spend any money,” she says, and John would often refuse.

Several years into their marriage, John was withholding money and information about their finances while regularly berating Tara about her spending habits, which she describes as minimal and family-related. “He’s making a couple hundred thousand dollars and I’m on mat leave, but he’s convincing me that we can’t afford our expenses and forces me to go back to work at five months postpartum,” Tara recalls. Her anxiety spiked as her self-worth plummeted.

After several years of escalating control, intimidation and emotional abuse, Tara initiated a separation. While undergoing divorce proceedings, it was revealed that John had saved more than $500,000 in an RRSP while forcing Tara to live on a fraction of her own income. Until both a counsellor and her lawyer used the term “financial abuse” to describe her situation, she hadn’t had a name for her experience.

Unfortunately, stories like Tara’s are all too common. Financial abuse is a prevalent form of intimate partner violence that can occur on its own or be connected to other forms of domestic abuse. Like all forms of domestic violence, it is experienced primarily by women. While it often goes unreported, around half of women in shelters in Canada indicate they have experienced financial abuse. The economic instability and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic can make it harder than ever for women to navigate this issue or seek help.

We spoke to Liz Schieck, a certified financial planner, and Lieran Docherty, programs manager for the Women Abuse Council of Toronto (WomanACT), about financial abuse and how women can protect themselves.

What is financial abuse?

Tara’s experience illustrates the most common forms of financial abuse, including taking a partner’s paycheque or benefit cheque, withholding financial information, controlling all of the household finances, and doling out an allowance or making a partner ask for money. But other tactics can include gaslighting (for example, convincing someone they don’t deserve input because they make poor financial decisions, even if this isn’t accurate), coerced debt (when the abuser takes out loans or credit cards in their partner’s name), using threats or violence to assert financial control, not allowing a spouse to access education or to work, or sabotaging their employment.