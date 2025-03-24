Year to date, as of March 17, the S&P 500 is down 3.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has slid even further, dropping 6.5%.

With stocks struggling, you might be eyeing bond exchange traded funds (ETFs) as a refuge from equity risk and a way to diversify a mostly equity portfolio. A popular choice is the BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG)—a diversified option with a low 0.09% management expense ratio (MER).

Did you know these types of bond ETFs aren’t as safe as they appear? Conventional wisdom says bonds offer lower risk and lower returns than stocks, but there are nuances to this rule that most investors overlook when they’re packaged into an ETF.

Here’s what you need to know about how broad bond ETFs like ZAG actually fare under market stress, and my preferred alternative for diversifying a portfolio.

Understanding credit risk with bond ETFs

All bonds carry some degree of credit risk, which is the possibility that the issuer could default on paying you back. In the bond market, credit quality is generally sorted into two broad categories:

Investment-grade bonds (rated BBB and above) Non-investment-grade bonds (aka junk bonds or high-yield bonds)

The highest rating is AAA, which represents the safest, most creditworthy issuers, while BBB-rated bonds sit at the lowest rung of investment grade.

So-called “aggregate” bond ETFs like ZAG target an overall portfolio quality of investment grade—so a minimum of BBB, but often much higher. For example, ZAG tracks the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index, which consists of a mix of federal, provincial and corporate bonds.

As of March 18, ZAG’s credit quality breakdown is as follows: