Best Canadian ETFs for 2020
Our panel picks the best exchange-traded funds focussed on Canadian stocks.
All four Canadian equity ETFs return: VCN, XIC, HXT and ZCN (see accompanying chart for full ETF names), plus we added the BMO Low Volatility Canadian ETF (ZLB, MER 0.39%), as mentioned in our ETF All-star package overview.
Remember that Canadian stocks are also amply represented in the All-in-one ETFs section.
The market crash/correction in March revealed that, in Canadian-dollar terms, Canadian investors’ returns were improved if they had significant foreign exposure, “as our loonie took on some serious water,” says panelist Yves Rebetez. As such, he urges investors to review their exposure to domestic energy and financials stocks.
|ETF Name
|Ticker
|Management Fee
|MER
|# of Holdings
|Description
|Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
|VCN
|0.05
|0.06
|198
|Exposure to Canadian small, medium and large caps, ultra low fee
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|XIC
|0.05
|0.06
|230
|Tracks Canada's best known index with a very low fee
|Horizons S&P/TSX 60 ETF
|HXT
|0.07
|0.03
|60
|Tax-efficient; rock-bottom 0.03% fee after rebate at least till January 2021
|BMO S&P TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|ZCN
|0.05
|0.06
|234
|Fee as low as VCN and XIC; more assets than VCN
|NEW! BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|ZLB
|0.35
|0.39
|46
|Invests in low-beta Canadian stocks that have lower volatility than the market.
