If a TFSA and an RRSP had a child: The new FHSA

As part of the 2022 budget, the government unveiled its new tax-free first home savings account (FFHSA, but I prefer FHSA as it’s less of a mouthful). And it will be a great way for first-time homebuyers to save up part of their down payment. In a nutshell, here’s what to know about the FHSA:

It allows Canadians to save and invest $8,000 per year, up to a lifetime maximum of $40,000.

If you miss contributing in a year, you can’t “make up for it” by carrying forward contribution room in the years to come like you could with a tax-free savings account (TFSA) or a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP).

It blends the tax refund benefits that we love with the RRSP, along with the no-strings-attached non-taxation of withdrawals that the TFSA is famous for.

Investment income from interest, dividends or capital gains are yours to keep tax-free.

You have 15 years from when you open an FHSA to purchase a home, or else you will have to roll the funds into your RRSP.

You can’t use the old RRSP Home Buyer’s Plan and the new FHSA at the same time, so the latter will probably quickly displace the former.

The account won’t be available until 2023, and the specifics of the actual legislation have yet to be fully revealed.

Who’s the THSA good for? It will be a boon to savvy savers who are desperate to get on the housing ladder. But critics are quick to point out that it doesn’t do much to help Canadians who were having a difficult time saving in the first place.

One strategy future homebuyers may want to embrace is to use some money currently in their TFSA to top up their new FHSA over the next few years, then bank the contribution room in their TFSA for use in the years to follow.

Note: In regards to the TFSA contribution room, it doesn’t get “re-calculated” until the following calendar year, so make sure not to over contribute as you save.

Should the Liberal/NDP “bank tax” scare investors?

Also introduced in the government’s budget was the promised “bank tax” (referred to by the government as the Canada Recovery Dividend, plus the windfall tax). It’s not just for banks, but insurance providers too. The new revenue measures consist of two seperate bills Canada’s financial institutions will now need to pay:

A one-time 15% tax on their 2021 earnings above CAD$1 billion. This tax hit will be payable in installments over the next few years.

A long-term 1.5% increase to the corporate tax rate as it pertains to Canada’s banks and insurers (up to 16.5% from 15%).

Given the important role that Canada’s financial institutions play—not only in our personal investment portfolios, but also in our pension plans—the implementation of the Liberal campaign promise is being watched very closely.

While many bank and insurance stakeholders were quick to denounce the new taxes as sending a hostile message to potential investors around the world, most analysts downplayed the real impact, speculating that the tax measures will likely only reduce bank valuation targets 1% to 3% in 2023.

RBC Capital Markets bank analyst Darko Mihelic wrote to clients saying: