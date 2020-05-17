

All four Canadian equity ETFs return: VCN, XIC, HXT and ZCN (see accompanying chart for full ETF names), plus we added the BMO Low Volatility Canadian ETF (ZLB, MER 0.39%), as mentioned in our ETF All-star package overview.

Remember that Canadian stocks are also amply represented in the All-in-one ETFs section.

The market crash/correction in March revealed that, in Canadian-dollar terms, Canadian investors’ returns were improved if they had significant foreign exposure, “as our loonie took on some serious water,” says panelist Yves Rebetez. As such, he urges investors to review their exposure to domestic energy and financials stocks.