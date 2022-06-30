How to trade crypto in bull and bear markets
The cryptocurrency market goes through ups and downs. Whether you're a long-term investor or short-term trader, here's how to handle bull and bear markets.
The cryptocurrency market goes through ups and downs. Whether you’re a long-term investor or short-term trader, here’s how to handle bull and bear markets.
Bull and bear markets are a natural part of any financial market, including cryptocurrencies. While investors love seeing prices rise, those who spend a few years in the market will no doubt also experience declines.
The severity and duration of price drops vary widely, which can be incredibly stressful for investors—if they don’t have a plan in place. As with bull and bear markets in stock investing, it’s essential to think about how you’ll deal with the volatility of investing in crypto. Without a plan, it’s easy to make hasty, emotionally driven decisions that could hurt your portfolio.
A bull market is a period in the crypto market when prices rise for an extended period. Crypto bull markets have typically lasted for a couple of years. Although these periods do see price drops, they’re usually not as severe as a full-blown bear market, and many investors view them as good buying opportunities for the long term.
Bitcoin—the oldest and largest cryptocurrency (by market capitalization)—has had four bull markets since it broke USD$1 in 2011. In the latest of these, the coin rose over 1,100% from the lows of the COVID crash in early 2020 to its all-time high in late 2021.
A bear market, on the other hand, is a period when crypto prices crash from all-time highs and continue to fall steadily. Unlike a minor “dip,” a bear market could see crypto prices fall 50% to 90% from their highs. In fact, bitcoin has fallen 50% or more seven times since 2012, with the largest fall being about 87%. For added perspective, the average market-weighted drawdown, or decrease, in bitcoin’s history is about 60%, and as of early June 2022, the coin is down well over 50% from its recent high of above USD$67,000.
Because of their severity and the sense of doom they create in investors’ minds, crypto bear markets are sometimes referred to as a “crypto winter.”
Psychology can play a significant role in an investor’s success. Each stage of the market cycle corresponds to a typical psychological state, and knowing this can help you avoid making decisions based on emotions.
For instance, when the market is at or close to all-time highs, euphoria prevails. Investors can fall into a false sense of complacency and end up making decisions they may regret (like buying more crypto at the peak of the market) or thinking a certain cryptocurrency will only keep going up. On the other hand, at the depths of a bear market, investors suffer from disbelief and agony, and they may feel as though the markets will never rise again.
It’s very difficult to make strategic investing or trading decisions when you’re overcome with strong emotions, so consider having a plan in place for different market scenarios. Below are tips for both long-term investors and short-term traders on how to deal with bull and bear markets.
If you choose to buy crypto, you can do so in Canadian dollars on NDAX, a compliant crypto trading platform that offers over 30 digital coins. For crypto trading activities, NDAX has a competitive transaction fee of 0.2%, and it does not apply a spread or other markups. Deposits are free, and withdrawals cost $4.99 flat. Staking is available for certain cryptocurrencies.
NDAX provides customer service via live chat, email and phone, and the platform follows robust security practices including the use of cold (offline) wallets to store your crypto.
While cryptocurrency investing can be profitable, the technology is evolving and the market is still highly volatile. Before you trade or invest in any digital coin, consider whether it fits your investment plan, risk profile and long-term goals. Always do your own research, and carefully review the service providers’ user agreements and risk disclosures before you click “buy.”
