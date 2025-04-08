“If they’re just starting out, they don’t need to maybe source out an individual bond right away. I think there are a lot of products now that make it easy to get exposure and be a little more diversified, like ETFs,” Diana Orlic, a senior wealth adviser with Richardson Wealth, said in an interview.

Most investors understand that having fixed income is part of a well-balanced portfolio, and yet many don’t quite know how to best get exposure to bonds.

The first steps Orlic typically takes with younger clients is to educate them about the bond market and understand their financial goals and time horizon.

What is the bond market?

Even though it doesn’t make splashy headlines like equities do, the bond market is vastly larger than the stock market.

Bonds are essentially debt issued by a government or company, and they all come with different risk levels, returns and timelines to maturity (when the debt must be repaid). Typically, they are viewed as more stable than stocks, which is why their returns are usually lower. It’s also why investors often flock to the bond market when there’s upheaval in stocks.

Karl Berger, a senior wealth consultant at Cidel Asset Management, says he recommends do-it-yourself investors go for bond ETFs rather than mutual funds.

“Buying individual bonds is difficult and unnecessary, really. Most bond ETFs have management fees or expense ratios in the sort of eight, nine, or ten basis point range. And that should be a fairly important screen, I think, for people,” he said.

With bonds, it’s best to keep it simple

He also says to keep the strategy simple—there’s no need to allocate money to numerous funds because then it gets complicated.