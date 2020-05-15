Photo by Benjamin Manley on Unsplash

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept across North America in early 2020, it created a wave of income loss that impacted people from all walks of life. While some individuals have been hit harder than others, it’s difficult to find a group or industry that hasn’t been affected. A small segment of the population will have sufficient savings to fall back on, but the majority of Canadians who live paycheque to paycheque, will find it difficult to keep up.

There are ways to trim a budget and save a few dollars, but at the end of the day, a person’s basic needs must be met. Food and shelter are at the top of the list. This need was partially addressed through federal relief measures including the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), and again in a collective announcement by the six big Canadian banks, which promised new mortgage deferral options and more.

Unfortunately, many Canadians still aren’t making ends meet—and what options exist for those who don’t own their home but, instead, rent?

Many tenants are in financial distress, as are landlords who rely on rental income to survive. We spoke with Liz Schieck, a Certified Financial Planner with the New School of Finance in Toronto to get some advice for both renters and landlords feeling the impact of COVID-19.

The renter:

Emily is a single mother who lives in a rental unit in Hamilton (we’ve withheld her last name to protect her privacy). In March, she was laid off from her job as a speech therapist due to COVID-19. Emily is currently receiving the federal government’s Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) payments, but they amount to less than half her previous income. Her savings ran out quickly and now her only other expected income is a tax refund cheque. Between rent, her car payment and insurance, she’s spent her CERB before buying groceries or paying other bills. Emily was unable to make her most recent rent payment and has started utilizing a food bank. Her landlord applied her rental deposit to the missed payment and cannot legally evict her at this time, but with no clear timeframe for a return to work, Emily is worried that she’ll have to move in with her parents.

Advice for renters on how to cope with COVID-19

Liz recommends that Emily do some simple calculations to get a clear picture of her monthly cash flow. She should assess everything that’s coming in—CERB and, likely, Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments—then determine exactly how much money is needed to cover rent, groceries and other necessities, as well as any bills that cannot be eliminated or deferred (such as utilities); she should also reach out to her car loan provider to ask about interest relief, or other options that might lower her payments until she can get back to work. From there, Emily can identify the gap between what’s coming in and how much she needs to live. Once she knows this number, she will be better equipped to make decisions and communicate with her landlord, who may be willing to collaborate on a reduced-payment plan.

“If there are no emergency cash savings, are there any invested savings? If not, we look at [taking on some] debt,” Schieck explains, noting that you should start with the lowest-interest-rate option and borrow as little as possible. “If you have a line of credit, that’s usually the lowest. If the alternative is a credit card at 19.99%, it’s worth talking to your financial institution about client relief programs.”

Speaking more generally, Schieck suggests having a plan for debt repayment before taking on any debt. “If your [regular] income isn’t much higher than CERB, you might not be able to service that debt once you’re working again. Weigh your options: do you want to move [in with your parents] to avoid debt, or do you want to stay in your home at all costs? Is repayment something that’s reasonable and workable?” The answer isn’t the same for everyone, she acknowledges.