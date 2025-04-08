How should young Canadians invest in bonds?
Young investors have many ways to build the fixed-income portion of their portfolios. Experts say to keep these two things in mind.
Advertisement
Young investors have many ways to build the fixed-income portion of their portfolios. Experts say to keep these two things in mind.
For young investors who are building the fixed-income portion of their portfolio, it’s best they keep their approach simple and go for low-cost investment options, experts say.
“If they’re just starting out, they don’t need to maybe source out an individual bond right away. I think there are a lot of products now that make it easy to get exposure and be a little more diversified, like ETFs,” Diana Orlic, a senior wealth adviser with Richardson Wealth, said in an interview.
Most investors understand that having fixed income is part of a well-balanced portfolio, and yet many don’t quite know how to best get exposure to bonds.
The first steps Orlic typically takes with younger clients is to educate them about the bond market and understand their financial goals and time horizon.
Get up to 4.00% interest on your savings without any fees.
Lock in your deposit and earn a guaranteed interest rate of 3.55%.
Earn 3.7% for 7 months on eligible deposits up to $500k. Offer ends June 30, 2025.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Even though it doesn’t make splashy headlines like equities do, the bond market is vastly larger than the stock market.
Bonds are essentially debt issued by a government or company, and they all come with different risk levels, returns and timelines to maturity (when the debt must be repaid). Typically, they are viewed as more stable than stocks, which is why their returns are usually lower. It’s also why investors often flock to the bond market when there’s upheaval in stocks.
Karl Berger, a senior wealth consultant at Cidel Asset Management, says he recommends do-it-yourself investors go for bond ETFs rather than mutual funds.
“Buying individual bonds is difficult and unnecessary, really. Most bond ETFs have management fees or expense ratios in the sort of eight, nine, or ten basis point range. And that should be a fairly important screen, I think, for people,” he said.
He also says to keep the strategy simple—there’s no need to allocate money to numerous funds because then it gets complicated.
Orlic agrees in that “there’s nothing wrong with using an ETF to get exposure to a certain area like the bond market.”
However, considering all that’s happening in the economy right now with tariffs, interest rates and inflation, she said a bond mutual fund might not be a bad idea.
“There’s a lot of moving parts and there’s a lot of interesting ways you can trade that and actually actively outperform an ETF if you invest with a good actively managed fund,” she said.
Active funds means the manager is updating the composition as market dynamics change, while ETFs are a more static basket of holdings, but the greater involvement of the active funds means they also generally charge higher fees.
When setting up her younger clients, Orlic said she might go for a hybrid solution. Money that might be needed in the short-term would be invested in a high-interest savings account or guaranteed investment certificate while money invested for the long term would be put into an ETF.
Regardless of whether you choose an ETF or mutual fund, it’s crucial to learn about what’s in the investment.
The prospectus and fact sheet can give you an overview including the top holdings in the fund, the geography of the issuers, the investment grade of the debt, previous fund performance and how risky it is. Funds that hold government debt will typically be lower risk while ones that hold corporate debt are higher risk.
“I always look at volume traded every day, too, because you don’t want something that doesn’t trade very often,” Orlic said.
“Everything is in that fact sheet. This is something that people glance over and maybe don’t pay attention to, but this is something we dive right into when explaining to clients.”
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Shaken by recent stock-market losses? Investing experts weigh in on how Canadians can stick with their retirement plans when...
What to consider when deciding to incorporate a company with friends to buy real estate and more.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Tariffs tough but “manageable” for Dollarama, automaker Stellantis shuts Canadian plant (for now), and more. Here are the details...
Many industries in Canada will struggle to adapt to the trade war, experts say.
From severing ties and becoming a non-resident to learning about departure and withholding taxes, here’s what expats can expect...
In this excerpt from her new book, Making Bank, Shannon Lee Simmons guides young Canadians (and their parents) through...
The retailer is confident new initiatives are drawing in customers, so what’s hampering the company’s growth prospects in the...
Sponsored By
Simplii Financial