If you have lost your job, have decreased income, need to stay home to take care of someone else, need to isolate or are sick yourself, these emergency resources can help cushion the financial blow.
Advertisement
Photo created by yanalya - www.freepik.com
The COVID-19 outbreak has dealt a shock to our economy, shuttering entire industries and leaving many more businesses in limbo, forcing layoffs and loss of income on many people. Fortunately, the Canadian government and several other institutions are offering financial relief for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have lost your job, have decreased income, need to stay home to take care of someone else, need to isolate or are sick yourself, the following emergency measures can help cushion the blow, including the latest news on the federal government’s plan for relief when the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) ends.
Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB)
This is a COVID-19 emergency aid measure set up by the federal government to help get financial relief to Canadians quickly and efficiently. It is a taxable benefit that pays $2,000 per month for up to four months (16 weeks), retroactive to March 15.
Who qualifies for CERB?
Workers who have lost their jobs or cannot work because of the COVID-19 outbreak
UPDATED: Workers whose income has fallen to $1,000 per month or less, including self-employed and gig-economy workers
Workers who are sick, quarantined, or caring for someone else who is sick
Working parents who can’t work because schools and daycares are closed
Workers who still have jobs but, due to required workplace shutdowns and layoffs, are not working right now
Independent contractors and self-employed workers who don’t usually qualify for Employment Insurance (EI)
How is CERB different from EI?
The CERB is specifically designed to fill in the gaps that surround the current EI system. It will be easier to apply for, benefits will arrive sooner and more people will qualify. If you are already receiving EI or sickness benefits, then do not apply for the CERB.
If you have already applied for EI and your application is still being processed, you do not have to reapply. If you are still unemployed after the four-month period, people who qualify for EI can still access the standard EI benefits.
How to apply for CERB
Applications via automated phone service ad online are available as of April 6, and benefits will be paid out within 10 days of applying. Check here for more details and updates as they become available.
What benefits are available when CERB ends?
UPDATE: Here’s what we know so far about the new benefit that will replace CERB. The last eligibility period for people to receive CERB ends on September 26. An estimated four million people will move to EI after that.
If you are self-employed and/or don’t qualify for EI, you will be eligible for $400 per week. There are some qualifications to that amount: You’ll have to repay 50 cents on every dollar earned above $38,000, and this new benefit will be available for 26 weeks over a one-year period.
More details are coming, but the plan is based on using existing programs and tools to make the transfer. That way, there won’t be a need for parliamentary approval to put the plan into action.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy
This is a brand new federal subsidy that is designed to help small businesses retain employees on their payroll (or to rehire them) during this outbreak. The federal government will pay qualifying businesses 75% of the first $58,700 of an employee’s payroll salaries for up to three months, retroactive to March 15, 2020. All businesses and non-profits whose revenues have decreased by at least 30% because of COVID-19 should qualify. More details on eligibility and how to apply will be shared here in the days following the March 30 announcement.
Indigenous Community Support Fund
The federal government has also started a new Indigenous Community Support Fund that will provide assistance for the immediate needs of the First Nations, Inuit and Metis Nation communities. The funds will be administered by community leaders where they are most needed.
Employment Insurance (EI)
EI is a federal program available for Canadian workers who have been laid off, and have been paying into EI benefits, and have worked between 420 and 700 hours in the past year (depending on where you live). It pays 55% of your average weekly earnings, to a maximum of $573. Benefits will continue to be paid for a period of between 14 and 45 weeks, depending on how many insurable hours you have worked.
How to apply
You can apply online within four weeks of losing your job with the appropriate documents (which are listed online). There is typically a two-week waiting period before receiving your first payment.
Note that, right now, it is better to apply for the federal government’s new CERB support. The applications should be processed faster, with fewer obstacles, and you will still be able to receive EI benefits later, if you should need them.
Provincial employment relief
Some provinces are offering a one-time payment of around $1,000 for people who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Quebec has a province-run temporary aid program for those who are affected by this outbreak and don’t otherwise qualify for federal or employer-provided unemployment assistance.
In addition to these employment measures, most provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and municipalities are increasing the availability and the amount of aid that is offered by programs that were already in place before COVID-19. Visit the websites of your municipal government and local organizations, to see if there might be other extras you can count on during this time. Here is a link to the economic support provided by the city of Toronto, for example, including information on property tax payment grace periods; this link offers information provided by the Northwest Territories, including a full list of subsidies and programs that are available during the COVID-19 crisis.
Extensions on income tax filing and payments
The federal government has extended the deadline for filing personal income tax to June 1, 2020. As well, the payments of any outstanding tax balance can be deferred until August 31, 2020, without incurring any interest charges or penalties. More details can be found here. Quebec is the only province that collects personal income taxes separately, and it has also extended the tax deadlines for this year.
Increased federal benefits
The federal government is automatically raising the amount of Canada child benefit (CBC) that is paid to every family by $300 per child per month. The payment increases will begin in May. The government will also make a one-time payment for families with modest incomes through the GST/HST credit. Individuals can expect close to $400, and couples can expect around $600 in mid-May.
Student loan extensions
As of March 30, the repayment of Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans has been automatically suspended for six months, until September 30, 2020, and no interest will accrue. Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Ontario are also providing similar payment freezes on their student loan programs.
Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs)
The minimum withdrawal for RRIFs has been reduced by 25% for 2020, reducing the total amount of taxable income that retirees will have to claim and, thus, reducing how much tax they will owe.
Utility bill deferrals
Many provinces and municipalities are mandating that utility payments can be deferred for 90 days. Please check with your local service providers to see what options are available to you. BC Hydro is also offering grants of up to $600 for people who have lost income due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mortgage and other debt repayment deferrals
Canada’s largest banks and many credit unions are offering mortgage deferrals of up to six months for people who are struggling to make ends meet during this crisis.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They are also offering payment deferrals on other debt, such as lines of credit and credit cards. It’s important to understand that this is not mortgage or debt forgiveness, and that you should assume interest will continue to accrue on the outstanding balance (talk to your lender about the specifics that apply to your mortgage, line of credit or loan). Since it will take you longer to pay off your mortgage and interest will continue to accumulate, it is possible that deferring payments now might end up costing you more in the long run—so only defer payments if you truly need to. You may also want to consider other measures, such as increasing your amortization so your repayments are smaller, and spread out over a longer period.
So, should I defer my payments?
Maybe. If you are worried about having enough money to survive in the short term, then not having to meet a mortgage payment or two will certainly help. Melissa Leong, author of the finance guide Happy Go Money, says that if you do defer, it’s smart to find out how you can repay any extra money back into your mortgage. “Say you’re getting a mortgage deferral to put the money [you would have used for repayments] in an emergency fund. If you don’t end up spending the money on basic necessities, put it back into your mortgage. Look into what your payment options are, whether that be lump-sum payments or top-ups,” says Leong.
In general, if you are worried about making ends meet during this outbreak, look carefully at ways to decrease your expenses. Leong suggests doing a line-by-line examination of your financial statements and cutting out as much as you can. “Negotiate with your telecommunications company, your insurance company, to reduce your fees. Meal plan to stretch your grocery bill,” she says. If you have to borrow money to get by, be smart about it. Leong says, “Access cheap debt if you can— through a line of credit, for example. Use as little of it as possible, and create a plan to pay it back when things normalize.”
What about those of us who just had EI cut off and can’t go back to work because of covid 19? I was on med EI and I’m now 29 weeks pregnant. Just got my last payment today. 1 week pay. I cant cover my rent nothing. My landlords have bills too. The mill I work
at is still open but I’m not willing to go back to work with so many employees. What can I do?
Due to the large volume of comments we receive, we regret that we are unable to respond directly to each one. We invite you to email your question to [email protected], where it will be considered for a future response by one of our expert columnists. For personal advice, we suggest consulting with your financial institution or a qualified advisor.
does cerb need to be repaid to the government, later.
What help do the Service Plumber/Hvac techs receive, when theyre employers are not experiencing shortage of work but the tradesman is pushed by government & social pressure to self isolate.
Due to the large volume of comments we receive, we regret that we are unable to respond directly to each one. We invite you to email your question to [email protected], where it will be considered for a future response by one of our expert columnists. For personal advice, we suggest consulting with your financial institution or a qualified advisor.
What about someone who was looking for work but cannot now due to covid
Due to the large volume of comments we receive, we regret that we are unable to respond directly to each one. We invite you to email your question to [email protected], where it will be considered for a future response by one of our expert columnists. For personal advice, we suggest consulting with your financial institution or a qualified advisor.
The article states “The federal government is automatically raising the amount of Canada child benefit (CBC) that is paid to every family by $300 per child per month. The payment increases will begin in May.” As far as I understand it, the increase is $300 per child on the annual amount. This will be made as a one time payment on the benefits paid to families during the month of May. Please clarify your ‘$300/month’ increase stated abouve for Canada Child Benefits.
I was laid off in March and I’m not that great with the computers but I’ve been trying to find the application for the covid 19 emergence payment. I had read that if you don’t get it in the first 4 weeks you will not receive it then . They should have the application right on one site to make it easier for people . The applications shouldn’t be so hard to find ….
From what my colleagues and I can tell (independent contractor medical transcriptionists), we are not eligible for any of these programs, leaving us with no supports. We were never eligible for EI. We are not covered by CEWS because we are not employees. We are not covered by CERB because our income, now a small fraction of pre-COVID-19 amounts because of elective clinics and surgeries being canceled, is not zero. We’ve been hearing for a while now that benefits for people like us in similar positions will be offered in some form as these programs are tweaked, but there has been nothing to date that covers us. Several petitions are currently circulating to try to address this issue, including one that has garnered about 25,000 signatures since being started 4 or 5 days ago. Some of us are earning less than 10% of our usual income.
What about those that are already on e.i due to winter lay off. Getting very little and cant return to work. Im Recieving much less than the 2000 a month from e.i and qualified before this happend?
What about people with wcb claims.N.S.
I have taken my mom from her long term care facility and are self isolating for the 14 days. I will be her caregiver until the pandemic is over and they allow her back. I am taking a leave of absence from my job but don’t seem to fit into the eligibility criteria to receive EI or the CERB. I know they are trying to fill in the holes but my situation has not been addressed or have I overlooked something?
Due to the large volume of comments we receive, we regret that we are unable to respond directly to each one. We invite you to email your question to [email protected], where it will be considered for a future response by one of our expert columnists. For personal advice, we suggest consulting with your financial institution or a qualified advisor.
Hi I applied for ei just before this fund announcement. And my EI is half what this is. I cannot pay rent on the ei I receive. So it seems a bit unfair this give 2000 a month when I get 800. And I can’t work because of the virus too. Any suggestions or advice on that. Thank you
Due to the large volume of comments we receive, we regret that we are unable to respond directly to each one. We invite you to email your question to [email protected], where it will be considered for a future response by one of our expert columnists. For personal advice, we suggest consulting with your financial institution or a qualified advisor.
I have a retirement income and receive OAS and CPP. I work as well and made 5330 last year. Should I apply?
My daughter defaulted in osap along time ago she has been paying them for years now with no interest relief . She is 33 and just did her income tax for the first time last year osap took ten thousand .now their is no payment to osap till sept , she also on receives gst ..
Will they take any of her cerb from her ??
Thank you in advance she is so worried
I have been unemployed for. Few months and in receipt of ODSP taking care of my dad who is retired and in his 80s. I find it difficult to pay all bills and keep food on table as well.
so I ve a full time and a part time job, have been laid off from my pastime job and don’t know if am qualified to apply for CERB
What about us whos EI just ran out and can’t go back to work BC of the covid19 crisis? I was on maternity and ran out March 29th and have a four monh old baby? What do we do?
Due to the large volume of comments we receive, we regret that we are unable to respond directly to each one. We invite you to email your question to [email protected], where it will be considered for a future response by one of our expert columnists. For personal advice, we suggest consulting with your financial institution or a qualified advisor.
Is the government going to cover wages for people that take elders into their homes for care at this time.. Due to needing 24 hour care and the care homes bring to full to take them in
I am receiving CPP disability benefits and work part-time 15 hours/ week. I am now home with my children but from work home 8 hrs/week. Would my situation qualify under the updated CERB?
Thanks.
If I’m on Wcb long term disability and CPP Disability, do I qualify for the cerb?
Due to the large volume of comments we receive, we regret that we are unable to respond directly to each one. We invite you to email your question to [email protected], where it will be considered for a future response by one of our expert columnists. For personal advice, we suggest consulting with your financial institution or a qualified advisor.
What if I was on e.i but my last e.i payment was on March 3 2020. I can’t find work because of pandemic. Can I apply for CERB?
My tenant gave his notice due to the Covid. May I apply for compensation due to the loss of income I now have without his monthly rent cheque?
What about people only living on $535 and my rent is 400a month and now my bills are backed up and ready to loose my electricity and my fridge is empty. where can I get help and Fast, I suffer from depression and all this is not helping.
I started EI Feb. 22 so I don’t qualify for CERB. I only take home $1200 a month on EI. Should I not be topped up to $2000 like most others, to be on an equal field, to those that have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 because it’s even harder to find work.
Due to the large volume of comments we receive, we regret that we are unable to respond directly to each one. We invite you to email your question to [email protected], where it will be considered for a future response by one of our expert columnists. For personal advice, we suggest consulting with your financial institution or a qualified advisor.
Looking for information or site concerning hiring a student using the Covid-19 relief fund. I am a small cottage business and was told there was a subsidy youth program available
Thanks
I work in healthcare . I work with Adults that are handicapped. I have two jobs same occupation but work in two locations. I lost my part time job having to choose one at this time. I am paying child support with the grid of two jobs but only have one. I can’t get the payments changed as I was told I have to hire a lawyer and go back to court to change the payments but the courts are closed. I also don’t have the second job to stay afloat . I don’t qualify for the Emergency fund or EI as I make more than. 1000 coming in. I was made to give up the second job .
Is there any other help that I may qualify for ? Very frustrated…
Due to the large volume of comments we receive, we regret that we are unable to respond directly to each one. We invite you to email your question to [email protected], where it will be considered for a future response by one of our expert columnists. For personal advice, we suggest consulting with your financial institution or a qualified advisor.
My granddaughter age 19 graduated June 2019 in Alberta…she Has never filed income tax return..she cannot register, the automated line wants an amount from your tax return to register…we have tried numerous times…we would like to speak to someone who can resolve this.. she lives in Calgary has no job and no income at all.
She has rent, etc to pay. She spoke to Alberta support and was told to register for cerb…..she needs some emergency money ASAP.
Can someone help us??
What about someone who apply for someone who got to stay home cause shes got a lot of health issue if she would catch this decease it would simply kill her those that qualify
What about those of us with disabilities that don’t allow us to go out for food or supplies? Other than a higher GST in April, no one seems to be thinking of us. Is there any other relief available?
I need money I loss my business
I am in almost same situation Lloyd Cripps, I work in 2 care homes Each part time, and was foRaced to pick one with virus going on. I make more than 1000 a monthRight now, but my rent n bills r Waaay more than what I’m earning right now with only one part time job, yet I’m not elible for Canada or bc benefits.