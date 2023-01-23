What makes fund investors intelligent?

Author Joe Wiggins

As the book’s title suggests, this is about fund investing, which includes exchange-traded funds (ETFs). And Wiggins sets out to answer the question: “What does it take to be an intelligent fund investor?”

All you need is a sound set of beliefs supported by evidence and the ability to manage your own behaviour, he writes. And that’s it. Possessing those two elements will position you for a successful investment experience.

Using evidence and entertaining anecdotes, Wiggins justifies his position through 10 compelling chapters. Here are their titles below. As you read them, I encourage you to reflect upon your investment experiences and consider how each chapter may relate to you. What do you think?

Don’t invest in star fund managers The death of active funds has been (somewhat) exaggerated Smooth fund performance conceals risk Choose simple over complex Great stories make for awful investments Investment risk is not volatility: It is disaster and disappointment Past performance is a terrible way to select a fund The incentives of asset managers are not aligned with their investors A long time horizon is a fund investor’s greatest advantage Seeing beyond the myths and marketing of ESG investing

The good stuff in Wiggins’ The Intelligent Fund Investor

What I enjoyed most about Wiggins’ book is its breadth of scope, unlike many other books that focus on a singular theme, such as index investing. He also had me thinking differently about a few investment concepts.

I found it interesting that he suggests investors should consider holding a mix of index and low-cost active funds. My understanding is that Wiggins considers an active fund as anything that is not an index fund ranked by capitalization (the number of shares outstanding times the share value).

He explains that many people pull up the SPIVA (S&P Indices versus Active) report to support the premise that indexing beats active investing over time. But there is no context behind the numbers.

As he points out, when the largest capitalized companies in the index, Apple as an example, are the top-performing stocks, it is very difficult for an active fund to beat the index. Active funds, according to Wiggins, have the best chance at beating the market when an equally weighted index is returning better than an index ranked by capitalization.

He brings this point home with a story about two fishermen. One is skilled at fishing in a pond with very few fish, while a beginner is angling in a pond teeming with fish.